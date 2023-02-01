LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) -After this latest batch of southern/southeastern Kentucky snow wraps up, we are dry for a few days. We haven’t had a major system run through the area but we have had plenty of small ones bring some wintry weather to the region. The next chance we have for a few flakes will come with the passing of a cold front on Friday. This front means business in regard to the air temperature. Most of us will not get out of the 20s for daytime highs. Factor in some wind and those numbers will drop to the single digits early Friday morning and Saturday morning.

