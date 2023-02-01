Ethan Hawke is filming a movie in Central Ky. Want to be an extra?

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ethan Hawke is directing a movie in Central Kentucky, and the filmmakers are looking for extras.

The movie, “Wildcat,” was filming in Shelbyville Tuesday, and the city of Frankfort announced in a Facebook post that “Capital Avenue and the first blocks of all cross streets (Second to State) will be closed to traffic intermittently Wednesday and Thursday, 6 AM- 8PM.”

The biopic stars Hawke’s daughter, Maya Hawke, as Southern author Flannery O’Connor. It also features Laura Linney, Philip Ettinger, Rafael Casal, Steve Zahn, Cooper Hoffman, Willa Fitzgerald, Alessandro Nivola and Vincent D’Onofrio, Hawke wrote in a social media post.

Angela Boehm Casting issued a “rush call” for extras needed for filming Wednesday and Thursday. The Cleveland casting company also said it was looking for extras for Feb. 9 and 11 for scenes to be shot in Louisville or the surrounding area.

The company said people who are chosen for the roles must be available all day without time restrictions and will be paid $120, even if they work fewer than eight hours. People who are interested were asked to submit their information , along with photographs, online.

Hawke sightings have been popping up on social media for a few weeks.

The city of Shelbyville shared photos on Facebook of the Hawkes during filming in downtown Shelbyville on Tuesday.

Shelby County Judge-Executive Dan Ison wrote that he spent time with Hawke and that the actor and the movie’s producers “all shared how much they love Shelby County, and appreciated our hospitality.”

Others have shared photos from Louisville and New Haven.

Father Matthew Hardesty said in an interview that scenes have been filmed at St. Catherine of Alexandria Catholic Church in New Haven and St. Vincent de Paul in New Hope.

He said he was in his office at St. Catherine Academy last October when the executive producers “literally just rang the doorbell.”

After explaining their plans for the film, Hardesty said they asked to see the church and mentioned that, by the way, Ethan Hawke happened to be waiting outside.

“I love his movie ‘Gattaca,’” Hardesty said. “I kind of geeked out.”

He said Hawke and others associated with the film have shown great care in depicting O’Connor’s Catholic faith.

“He gave me full freedom during the Church scenes to suggest adjustments to the actors’ gestures, postures, and demeanor to make everything look naturally Catholic,” Hardesty wrote in a Facebook post. “The whole company has been reverent and respectful and frankly in awe of the beauty of our two Churches. Two actresses pursued me directly to thank me for the use of the Churches. Everyone from set decoration to props vetted every detail. Everyone is on board with making this look AUTHENTIC.”

Sarafini, an American-Italian restaurant in Frankfort, also posted a photo of Hawke at the restaurant Tuesday.

Hawke shared some photos from the set earlier in January, writing in an Instagram post, “Hello from the set of our new film Wildcat - it’s about the turbulent life & work of Flannery O’Connor. The cast and crew is killer, let’s hope I don’t blow it.”

Variety reported that he and Shelby Gaines co-wrote the script. Hawke is also reportedly co-producing the film, along with others.

Distribution rights are being handled by UTA Independent Film Group and CAA Media Finance, and Renovo Media Group is providing financing, according to Variety.

Timothy Flynn
13h ago

I was in 2 episodes of the Brady Bunch when they were filmed at Kings Island in the 70's. Therefore I have experience! lol.

Reply
2
 

