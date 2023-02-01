WASHINGTON, D.C. – A D.C. Metro Transit employee was shot and killed on Wednesday, and two others were shot after an altercation with a gunman at the Potomac Avenue Metro Station, according to the Washington, D.C. Metropolitan Police Department. The shooting occurred in the 1400 block of Potomac Avenue in Southeast D.C. just before 9 am. The suspect initially shot a man in the leg after an altercation on a Metrobus. After exiting the bus, the suspect engaged in another altercation and shot another man in the leg. After shooting the initial two victims, the suspect pointed a handgun at The post Disgruntled Gunman Shoots Three Kills One in D.C. Metro Transit Rampage appeared first on Shore News Network.

WASHINGTON, DC ・ 21 HOURS AGO