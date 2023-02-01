ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Thurmont, MD

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cnsmaryland.org

Maryland lawmakers propose choking off invasive running bamboo

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Running bamboo grows so fast and is so invasive that it’s rooting up headstones in cemeteries, crossing neighborhood property lines and becoming a “major issue” in Maryland parks. Bamboo overgrowth was so bad for one Maryland resident that the constituent contacted Del. Linda...
ANNAPOLIS, MD
dcnewsnow.com

Three injured, one Metro employee dead after shooting at Potomac Avenue Station

Members of the Metro Transit Police Department and the Metropolitan Police Department were on the scene of a deadly shooting at the Metro Potomac Avenue Station Wednesday morning. Read more here: https://www.dcnewsnow.com/news/local-news/washington-dc/three-people-shot-at-potomac-avenue-station/. Three injured, one Metro employee dead after shooting …. Members of the Metro Transit Police Department and the...
WASHINGTON, DC
wfmd.com

Frederick County Has A New Transportation Priority

Funding has been secured for widening US 15 from I-70 to Md. 26. Frederick, Md (KM) Widening US 15 from Interstate 70 to Md 26 is no longer Frederick County’s top transportation priority, and that’s a good thing. “We are fully funded in the final CTP for FY 23 to FY 28, in fiscal years FY 26, FY 27 and FY 28. We do not have to submit an application for that project to get any of this additional funding in those out years,”: says Mark Mishler, the County’s Transportation Engineering Supervisor. He told the Council on Tuesday the funding totals about $165=million.
FREDERICK COUNTY, MD
Bay Journal

Wildlife refuge in Maryland pushing back against development pressure

Look down from 30,000 feet up in the sky, and a patch of green stands out amid the web of concrete and asphalt covering the landscape between Baltimore and Washington, DC. At the core of that verdant oasis is the Patuxent Research Refuge, 13,000 acres of forest, meadow and wetlands that a former U.S. senator once described as the “lungs” of the region. Established in 1936, it’s the only national wildlife refuge dedicated to research.
MARYLAND STATE
CBS Baltimore

'Absolutely devastating': New details in murder of MTA mobility bus driver in Baltimore

BALTIMORE -- Loved ones are heartbroken over the murder of an MTA mobility bus driver who was shot to death during his shift just before 10:30 p.m. in North Baltimore on Saturday.A family member of 42-year-old Marcus Alsup, Jr., told WJZ that police advised them not to speak to the media about the case.Those close to Alsup said he was ambushed on the street after he stopped to use the bathroom at his home in the 4800 block of Kimberleigh Road. Neighbors said there is video that may shed light on what happened. Many in the close-knit community off Cold Spring Lane...
BALTIMORE, MD
DC News Now

Hagerstown residents say it’s difficult to file for unemployment benefits

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (DC News Now) — Several Hagerstown residents are finding difficulties filing for their unemployment benefits so much that it’s putting them in difficult financial situations. “It’s so difficult and complex and that’s my main issue,” said resident Michael Arthur. Michael Arthur says filing a claim with Maryland unemployment benefits is simply too complex. […]
HAGERSTOWN, MD
theburgnews.com

Commonwealth buys Susquehanna River islands to conserve, keep public

This summer, two unique pieces of real estate splashed onto the sales market in Harrisburg—they now have a new owner. In January, the commonwealth purchased Independence and Bailey’s islands, both located in the middle of the Susquehanna River near the Harvey Taylor Bridge, with the intention of conserving the land.
HARRISBURG, PA
dcnewsnow.com

2nd person dies from fire in Montgomery County

Family members of victims speak about Aspen Hill fire. Top Stories from DC News Now at 9 p.m. on February …. A look at stories making headlines from DC News Now on Feb. 2, 2023. Former PGPD officer accused of killing handcuffed …. William Green's family says it is disappointed...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
NorthcentralPA.com

Man sentenced in PA triple homicide

Harrisburg, Pa. — A Baltimore man was sentenced to 110 months' imprisonment after pleading guilty to obstructing a federal investigation into a triple murder in Pennsylvania. Mark Johnson, age 36, of Baltimore, Md., was sentenced on Jan. 25, according to The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania. One of the victims had been cooperating with a federal drug investigation, authorities said. ...
BALTIMORE, MD
FOX 43

One injured in York County truck fire

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Emergency crews responded to a vehicle fire in York County Thursday afternoon. According to Ted Czech with York County Emergency Services, crews responded to Tiger Trash, located along the 200 block of Steamboat Boulevard in East Manchester Township for the fuel tank fire. At this...
YORK COUNTY, PA
travellens.co

15 Best Restaurants in Martinsburg, WV

Martinsburg is the county seat of Berkeley County and the largest city in eastern West Virginia. It is located in the lower Shenandoah Valley at the very tip of the state's Eastern Panhandle. Martinsburg is often referred to as the "Gateway to Shenandoah Valley" and has been named the "fastest...
MARTINSBURG, WV
Wbaltv.com

Bed Bath & Beyond to close 87 more stores, including 3 in Maryland

Three Maryland stores are among 87 more namesake Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. outlets the retailer said Friday that it will close, in addition to the 150 locations already on the chopping block. Video above: Baltimore's North Avenue Market closes its doors (August 2022) Bed Bath & Beyond also said...
MARYLAND STATE
Lancaster Farming

Family's 1830s Stone Bank Barn Destroyed By Fire

It took nine years for Immaculata’s Ranch to be transformed from an idea into a way of life. Steve and Lindsey Hepburn had to work for it before they could buy it. Eighteen months ago, the couple’s farming dream found a home on a 64-acre plot of land on York Road in York Haven, Pennsylvania.
YORK HAVEN, PA
NBC Washington

‘A Little Bit and You Can Die': 5 Students in Mont. Co. Have Died From ODs This Month

There's a push to save lives after five students in Montgomery County, Maryland, died from opioid overdoses just this month, Councilmember Will Jawando says. On Monday, Jawando visited Northwood High School in Silver Spring as part of a listening tour and to share an urgent warning for students on the dangers of fentanyl: "It takes a little bit and you can die," Jawando said.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy