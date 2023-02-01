Read full article on original website
Starr leads Northern Highlands over Ridgewood - Girls basketball recap
Emma Starr led the way for Northern Highlands, posting 29 points and being the only girl in the game to score in double figures, as it defeated Ridgewood 51-24 in Ridgewood. Northern Highlands held a 21-10 lead at the half and extended its lead to 40-17 after a 19-7 run in the third quarter.
Neuenhaus powers Saddle River Day over Monroe - Boys basketball recap
Parker Neuenhaus had 20 points as Saddle River Day beat Monroe 58-40 on the road. Richard Machado added 19 points and thre 3-pointers in the win. Myle Marabuto had 16 points to lead Monroe. Mark Laughery added 10 more. Saddle River methodically extended their six-point halftime lead with a 15-9...
Wrestling: Emerson/Park Ridge downs New Milford for 6th-consecutive NJIC championship
Wrestling: Emerson/Park Ridge vs New Milford, NJIC Final on Feb. 2, 2023. — The NJIC wrestling championship has been running for six years. Emerson/Park Ridge has ran away with it each time. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our...
Boys ice hockey - Fidacone’s two goals lift No. 1 Delbarton over Don Bosco Prep
Jack Fidacaro scored twice int he first period, lifting Delbarton - No. 1 in the NJ.com Top 20 - to a 4-1 victory over No. 3 Don Bosco Prep at Sportscare Arena on Thursday. Nick Faccone also scored in that dominant first period for the Green Wave, who are now 13-1-1 on the season.
Linden over Robbinsville - Boys basketball recap
Elijah Butler scored 16 points as Linden defeated Robbinsville, 66-47, in Robbinsville. Jekhi Burnam and Elijah Motley had 14 points apiece with Burnam adding four blocks and four rebounds for Linden (17-4), which used an 18-9 third quarter to pull away. Jaylan Hodge dished out nine assists to go with six points and five rebounds.
Boys basketball: Eisenberg and Ekberg leads Wall past Long Branch
Matt Eisenberg totaled 19 points to lead Wall to a 66-56 home victory over Long Branch. Tom Ekberg also had 16 points with Demitri Tuadding adding 11 points for Wall (4-15). Peter Da’ Cruz led all scorers with 20 points for Long Branch (3-18), while Bruce Gooding and Anubis Roman tallied 11 points apiece.
St. John Vianney over Manalapan - Boys ice hockey recap
Danny Greenhall scored two goals and had an assist as well as St. John Vianney defeated Manalapan 5-3 at the Howell Ice Arena. St. John Vianney (11-5-1) scored two goals to Manalapan’s one in the first period, but was outscored 2-1 in the second. It added two more goals in the third period to secure the win. It outshot Manalapan 34-23 in the game.
Shore over Old Bridge - Girls basketball recap
Rylee Drahos had 21 points, seven rebounds, six steals and five assists to lift Shore to a 47-42 victory over Old Bridge in West Long Branch. Reese Fiore added 10 points and six rebounds for Shore (17-3), which led 14-6 in the first quarter. Conley Smolokoff added seven points, seven steals and six rebounds.
Z’yaire Simmons drops 36 as Paterson Kennedy beats Pasaaic - Boys basketball recap
Z’yaire Simmons scored 36 points as Paterson Kennedy beat Passaic for a 59-43 home game. Simmons also pulled down 15 rebounds. Marlon Torres had 15 points and Zahkai Sylvester added 13 for Passiac. Kennedy built three-point advantage after one period and extended it in each successive quarter. The N.J....
First half surge propels Ramsey past Westwood - Boys basketball recap
Behind a dominant first-half effort, Ramsey won its third straight game in a 53-31 victory over Westwood in Washington Township. Michael Stone scored 11 points for Ramsey (15-3), while teammates Matty Stone and Michael Bernius scored 10 points apiece. Ramsey led 18-8 after the first quarter and expanded its lead to 18 points by halftime.
Aguilar strikes for 32 as Middlesex tops South Plainfield - Girls basketball recap
Neysa Aguilar’s 32 points, 10 steals and six rebounds fueled Middlesex to a 67-56 victory over South Plainfield in South Plainfield. Jessica Devine added 23 points, eight rebounds, six steals and five assists for Middlesex (15-4), which used a 21-12 fourth quarter to pull away. Sara McNelly had 17...
Boys basketball: Scire leads Old Bridge past Edison
Adam Scire led all scorers with 18 points to pace Old Bridge past Edison, 48-45, in Old Bridge. Krish Patel also had 14 points for Old Bridge (9-10). Ermin Kapo totaled 13 points for Edison (8-13), while Selbin Sabio and Jonathan Baio tallied nine points apiece in the loss. Old...
No. 18 Arts over Newark Central - Boys basketball recap
Anthony Akande’s 11 points, 10 rebounds and five steals lifted Arts, No. 18 in the NJ.com Top 20, to a 46-41 victory over Newark Central in Newark. Spencer Joyner had nine points with 12 rebounds for Arts (15-5), which led 18-15 at halftime. Elijon Nix scored 11 points and Tyler Velez added seven with six rebounds.
Columbia defeats North Star Academy - Boys basketball recap
Jayden Myers netted 15 points to help lift Columbia over North Star Academy 52-46 in Maplewood. With the victory, the Cougars have won five of their last six. Columbia (15-4) fell behind 19-10 in the first quarter before tying things up at 23 at halftime. Columbia pulled away in the second half outscoring North Star Academy 29-23.
Boys Basketball: Ingram drops 33 to lead St. Joseph (Met.) past No. 10 Rutgers Prep
Josh Ingram scored a game high 33 points to lead St. Joseph (Met.) to a 73-61 win over Rutgers Prep, No. 10 in the NJ.com Top 20, in Somerset. Ingram has scored 30 or more points in two of the Falcons’ last six games, and in the other four games he’s scored at least 20 points.
Tyler Tejada leads No. 11 Teaneck over Pascack Valley - Boys basketball recap
Tyler Tejada brought 18 points and nine rebounds in leading four players in double figures as Teaneck, No. 11 in NJ.com’s Top 20, won, 65-60, over Pascack Valley in Hillsdale. Keith Mcknight posted 15 points and six boards while Ty Carnegie added 13 points and five assists, and Mickell...
Memorial Middle School's Malcolm Ballard Middlesex/Monmouth Wrestling Champ
OLD BRIDGE, NJ - Memorial Middle School seventh grader Malcolm Ballard has one more championship to add to his first-ever wrestling season. On Tuesday, Ballard took home the 85-pound wrestling championship at the Middle School Monmouth County/Middlesex County Wrestling meet at the Salk Middle School in Old Bridge. Ballard won the Middlesex County Small School title in the 85-pound weight class last week and then won the Middlesex County Big School versus Small School title on Monday. His victory Tuesday moves him into the Ocean County tournament which takes place on Thursday. Ballard is now 11-2 in his first wrestling season. The seventh grader came out for the Colts wrestling team after being cut from Memorial's boys' basketball team. "Malcolm came out after not making the basketball team and quickly picked up the sport and began to see success," said Memorial Middle School wrestling coach Daniel Krainski. "Malcolm is a very athletic student athlete who also plays football in the fall."
Middletown South boys basketball adds 15th straight win on Senior Night
When Middletown South walked off the court the day after Christmas, all it could do was wonder what it was going to take to get in the win column this winter. The Eagles had just came up short in overtime against Brick Memorial at RWJ Barnabas Healthcare Arena and it seemed like this team couldn’t buy a win.
Ex-Rutgers star Geo Baker gave me a hoops lesson ... and it was kind of embarrassing
WOODBRIDGE — The rim rattled and the ball hit the gym floor with a thud as I shuffled over to collect my latest miss. Was this 11 in a row? Twelve? Amid my huffing-and-puffing and the shame of it all, I had lost count. With beads of sweat running...
Wilcher, Watson lift No. 1 Roselle Catholic past Calvary Christian (FL) at Metro Classic
Akil Watson scored 20 points as Roselle Catholic, No. 1 in the NJ.com Top 20, defeated Calvary Christian (FL), 69-64, at the Metro Classic at Kean University in Union. Simeon Wilcher had 19 points in the win as the North Carolina commit capped off a 15-0 first quarter run for Roselle Catholic (12-4) with an and-one that made it 19-7.
