Boys basketball: Scire leads Old Bridge past Edison
Adam Scire led all scorers with 18 points to pace Old Bridge past Edison, 48-45, in Old Bridge. Krish Patel also had 14 points for Old Bridge (9-10). Ermin Kapo totaled 13 points for Edison (8-13), while Selbin Sabio and Jonathan Baio tallied nine points apiece in the loss. Old...
Shore over Old Bridge - Girls basketball recap
Rylee Drahos had 21 points, seven rebounds, six steals and five assists to lift Shore to a 47-42 victory over Old Bridge in West Long Branch. Reese Fiore added 10 points and six rebounds for Shore (17-3), which led 14-6 in the first quarter. Conley Smolokoff added seven points, seven steals and six rebounds.
Delfosse, Johnson, power No. 7 Ewing past Hillsborough - Girls basketball recap
Te’Yala Delfosse scored a career-high 30 points to go with 12 rebounds, six steals, four assists and four blocks as Ewing, No. 7 in the NJ.com Top 20, defeated Hillsborough, 86-67, in Ewing. Joi Johnson had 25 points and 10 rebounds for Ewing (19-2), which stormed out to a...
Neuenhaus powers Saddle River Day over Monroe - Boys basketball recap
Parker Neuenhaus had 20 points as Saddle River Day beat Monroe 58-40 on the road. Richard Machado added 19 points and thre 3-pointers in the win. Myle Marabuto had 16 points to lead Monroe. Mark Laughery added 10 more. Saddle River methodically extended their six-point halftime lead with a 15-9...
First half surge propels Ramsey past Westwood - Boys basketball recap
Behind a dominant first-half effort, Ramsey won its third straight game in a 53-31 victory over Westwood in Washington Township. Michael Stone scored 11 points for Ramsey (15-3), while teammates Matty Stone and Michael Bernius scored 10 points apiece. Ramsey led 18-8 after the first quarter and expanded its lead to 18 points by halftime.
Linden over Robbinsville - Boys basketball recap
Elijah Butler scored 16 points as Linden defeated Robbinsville, 66-47, in Robbinsville. Jekhi Burnam and Elijah Motley had 14 points apiece with Burnam adding four blocks and four rebounds for Linden (17-4), which used an 18-9 third quarter to pull away. Jaylan Hodge dished out nine assists to go with six points and five rebounds.
Kittatinny edges out Morristown-Beard - Boys basketball recap
Mike Zoellner scored 18 points for Kittatinny as it defeated Morristown-Beard 44-39 in Newton. Kittatinny (7-8) held a 24-20 lead at the half and outscored Morristown-Beard 20-19 in the second half. Caedon Jones also had 11 points. Morristown-Beard falls to 2-15 this season with the loss. Thank you for relying...
Newark Collegiate edges out Science Park - Boys basketball recap
Beck’i Camara posted a 17-point, 14-rebound double-double as Newark Collegiate defeated Science Park 60-52 at Newark Collegiate High School in Newark. Najee Graham had 17 points as well to go along with five rebounds with Ja’Quis Davis posting 12 points and three steals. Zah’mir Halley tallied eight points and three steals with Alieu Kelleh snagging down five rebounds.
Z’yaire Simmons drops 36 as Paterson Kennedy beats Pasaaic - Boys basketball recap
Z’yaire Simmons scored 36 points as Paterson Kennedy beat Passaic for a 59-43 home game. Simmons also pulled down 15 rebounds. Marlon Torres had 15 points and Zahkai Sylvester added 13 for Passiac. Kennedy built three-point advantage after one period and extended it in each successive quarter. The N.J....
Moorestown clinches division title with win over Seneca - Boys basketball recap
CJ Hayes and Lamar Davis scored 10 points apiece to help Moorestown clinch the Olympic Conference Patriot Division title in a 48-32 victory over Seneca in Tabernacle. It marks the second straight division title for Moorestown (15-4), who won the Burlington County Scholastic League Patriot Division title last season. Moorestown held just a three-point lead at halftime but went on a 16-7 run in the third quarter to extend its lead to 12 points.
Toms River North takes Donovan Catholic - Girls basketball recap
Julia Grodzicki went four of six from the line in her 11 points as Toms River North won at home, 44-37, over Donovan Catholic. Toms River North (16-2) trailed 21-20 at the half but pulled away for good with a 13-8 run in the third quarter. Gabriella Ross led everyone...
Boys Basketball: Milanesi nets 1,000th point for Veritas Christian, falls to Abundant Life
On a night where Evan Milanesi scored his 1,000th point for Veritas Christian, Abundant Life came away with a 58-52 victory in Nutley. Despite trailing 40-37 at the end of the third quarter, Abundant Life (7-7) came up big in the fourth as it outscored Veritas Christian 21-12. Veritas Christian (15-5) jumped out to an 18-11 lead in the first quarter before Abundant Life cut it to a three-point game at halftime.
Boys Basketball: Ingram drops 33 to lead St. Joseph (Met.) past No. 10 Rutgers Prep
Josh Ingram scored a game high 33 points to lead St. Joseph (Met.) to a 73-61 win over Rutgers Prep, No. 10 in the NJ.com Top 20, in Somerset. Ingram has scored 30 or more points in two of the Falcons’ last six games, and in the other four games he’s scored at least 20 points.
Freehold Township defeats Freehold Borough - Boys basketball recap
Jayden Holmes-Cotter posted a 28-point, 14-rebound double-double to lead Freehold Township as it defeatd Freehold Borough 79-57 in the Jack Kuhnert Memorial Game at Freehold Township High School in Freehold. Freehold Township (15-3) took the win in the game for the third year in a row, also extending its win...
No. 18 Arts over Newark Central - Boys basketball recap
Anthony Akande’s 11 points, 10 rebounds and five steals lifted Arts, No. 18 in the NJ.com Top 20, to a 46-41 victory over Newark Central in Newark. Spencer Joyner had nine points with 12 rebounds for Arts (15-5), which led 18-15 at halftime. Elijon Nix scored 11 points and Tyler Velez added seven with six rebounds.
Gloucester over Gateway - Boys basketball recap
Liam Gorman posted a near triple-double, securing the double-double with 25 points, eight rebounds, 10 assists and three steals to lead Gloucester as it defeated Gateway 70-51 in Gloucester City. Michael Light also had 15 points, four assists and three steals with Kadon Harris adding 12 points. Gloucester (15-7) held...
Washington Township defeats Clearview - Boys basketball recap
Dan Reistle finished with 20 points for Washington Township in its 58-54 victory over Clearview in Sewell. Washington Township (16-4) sprang out to an 18-9 lead in the first quarter before sporting a 10-point lead at halftime. Despite being outscored 31-25 in the second half, Washington Township held on for the win.
Middletown South boys basketball adds 15th straight win on Senior Night
When Middletown South walked off the court the day after Christmas, all it could do was wonder what it was going to take to get in the win column this winter. The Eagles had just came up short in overtime against Brick Memorial at RWJ Barnabas Healthcare Arena and it seemed like this team couldn’t buy a win.
Girls Basketball: Opening quarter lead holds up for West Essex in win over Caldwell
West Essex’s hot start held up in the end to narrowly defeat Caldwell 48-46, in North Caldwell. West Essex (13-5) led 17-11 after the first quarter, and clutched on to that lead for the rest of the game as Caldwell (5-13) matched bucket for bucket. At halftime West Essex...
Boys basketball: Eisenberg and Ekberg leads Wall past Long Branch
Matt Eisenberg totaled 19 points to lead Wall to a 66-56 home victory over Long Branch. Tom Ekberg also had 16 points with Demitri Tuadding adding 11 points for Wall (4-15). Peter Da’ Cruz led all scorers with 20 points for Long Branch (3-18), while Bruce Gooding and Anubis Roman tallied 11 points apiece.
