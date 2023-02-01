Read full article on original website
California witness photographs pulsing object that looked like linked blocksRoger MarshPasadena, CA
California Reportedly Suggests Cutting Off Major Cities from Water SupplyDaily News NowCalifornia State
Rest in Peace, Annie WerschingVanessa TaverasLos Angeles, CA
Los Angeles Dodgers Make Major AnnouncementsOnlyHomersLos Angeles, CA
GoFundMe Campaign Raises Over $1M for Monterey Park Lunar New Year VictimsJordan ArthurMonterey Park, CA
LeBron James On Rui Hachimura: "We Don't Want Rui To Fit In, We Want Him To Fit Out"
LeBron James had some high praise for Rui Hachimura for his performance against the Knicks but he also sent him a message after the game.
Jerry says Steph Curry's greatness has 'ruined' NBA: 'The game is just terrible'
Jerry Recco says the greatness of Steph Curry has ruined the NBA, because too many players try to replicate Curry’s shooting, and instead makes the game “terrible.”
Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Reveals How Wilt Chamberlain Felt When He Broke His All-Time Record: "I Don't Feel That Way Toward LeBron."
Kareem Abdul-Jabbar explains the differences between his feelings about LeBron James breaking his scoring record and the time he broke Wilt Chamberlain's.
Philadelphia Eagles Star Arrested Just Before Super Bowl
Just days before the 2023 Super Bowl, one of the star players that is set to take the field for the game has been arrested on absolutely shocking charges. Offensive Lineman Josh Sills, who is in his rookie season for the Philadelphia Eagles, will be in court on February 16 in relation to claims that are so shocking and vile that we recommend you read for yourself here.
Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Gets Real About LeBron James Surpassing Him In All-Time Scoring
Kareem Abdul-Jabbar has finally opened up on how it feels to watch LeBron James come closer to surpassing his all-time scoring record.
Charles Barkley Says Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's Greatness Should Be Appreciated As LeBron James Is About To Break His Scoring Record
Charles Barkley gave a big shoutout to Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and his amazing achievements as LeBron James reaches touching distance of the all-time scoring record.
Trade Rumors: The New York Knicks Have Inquired About Saddiq Bey
The Knicks want to make a move for Saddiq Bey.
NFL Coaches Refusing To Work With Star Quarterback
The Arizona Cardinals have been looking to fill their vacant head coach role, and there are loud rumblings of a key reason why it is taking so long to fill. The name that everyone brings up when discussing the issues with the team filling the coaching spot is quarterback Kyler Murray.
Stephen Jackson Warns Shannon Sharpe About His Relationship With LeBron James
Stephen Jackson has warned Shannon Sharpe from becoming close friends with LeBron James because LeBron won't reciprocate love like Shannon.
Lakers' LeBron James: 'I'm going to be in this league for at least a few more years'
James' words came after the Los Angeles Lakers' big overtime victory on the road Tuesday night against the New York Knicks. James finished the contest with 28 points, 11 assists and 10 rebounds for his first triple-double of the season and he's now only 89 points away from breaking Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's all-time scoring record.
JJ Redick Revealed He Thought Draymond Green Was 'One Of The Worst Players In The League' When He Was Younger
Draymond Green has become one of the most uniquely valuable players in NBA history. But back when he was younger, JJ Redick thought he was the worst player in the league.
Ron Harper Says He Won 5 Championships In 6 Years Because He Accepted His Role As A Defensive Point Guard
Ron Harper won 5 championships as a role player on the legendary Chicago Bulls and the Los Angeles Lakers. He opened up on his switch to a more subdued role.
Jeanie Buss says the Lakers are built around Anthony Davis; talks about their chances to make the playoffs
Lakers owner and President Jeanie Buss talked about how the team can be optimistic after Anthony Davis’ return to the lineup.
Proposed 'Easy' Trade Sends Chris Paul To Los Angeles Clippers: A Big 3 With Kawhi Leonard And Paul George
Los Angeles Clippers have a real chance to land Chris Paul and create a Big 3 with Kawhi Leonard and Paul George.
Kevin Durant fires back at East rival for dissing his Nets teammate
Kevin Durant was in protective big brother mode this week. Before a game last week against the Brooklyn Nets, Philadelphia 76ers big Montrezl Harrell got asked about the strong recent play of Nets counterpart Nic Claxton, who has stepped up in Durant’s absence. Harrell brushed off Claxton’s impact and said that Kyrie Irving deserved the... The post Kevin Durant fires back at East rival for dissing his Nets teammate appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Proposed 3-Team Blockbuster Trade Sends 3 Players To The Los Angeles Lakers
The Los Angeles Lakers could add more help around LeBron James with this proposed 3-team blockbuster trade.
Proposed 3-Team Blockbuster Trade Sends Zach LaVine And Nikola Vucevic To The Mavericks, Ben Simmons To The Bulls
A 3-team trade could give the Brooklyn Nets, Dallas Mavericks, and Chicago Bulls the direction they need going ahead from the season.
WKYC
NBA rumors: OG Anunoby could be headed to the New York Knicks | Locked On NBA
NEW YORK — The NBA appears to be gearing up for a bidding war for Raptors forward OG Anunoby, but the team most well-suited to trade for him may indeed be the New York Knicks. This is in part because the Knicks have a competitive team on which Anunoby...
Kevin Durant Says He Would Like To See Zion Williamson And Ja Morant In The Slam Dunk Contest
Kevin Durant sent a message to Zion Williamson and Ja Morant regarding the Slam Dunk contest.
Cam Reddish 'Expressed Displeasure' To Knicks Assistant Coach Amid Trade Rumors
Cam Reddish has been vocally upset with the lack of playing time he receives on the Knicks and has complained to assistant coaches.
