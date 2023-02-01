ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

NBC Washington

Suspect in Deadly Metro Shooting Rampage Has History of Mental Illness

The man accused of shooting and killing a Metro employee and injuring three others during a rampage at the Potomac Avenue Metro station on Wednesday has a criminal history and suffers from mental illness, according to police records and his lawyer on a separate case. D.C. police records show officers...
WASHINGTON, DC
Shore News Network

Girl Escapes Kidnapper In D.C

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Washington, D.C. MPD is investigating an attempted kidnapping that took place yesterday afternoon in Northeast, D.C. Just before 4 pm, a juvenile female was approached by the suspect who was in a vehicle at the 1500 Block of Benning Road. The suspect told the victim to enter the vehicle, but she refused.  The victim was grabbed by the suspect after he exited the vehicle.  Luckily, the victim managed to flee, while the suspect fled the scene in a car. Police describe the suspect as “a Hispanic male, with white hair, and a mustache.  He was last The post Girl Escapes Kidnapper In D.C appeared first on Shore News Network.
WASHINGTON, DC
WUSA9

Tens of thousands donated to family of hero Metro worker killed in DC

WASHINGTON — Metro's board called a closed door emergency meeting Thursday morning on safety and security after Wednesday's shooting at Potomac Avenue Station on Capitol Hill. People had been leaving cards and flowers at the station for Robert Cunningham, the murdered 64-year-old Metro mechanic. Metro Transit Police were stationed...
WASHINGTON, DC
Shore News Network

Disgruntled Gunman Shoots Three Kills One in D.C. Metro Transit Rampage

WASHINGTON, D.C. – A D.C. Metro Transit employee was shot and killed on Wednesday, and two others were shot after an altercation with a gunman at the Potomac Avenue Metro Station, according to the Washington, D.C. Metropolitan Police Department. The shooting occurred in the 1400 block of Potomac Avenue in Southeast D.C. just before 9 am. The suspect initially shot a man in the leg after an altercation on a Metrobus. After exiting the bus, the suspect engaged in another altercation and shot another man in the leg. After shooting the initial two victims, the suspect pointed a handgun at The post Disgruntled Gunman Shoots Three Kills One in D.C. Metro Transit Rampage appeared first on Shore News Network.
WASHINGTON, DC
arlnow.com

EXCLUSIVE: Key School community reeling from reportedly botched response to written, racist threat of gun violence

(Updated at 4:10 p.m.) Many parents of children at Key Elementary School are outraged at the way a possible threat of gun violence by a student was handled by administrators. The mother of the child who was targeted told ARLnow what happened the day the threat occurred, on Jan. 19, and the fallout. Parents say school leaders took too long to involve the police and are now providing piecemeal updates that raise more questions than answer them.
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
Shore News Network

D.C. Police Video Shows Person Of Interest In Stabbing Death of Jasmine “Star” Mack

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Washington, D.C. Metro Police Department is asking for help identifying a person and vehicle of interest in the stabbing death of 36-year-old Joshua Parker also known as Jasmine “Star” Mack. Mack was stabbed on January 7th in Northeast, D.C. She did not survive. Fifth District officers were approached at 3 am, asking for a welfare check at the 2000 Block of Gallaudet Street. Police found the victim suffering from a stab wound. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. Surveillance cameras captured a person and a vehicle of interest. If you have any information about this The post D.C. Police Video Shows Person Of Interest In Stabbing Death of Jasmine “Star” Mack appeared first on Shore News Network.
WASHINGTON, DC
dcnewsnow.com

Three injured, one Metro employee dead after shooting at Potomac Avenue Station

Members of the Metro Transit Police Department and the Metropolitan Police Department were on the scene of a deadly shooting at the Metro Potomac Avenue Station Wednesday morning. Read more here: https://www.dcnewsnow.com/news/local-news/washington-dc/three-people-shot-at-potomac-avenue-station/. Three injured, one Metro employee dead after shooting …. Members of the Metro Transit Police Department and the...
WASHINGTON, DC
fox5dc.com

Man threatening to burn himself and apartment building in Northwest

WASHINGTON - A "person in crisis" has threatened to burn himself and the D.C. apartment building he's barricaded himself inside, according to Councilmember Brooke Pinto. The Ward 2 council member tweeted the news Wednesday evening after she says she spoke to D.C. police. The situation, according to Pinto, is currently unfolding at The Blake apartment building – located at 1816 5th Street in Northwest.
WASHINGTON, DC
dcwitness.org

Document: Homicide in Southeast

Metropolitan Police Department detectives are investigating a homicide that occurred on Feb. 1, on the 4500 block of Benning Road, SE. According to a press release, at about 8:02 pm, officers located 45-year-old Marcus Jones suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Notifications are...
Shore News Network

36-Year-Old Shot And Killed in D.C.

WASHINGTON, D.C. – 36-year-old Michael Gaddis of Northwest D.C. was shot and killed Monday afternoon. This incident happened at the 500 Block of Somerset Place in the Northwest section. Just before 3 pm, Washington, D.C. MPD arrived at the location to investigate a reported shooting. Upon arrival, police found the victim suffering from a single gunshot wound. Gaddis was brought to a nearby hospital where he died from his injuries. If you have any information about this case, please call the police at 202-727-9099 or TEXT TIP LINE by sending a text message to 50411. The post 36-Year-Old Shot And Killed in D.C. appeared first on Shore News Network.
WASHINGTON, DC
dcnewsnow.com

GWU students install Plan B vending machine

Two students at GWU led the efforts to install a vending machine with Plan B in hopes of making the pill more accessible to more students. Two students at GWU led the efforts to install a vending machine with Plan B in hopes of making the pill more accessible to more students.
WASHINGTON, DC
fox5dc.com

Suspect attempted to kidnap juvenile girl in Northeast DC: police

WASHINGTON - A search is underway for a suspect accused of attempting to kidnap a juvenile girl in Northeast D.C., according to police. The Metropolitan Police Department said the incident happened on Wednesday around 3:57 p.m. in 1500 block of Benning Road. According to police, the juvenile victim was walking...
WASHINGTON, DC
fox5dc.com

Karon Blake Shooting: Mom breaks her silence

WASHINGTON - The mother of 13-year-old Karon Blake broke her silence Wednesday afternoon. It's the first time in three weeks — since city officials said a D.C. employee shot and killed her son because he was suspected of breaking into cars. Family stood beside Londen Blake as she took...
WASHINGTON, DC
dcnewsnow.com

Man Charged with Second Degree Murder in Shooting Death of Karon Blake

The Metropolitan Police Department said Jason Michael Lewis, 41, faces a murder charge in the shooting and killing of Karon Blake that took place on Jan. 7, 2023. Man Charged with Second Degree Murder in Shooting …. The Metropolitan Police Department said Jason Michael Lewis, 41, faces a murder charge...
THURMONT, MD

