Beaumont, TX

kjas.com

Sheriff provides update on two recent criminal cases

Jasper County Sheriff Mitchel Newman on Thursday gave an update regarding two criminal cases in the past week. One was a burglary that occurred at about 1:30 Monday morning at Angelina Grocery on Highway 63 West. In that case a woman was captured on security camera video as she broke in and stole several cartons of cigarettes and also lottery tickets.
JASPER COUNTY, TX
kjas.com

Meth lands Colmesneil man in jail

The Tyler County Sheriff’s Department says a driver had no driver’s license, no insurance, and no valid registration, but what he did have was methamphetamine and that’s what landed him in jail on Monday evening. According to Sheriff Bryan Weatherford, his deputies encountered 63-year-old John Phillip Spearman,...
COLMESNEIL, TX
kjas.com

Grand Jury indicts Newton man on timber theft charges

The Texas A&M Forest Service has announced that a Newton man has been indicted by a Grand Jury on allegations that he took timber from two different properties and then sold it to a sawmill. The report says 42-year-old Brian Christopher Martin is charged with two counts of Unauthorized Harvest...
NEWTON, TX
East Texas News

Suspect sought in Tyler County

A suspect known to occasionally reside in Polk County is being sought by the Tyler County Sheriff’s Office (TCSO) which is seeking the public’s help in apprehending the fugitive. Ephriam Otto Wilson III is wanted on two charges, according to Tyler County Sheriff Bryan Weatherford. Wilson, 41, is...
TYLER COUNTY, TX
kjas.com

Accused Tyler County burglar arrested

Tyler County Sheriff Bryan Weatherford announced Wednesday that an accused burglar has been arrested. According to Weatherford, the crime occurred on December 19th at the Family Dollar Store in Spurger. The sheriff said security camera video helped them to identify the suspects, one of whom was Devon Ray Moucheron, 27,...
TYLER COUNTY, TX
kjas.com

Alleged Cameron Parish fraudster arrested in Sabine County

An alleged fraudster out of Cameron Parish has been arrested in Sabine County. Cameron Parish Sheriff’s Department records say that 48-year-old Bobby Lee Spoonmore, of Sulphur, was wanted on felony charges of Residential Contractor Fraud, Money Laundering, Misappropriation of Fiduciary or Financial Property, and Exploitation of Disabled or Elderly.
SABINE COUNTY, TX
KPLC TV

Man arrested for hit-and-run on La. 14

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - One person remains in the hospital after an early morning hit-and-run on La. 14, authorities say. Two people were walking on La. 14 near Tom Hebert Road around 2:40 a.m. when one was struck, according to State Trooper Derek Senegal, Troop D spokesman. The other person was not injured and was able to go to a nearby residence and call 911.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

SWLA Arrest Report - Feb. 1, 2023

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Feb. 1, 2023. Jordan Wayne Bordelon, 29, Westlake: Unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling. Gregory James Billedeaux Jr., 40, Lake Charles: Resisting an officer by refusal to I.D.; possession of drug paraphernalia; illegal carrying of weapons during a crime; possession of a firearm by a person previously convicted of felonies; illegal carrying of weapons; production, manufacture, distribution or possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of a Schedule II drug; production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule I drug; possession of a Schedule I drug (3 charges); possession of marijuana; contempt of court; bicycle must have reflectors; resisting a police officer with force; probation detainer.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
12NewsNow

12NewsNow

Beaumont, TX
Beaumont local news

 https://www.12newsnow.com/

