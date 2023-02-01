ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shore over Old Bridge - Girls basketball recap

Rylee Drahos had 21 points, seven rebounds, six steals and five assists to lift Shore to a 47-42 victory over Old Bridge in West Long Branch. Reese Fiore added 10 points and six rebounds for Shore (17-3), which led 14-6 in the first quarter. Conley Smolokoff added seven points, seven steals and six rebounds.
WEST LONG BRANCH, NJ
First half surge propels Ramsey past Westwood - Boys basketball recap

Behind a dominant first-half effort, Ramsey won its third straight game in a 53-31 victory over Westwood in Washington Township. Michael Stone scored 11 points for Ramsey (15-3), while teammates Matty Stone and Michael Bernius scored 10 points apiece. Ramsey led 18-8 after the first quarter and expanded its lead to 18 points by halftime.
RAMSEY, NJ
Linden over Robbinsville - Boys basketball recap

Elijah Butler scored 16 points as Linden defeated Robbinsville, 66-47, in Robbinsville. Jekhi Burnam and Elijah Motley had 14 points apiece with Burnam adding four blocks and four rebounds for Linden (17-4), which used an 18-9 third quarter to pull away. Jaylan Hodge dished out nine assists to go with six points and five rebounds.
ROBBINSVILLE, NJ
Kittatinny edges out Morristown-Beard - Boys basketball recap

Mike Zoellner scored 18 points for Kittatinny as it defeated Morristown-Beard 44-39 in Newton. Kittatinny (7-8) held a 24-20 lead at the half and outscored Morristown-Beard 20-19 in the second half. Caedon Jones also had 11 points. Morristown-Beard falls to 2-15 this season with the loss. Thank you for relying...
MORRISTOWN, NJ
Newark Collegiate edges out Science Park - Boys basketball recap

Beck’i Camara posted a 17-point, 14-rebound double-double as Newark Collegiate defeated Science Park 60-52 at Newark Collegiate High School in Newark. Najee Graham had 17 points as well to go along with five rebounds with Ja’Quis Davis posting 12 points and three steals. Zah’mir Halley tallied eight points and three steals with Alieu Kelleh snagging down five rebounds.
NEWARK, NJ
Moorestown clinches division title with win over Seneca - Boys basketball recap

CJ Hayes and Lamar Davis scored 10 points apiece to help Moorestown clinch the Olympic Conference Patriot Division title in a 48-32 victory over Seneca in Tabernacle. It marks the second straight division title for Moorestown (15-4), who won the Burlington County Scholastic League Patriot Division title last season. Moorestown held just a three-point lead at halftime but went on a 16-7 run in the third quarter to extend its lead to 12 points.
MOORESTOWN, NJ
Boys Basketball: Milanesi nets 1,000th point for Veritas Christian, falls to Abundant Life

On a night where Evan Milanesi scored his 1,000th point for Veritas Christian, Abundant Life came away with a 58-52 victory in Nutley. Despite trailing 40-37 at the end of the third quarter, Abundant Life (7-7) came up big in the fourth as it outscored Veritas Christian 21-12. Veritas Christian (15-5) jumped out to an 18-11 lead in the first quarter before Abundant Life cut it to a three-point game at halftime.
NUTLEY, NJ
No. 18 Arts over Newark Central - Boys basketball recap

Anthony Akande’s 11 points, 10 rebounds and five steals lifted Arts, No. 18 in the NJ.com Top 20, to a 46-41 victory over Newark Central in Newark. Spencer Joyner had nine points with 12 rebounds for Arts (15-5), which led 18-15 at halftime. Elijon Nix scored 11 points and Tyler Velez added seven with six rebounds.
NEWARK, NJ
Gloucester over Gateway - Boys basketball recap

Liam Gorman posted a near triple-double, securing the double-double with 25 points, eight rebounds, 10 assists and three steals to lead Gloucester as it defeated Gateway 70-51 in Gloucester City. Michael Light also had 15 points, four assists and three steals with Kadon Harris adding 12 points. Gloucester (15-7) held...
GLOUCESTER CITY, NJ
