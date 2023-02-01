Read full article on original website
Related
fox56news.com
Kentucky weather tomorrow: Frigid single-digit wind chills to end the week
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — It was another snowy start for some with a fresh layer of snow in southeastern Kentucky this morning. We did warm temperatures back above freezing Thursday, but more cold is working in. Temperatures drop into the teens overnight tonight with breezy winds from the...
WKYT 27
Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Frigid Wind Chills Move In
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A glancing blow of snow hit far southeastern Kentucky this morning and now comes the coldest wind chills since Christmas. The cold winds blowing later tonight and Friday may even spit out a few snowflakes to kick off the first weekend of February. With cold northwest...
radionwtn.com
West Kentucky Icy Conditions Worsening
Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) is alerting the public to icy conditions, particularly on rural secondary highways. While sunshine this morning is helping to melt ice, it is also creating slick driving conditions that may be as bad as they were at the height of the freezing rain and sleet earlier in the week.
WKYT 27
Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | A break from the wintry weather
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) -After this latest batch of southern/southeastern Kentucky snow wraps up, we are dry for a few days. We haven’t had a major system run through the area but we have had plenty of small ones bring some wintry weather to the region. The next chance we have for a few flakes will come with the passing of a cold front on Friday. This front means business in regard to the air temperature. Most of us will not get out of the 20s for daytime highs. Factor in some wind and those numbers will drop to the single digits early Friday morning and Saturday morning.
KFVS12
Icy conditions getting worse in Kentucky, according to KYTC
PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet is alerting the public about the dangerously icy conditions, especially on rural secondary highways. While the morning sunshine is slowly melting the ice, it is also creating slick roads that cause driving conditions to be as bad as they were after the freezing rain and sleet hit the Heartland earlier in the week.
wevv.com
Icy Road Conditions
Freezing rain hit the tri-state this morning, making road conditions unsafe for driving. Crews with both the Kentucky and the Indiana Department of Transportation have been out on the roadways treating conditions throughout the day. If you do have to get out or travel a long distance make sure you have an emergency kit to stay safe.
WTVQ
Power companies address issues from December’s winter storm
FRANKFORT, Ky (WTVQ)- It was during December’s severe winter storm that Kentuckians needed electricity the most. But thousands were without power in the hours afterwards with the weather resulting in rolling blackouts in parts of the state. Power companies were on the hot seat Thursday, addressing the Kentucky House...
WATE
TN schools closed or delayed Friday, Feb. 3
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) —At least one district has called off school Friday due to the threat of icy weather in the region. See the full forecast. Below you’ll find the list of school districts who have announced closings or delays for East Tennessee and Southeastern Kentucky. Jump To:
wymt.com
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: One more showery night before better weather in sight
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - We still have one more system to get through later tonight before we are finally able to shut the door on the wet and wintry weather...for a few days at least!. Tonight through Tomorrow Night. We’re keeping an eye on another one of these disturbances that’s...
wevv.com
Snow and ice make for slick roads
The National Weather Service has placed much of the Tri-State under either Winter Weather Advisories or Winter Storm Warnings through this evening and early tomorrow morning. Between now and 9AM Tuesday, periods of snowfall, wintry mix, freezing rain, and sleet will affect much of the Lower Ohio Valley. The latest...
spectrumnews1.com
Pothole season causing challenges for tow truck services in Kentucky
LEXINGTON, Ky. — They’re something most drivers know well. Sometimes avoided, often unexpected and always feared: potholes. Winter weather has opened up countless gnarly potholes on Kentucky roads, and efforts to avoid them have led to challenges for towing companies. Non-Stop Towing and Recovery‘s Romeo McIntosh seems to...
Kentucky ice storm: Transportation cabinet prepares for weather this week
The forecast includes a wintry mix of snow, sleet, and freezing rain that could impact roads overnight Monday.
WKYT 27
Winter weather causes problems for drivers around central Kentucky
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The winter weather caused some problems for drivers around the region Tuesday morning. In Lexington, police were called out to a number of accidents. In one instance, a semi jackknifed on Paris Pike near the Bourbon County line. That brought inbound traffic from Bourbon County to a halt.
whopam.com
Ice and sleet cause slick roads, snow plow driver frees trapped motorist in accident
Freezing rain arrived in the region last night and continued into the morning and it’s mixed with sleet to create hazardous driving conditions in Western Kentucky and northern Middle Tennessee. The only weather-related injury accident reported this morning was a single-vehicle wreck just after 1 a.m. near the 70...
WTVQ
Wintry mix on the table heading into Tuesday
We saw an interesting start to the week Monday across Central and Eastern Kentucky with a frontal boundary draped across the area. With cooler air on the north side of the front interacting with some low level moisture created some fairly dense fog during the early afternoon hours along the I-64 corridor. Visibility dropped to less then 1/4 of a mile at times as we saw quite a spread on either side of the boundary. By mid-afternoon, temperatures had dropped into the upper 30s in Lexington with mid-50s down south.
kyweathercenter.com
It’s Groundhog Day… Again
Good Thursday and Happy Groundhog Day! A southern winter storm is grazing far southern Kentucky early today as we focus on a blast of cold for the next couple of days. This will knock our wind chills way down and may even be accompanied by a few flakes on Friday.
spectrumnews1.com
Frigid winter weather impacts classes, morning commute for many in Kentucky
KENTUCKY — Freezing rain, sleet and snow rolled through the Commonwealth overnight and left many roads slick and unsafe for travel early Tuesday morning. The wintry conditions forced several school districts to call off classes or utilize a non-traditional instruction day in lieu of in-person classes. What You Need...
lakercountry.com
Seven KSP traffic safety checkpoints locally
Kentucky State Police Post 15 will be conducting periodic traffic safety checkpoints in the Post 15 area, which includes Russell, Green, Taylor, Marion, Washington, Casey, Adair, Metcalfe, Monroe, Clinton, and Cumberland counties. Checkpoint locations in Russell County include the following: Old Rowena and State Park Road, KY 80 East and...
WSAZ
First Warning Forecast
With nearly 11,000 teacher positions in Kentucky vacant, Gov. Andy Beshear is touting an education plan he says would help make those positions more attractive. Tony Cavalier previews incoming wintry precipitation. Updated: 16 hours ago. Tony says accumulations of snow and sleet should average an inch along and north of...
Tennessee School Closings: February 2, 2023
With more snow, sleet, and freezing rain possible in Middle Tennessee, multiple school districts have announced closings for Thursday, Feb. 2.
Comments / 0