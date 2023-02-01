Read full article on original website
cnsmaryland.org
Maryland lawmakers propose choking off invasive running bamboo
ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Running bamboo grows so fast and is so invasive that it’s rooting up headstones in cemeteries, crossing neighborhood property lines and becoming a “major issue” in Maryland parks. Bamboo overgrowth was so bad for one Maryland resident that the constituent contacted Del. Linda...
32-hour work week could happen for some Maryland companies
Delegate Vaughn Stewart of Montgomery County is sponsoring a bill to reward employers who allow a 32-hour work week.
dcnewsnow.com
Three injured, one Metro employee dead after shooting at Potomac Avenue Station
Members of the Metro Transit Police Department and the Metropolitan Police Department were on the scene of a deadly shooting at the Metro Potomac Avenue Station Wednesday morning. Read more here: https://www.dcnewsnow.com/news/local-news/washington-dc/three-people-shot-at-potomac-avenue-station/. Three injured, one Metro employee dead after shooting …. Members of the Metro Transit Police Department and the...
wfmd.com
Frederick County Has A New Transportation Priority
Funding has been secured for widening US 15 from I-70 to Md. 26. Frederick, Md (KM) Widening US 15 from Interstate 70 to Md 26 is no longer Frederick County’s top transportation priority, and that’s a good thing. “We are fully funded in the final CTP for FY 23 to FY 28, in fiscal years FY 26, FY 27 and FY 28. We do not have to submit an application for that project to get any of this additional funding in those out years,”: says Mark Mishler, the County’s Transportation Engineering Supervisor. He told the Council on Tuesday the funding totals about $165=million.
Bay Journal
Wildlife refuge in Maryland pushing back against development pressure
Look down from 30,000 feet up in the sky, and a patch of green stands out amid the web of concrete and asphalt covering the landscape between Baltimore and Washington, DC. At the core of that verdant oasis is the Patuxent Research Refuge, 13,000 acres of forest, meadow and wetlands that a former U.S. senator once described as the “lungs” of the region. Established in 1936, it’s the only national wildlife refuge dedicated to research.
dcnewsnow.com
Teenager Accused of Making Harassing and Anti-Semitic Phone Calls in Montgomery County
The Montgomery County Department of Police said a 17-year-old made harassing and anti-Semitic telephone calls to a Jewish outreach center in Rockville, Md. Teenager Accused of Making Harassing and Anti-Semitic …. The Montgomery County Department of Police said a 17-year-old made harassing and anti-Semitic telephone calls to a Jewish outreach...
Wbaltv.com
Bill would require schools to notify parents before conducting active-shooter drills
ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Changes may be coming to active-shooter drills at Maryland schools. State law currently requires the drills, but it doesn't mandate that school systems notify parents, students or school staff ahead of time. Montgomery County Delegate Jared Solomon, D-District 18, considers the legislation he's sponsoring, House Bill...
'Absolutely devastating': New details in murder of MTA mobility bus driver in Baltimore
BALTIMORE -- Loved ones are heartbroken over the murder of an MTA mobility bus driver who was shot to death during his shift just before 10:30 p.m. in North Baltimore on Saturday.A family member of 42-year-old Marcus Alsup, Jr., told WJZ that police advised them not to speak to the media about the case.Those close to Alsup said he was ambushed on the street after he stopped to use the bathroom at his home in the 4800 block of Kimberleigh Road. Neighbors said there is video that may shed light on what happened. Many in the close-knit community off Cold Spring Lane...
Hagerstown residents say it’s difficult to file for unemployment benefits
HAGERSTOWN, Md. (DC News Now) — Several Hagerstown residents are finding difficulties filing for their unemployment benefits so much that it’s putting them in difficult financial situations. “It’s so difficult and complex and that’s my main issue,” said resident Michael Arthur. Michael Arthur says filing a claim with Maryland unemployment benefits is simply too complex. […]
theburgnews.com
Commonwealth buys Susquehanna River islands to conserve, keep public
This summer, two unique pieces of real estate splashed onto the sales market in Harrisburg—they now have a new owner. In January, the commonwealth purchased Independence and Bailey’s islands, both located in the middle of the Susquehanna River near the Harvey Taylor Bridge, with the intention of conserving the land.
Proposed water rate hike not sitting well with Jefferson County, W.Va. consumers
CHARLES TOWN, W.Va. (DC News Now) — A proposed water utility hike is causing concern in Jefferson County, one of West Virginia’s fastest-growing counties. The concern centers around a proposed buyout of local utilities by West Virginia American Water. “We going to have to pay higher rates. It’s going to affect us all. It would […]
dcnewsnow.com
2nd person dies from fire in Montgomery County
Family members of victims speak about Aspen Hill fire. Top Stories from DC News Now at 9 p.m. on February …. A look at stories making headlines from DC News Now on Feb. 2, 2023. Former PGPD officer accused of killing handcuffed …. William Green's family says it is disappointed...
Allrecipes.com
One of the Top Egg Producers Just Suffered a Devastating Fire—What Does That Mean for Egg Prices?
This week, about 100,000 hen-laying eggs were killed in a fire at a Hillandale Farms farm in Connecticut. Hillandale Farms, a family-owned company out of Gettysburg, Pennsylvania, raises over 20 million chickens and is one of the top five producers of eggs in the country. The fire took place at...
Shapiro administration orders 2,300 state employees to return to the office
What’s new: About 2,300 state government employees, many of whom had been working a hybrid schedule allowing them to work remotely, will now be reporting to the office at least three days a week under a new Shapiro administration policy to take effect on March 6. Who it affects:...
Man sentenced in PA triple homicide
Harrisburg, Pa. — A Baltimore man was sentenced to 110 months' imprisonment after pleading guilty to obstructing a federal investigation into a triple murder in Pennsylvania. Mark Johnson, age 36, of Baltimore, Md., was sentenced on Jan. 25, according to The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania. One of the victims had been cooperating with a federal drug investigation, authorities said. ...
One injured in York County truck fire
YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Emergency crews responded to a vehicle fire in York County Thursday afternoon. According to Ted Czech with York County Emergency Services, crews responded to Tiger Trash, located along the 200 block of Steamboat Boulevard in East Manchester Township for the fuel tank fire. At this...
travellens.co
15 Best Restaurants in Martinsburg, WV
Martinsburg is the county seat of Berkeley County and the largest city in eastern West Virginia. It is located in the lower Shenandoah Valley at the very tip of the state's Eastern Panhandle. Martinsburg is often referred to as the "Gateway to Shenandoah Valley" and has been named the "fastest...
Wbaltv.com
Bed Bath & Beyond to close 87 more stores, including 3 in Maryland
Three Maryland stores are among 87 more namesake Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. outlets the retailer said Friday that it will close, in addition to the 150 locations already on the chopping block. Video above: Baltimore's North Avenue Market closes its doors (August 2022) Bed Bath & Beyond also said...
Lancaster Farming
Family's 1830s Stone Bank Barn Destroyed By Fire
It took nine years for Immaculata’s Ranch to be transformed from an idea into a way of life. Steve and Lindsey Hepburn had to work for it before they could buy it. Eighteen months ago, the couple’s farming dream found a home on a 64-acre plot of land on York Road in York Haven, Pennsylvania.
NBC Washington
‘A Little Bit and You Can Die': 5 Students in Mont. Co. Have Died From ODs This Month
There's a push to save lives after five students in Montgomery County, Maryland, died from opioid overdoses just this month, Councilmember Will Jawando says. On Monday, Jawando visited Northwood High School in Silver Spring as part of a listening tour and to share an urgent warning for students on the dangers of fentanyl: "It takes a little bit and you can die," Jawando said.
