OnlyHomers

Philadelphia Eagles Star Arrested Just Before Super Bowl

Just days before the 2023 Super Bowl, one of the star players that is set to take the field for the game has been arrested on absolutely shocking charges. Offensive Lineman Josh Sills, who is in his rookie season for the Philadelphia Eagles, will be in court on February 16 in relation to claims that are so shocking and vile that we recommend you read for yourself here.
OnlyHomers

NFL Coaches Refusing To Work With Star Quarterback

The Arizona Cardinals have been looking to fill their vacant head coach role, and there are loud rumblings of a key reason why it is taking so long to fill. The name that everyone brings up when discussing the issues with the team filling the coaching spot is quarterback Kyler Murray.
Larry Brown Sports

Kevin Durant fires back at East rival for dissing his Nets teammate

Kevin Durant was in protective big brother mode this week. Before a game last week against the Brooklyn Nets, Philadelphia 76ers big Montrezl Harrell got asked about the strong recent play of Nets counterpart Nic Claxton, who has stepped up in Durant’s absence. Harrell brushed off Claxton’s impact and said that Kyrie Irving deserved the... The post Kevin Durant fires back at East rival for dissing his Nets teammate appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
