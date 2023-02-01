Read full article on original website
Police reacting to an AR-15-style rifle shooting man inside Target fatally shoot him.Sherif SaadOmaha, NE
Armed Man Fatally Shot by Police at Target Store in Omaha, NebraskaVirgil "The Web Designer" GriffinOmaha, NE
Omaha Target Shooting ReportcreteOmaha, NE
Nebraska's highest earning YouTube has over 2.5 billion viewsTed RiversOmaha, NE
The richest person in Omaha has been named the most generous in the United StatesAsh JurbergOmaha, NE
kmaland.com
KMAland Boys Basketball (2/2): Nodaway Valley edges Red Oak, DeVault reaches 1,000 points
(KMAland) -- Nodaway Valley edged Red Oak as Boston DeVault reached 1,000 points, Sidney edged SW Valley, IKM-Manning handled business, South Holt got a big win and Johnson-Brock moved to the Pioneer final in KMAland boys hoops on Thursday. HAWKEYE TEN CONFERENCE. Glenwood 74 St. Albert 58. Glenwood got a...
kmaland.com
AHSTW clinches share of WIC title with win over Treynor
(Avoca) -- AHSTW clinched at least a share of another Western Iowa Conference championship on Thursday with a 57-49 win over Treynor. While the Vikings, which moved to 17-2 overall and 14-1 in the league, have bigger goals ahead of them, they took the time to savor their latest accomplishment.
kmaland.com
Sergeant Bluff-Luton wrestling ready for another trip to state duals
(Sergeant Bluff) -- This year's state dual tournament is at a new time and a different place, but there's one thing that didn't change: Sergeant Bluff-Luton qualified. The Warriors are in the state dual tournament for the fifth consecutive season, seventh time in the past eight years and ninth time in program history.
kmaland.com
Glenwood girls, boys earn sweep over St. Albert
(Glenwood) – The Glenwood girls gutted out a tough win, while the boys pulled away for a Hawkeye Ten sweep over St. Albert Thursday night. In the girls contest, the Rams used a late run in the fourth to pull away and net a 49-45 win over the Class 1A No. 7 Saintes.
kmaland.com
Treynor girls use strong defense, hot shooting in dominant win at AHSTW
(Avoca) -- The Treynor girls used runs of 10 and 17 in a row to finish a dominant 68-33 Western Iowa Conference win over AHSTW on Thursday. After a slow start, the Cardinals (17-2 overall, 13-2 WIC) turned up their pressure and leaned on some hot shooting to put the game out of reach.
kmaland.com
KMAland Bowling (2/2): Clarinda sweeps T-C, Lewis Central sweeps Creston
(KMAland) -- Clarinda and Lewis Central both recorded sweeps on Thursday night. Check out the full KMAland bowling rundown below. Top Score: Maddie Smith, Clarinda (353) Runner-up: Ally Johnson, Clarinda (347) Other Clarinda Scores: Kemper Beckel 332, Andi Woods 313, Rylee Pulliam 307, Ryplee Sunderman 225. T-C Scores: Abbey Schuett...
kmaland.com
Women's College Basketball (2/2): Big nights from Clark, Cave in wins for Iowa, Omaha
(KMAland) -- Caitlin Clark went berserk, Grace Cave led her team to a win and Missouri rolled past Vanderbilt in women's college basketball action. Nebraska (13-9, 5-6): The Huskers held off Michigan State's (11-11, 3-8) rally for a 71-67 win. Isabelle Bourne had 20 points and nine rebounds while Sam Haiby (11 points, 10 rebounds) and Alexis Markowski (11 points, 13 rebounds) each had double-doubles. Callin Hake and Jaz Shelley added eight points apiece while Shelley also had six assists and five rebounds.
kmaland.com
Regional Dual Wrestling Recap (1/31): Sergeant Bluff-Luton advances to state
(KMAland) -- The state wrestling duals field is set following regional duals at 24 sites on Tuesday evening. Check out the full results below. Don Bosco 51 West Hancock 15 (Don Bosco — State Dual Team Qualifier) AT WILTON. Interstate 35, Truro 51 Belle Plaine 20. Wilton 56 Interstate...
kmaland.com
Plattsmouth's Fitzpatrick finds familiarity with Midland
(Plattsmouth) -- Plattsmouth senior TJ Fitzpatrick found familiarity on the Midland coaching staff. Now, the defensive back recruit will take his talents to the Fremont school. “It kind of helped when I played in the River Battle Bowl, and (Midland assistants Ross Dzuris and Zack Bowman) actually coached me in...
kmaland.com
Woodbine's Lantz set to continue softball career at Graceland
(Woodbine) -- Woodbine senior standout Sierra Lantz will continue to play softball at the next level with Graceland. Lantz joined KMA’s Upon Further Review on Wednesday to talk about her decision to play for the Lamoni program. “I’ve had a lot of friends that attended Graceland in the past,...
kmaland.com
Council Bluffs man arrested for OWI in Mills County
(Glenwood) -- A Council Bluffs man faces charges following his arrest in Mills County Monday afternoon. The Mills County Sheriff's Office says 55-year-old Derrell Dewayne Jenkins Jr was arrested shortly before 3:40 p.m. for operating while intoxicated 2nd offense. Authorities say the arrest occurred on 188th Street. Jenkins was taken...
Omaha streetcar plan in jeopardy under proposed legislation, Omaha mayoral aide says
LINCOLN — A bill before the Nebraska Legislature could kill Omaha’s modern-day streetcar, as it would curb future tax-increment financing revenue that city leaders are counting on to pay off the project. That’s according to Steve Jensen, a City of Omaha economic development aide, who spoke Tuesday at a legislative committee hearing on the TIF-related […] The post Omaha streetcar plan in jeopardy under proposed legislation, Omaha mayoral aide says appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
nwestiowa.com
Man arrested for OWI after crashing semi
ALTON—A 50-year-old Omaha, NE, man was arrested about 11:15 a.m. Monday, Jan. 30, near Alton on a charge of first-offense operating while under the influence and failure to comply with safety regulations rules. The arrest of James M. Belfiore stemmed from him losing control of a 2022 Kenworth Day...
iheart.com
Omaha Restaurant Ranked on Yelp's Top 100 Restaurants in the Country List
(Omaha, NE) -- Business and restaurant review website Yelp ranks an Omaha restaurant among the top 100 restaurants nationwide. Omaha's Ling's Asian Cuisine came in at number 85 on the on the nationwide list. Ling's Asian Cuisine is located at 6909 S 157th St Suite A. The restaurant's website says some of their main dishes include grilled pork chop, pan-fried noodles, and red curry chicken. Ling's specializes in Vietnamese, Thai, and Chinese cuisine.
kmaland.com
Pair of Mills County suspects arrested on warrants
(Glenwood) -- Mills County authorities report a pair of warrant arrests from Wednesday afternoon. The Mills County Sheriff's Office says 25-year-old Kaitlyn Louise Anglen of Council Bluffs and 57-year-old Thomas Lee Chalupa of Omaha were arrested around 4:30 p.m. at the Pottawattamie County Corrections facility. Authorities say Anglen was arrested on a warrant for 1st degree theft, money lanudering-conduct transaction, and identity theft over $10,000. Meanwhile, the Sheriff's Office says Chalupa was arrested on a warrant for 3rd degree harassment.
kmaland.com
Final suspect in Council Bluffs homicide in custody
(Council Bluffs) -- All seven suspects in a fatal shooting incident in Council Bluffs are now accounted for. Council Bluffs Police say 30-year-old Devin Adkins is in custody in Shreveport, Louisiana. Adkins was the final suspect wanted in connection with the shooting death of 19-year-old Tucker Dobberstine of Fremont in early January. Adkins' arrest follows that of 20-year-old Angelina Michaelson of Council Bluffs, who turned herself in to authorities early Wednesday evening, and those of 19-year-old Trebor Carman and 20-year-old Dontre Hudson, both of Council Bluffs, who were taken into custody early Thursday morning by the Southwest Iowa Fugitive Task Force at a location in Omaha.
kmaland.com
Omaha police identify individual killed in shooting involving two officers
(Omaha) -- A Council Bluffs man was killed Monday night in an officer-involved shooting at a storage facility in Omaha. The Omaha Police Department identified the man as 38-year-old Steven Docken, who was killed during a shootout following a report of a burglary at Dino's Storage at 5328 Center Street around 10:30 p.m. Police say upon arrival, officers attempted to make contact with Docken, before he ran down a hallway despite verbal commands to stop running.
kmaland.com
Mills County sentenced for firearm offense
(Council Bluffs) -- A Henderson man faces seven years in federal prison for illegal firearms possession. U.S. Attorney Richard D. Whestphal says 39-year-old Garret Allen Horgdal was sentenced Tuesday in U.S. District Court in Council Bluffs to 84 months in prison after pleading guilty to prohibited person in possession of a firearm. Horgdal will also serve three years of supervised release. Horgdal was charged in connection with an investigation beginning in March of last year, in which a Montgomery County Sheriff's deputy stopped the defendant and found him in possession of three loaded firearms. Horgdal was prohibited from possessing any firearms because of his prior felony convictions and his drug use.
kmaland.com
Suspect killed in Omaha active shooter incident
(Omaha) -- Omaha Police say a "massive response" stopped a mass shooting incident early Tuesday afternoon. Authorities are investigating an incident at a Target Store at 178th and West Center Road, in which a gunman fired several shots before being shot and killed by officers. Omaha Police Chief Todd Schmaderer says local, federal and state authorities responded to the store after the first call came in shortly before noon.
