12newsnow.com
Jury begins deliberating fate of man accused of hitting, killing 6-year-old with ATV at Tyrell Park
BEAUMONT, Texas — Jury begin deliberating Thursday afternoon in the the trial of a man charged in the 2021 death of a 6-year-old boy. Carter Osborn was six when he was hit by an ATV at Tyrrell Park on May 8, 2021. ATVs are not allowed at Tyrrell Park.
KFDM-TV
Trial underway involving man accused of running over child while riding ATV in Beaumont
BEAUMONT — Day 2 of testimony has ended in the trial of a man charged with manslaughter after running over a child while riding an ATV in Tyrrell Park in Beaumont. Darrell Wayne Brown is charged in the death of 6-year-old Carter Osborn. If convicted, Brown could face two...
kjas.com
Sheriff provides update on two recent criminal cases
Jasper County Sheriff Mitchel Newman on Thursday gave an update regarding two criminal cases in the past week. One was a burglary that occurred at about 1:30 Monday morning at Angelina Grocery on Highway 63 West. In that case a woman was captured on security camera video as she broke in and stole several cartons of cigarettes and also lottery tickets.
12newsnow.com
Man caught with semi-automatic rifle, 150 rounds of ammo near Beaumont school pleads not guilty Thursday
Ahmed Abdalla Allam's defense attorney Ryan Gertz withdrew a request for a psychiatric evaluation. He believes his client is competent to stand trial.
KFDM-TV
Man faces federal charge after he's found with rifle in SUV near St. Anthony School
BEAUMONT — A federal magistrate has ordered a man held until a preliminary and detention hearing this Thursday, after Beaumont police say they stopped the suspect in his SUV near St. Anthony School and Temple Emanuel, with an AR-15 style rifle in vehicle. Ahmed Allam, 26, had fake New...
Beaumont man charged in 2021 shooting death of wife pleads guilty, awaits sentencing
BEAUMONT, Texas — A Beaumont man is waiting to learn what his punishment will be after pleading guilty to the 2021 shooting death of his wife. Terri Bellini Barlow pled guilty on January 26, 2023. Barlow is accused of shooting and killing Ashley Barlow in October 2021. He is set to be sentenced on March 15, 2023.
kjas.com
Meth lands Colmesneil man in jail
The Tyler County Sheriff’s Department says a driver had no driver’s license, no insurance, and no valid registration, but what he did have was methamphetamine and that’s what landed him in jail on Monday evening. According to Sheriff Bryan Weatherford, his deputies encountered 63-year-old John Phillip Spearman,...
Wife of man accused of hitting, killing 6-year-old boy with ATV testifies in manslaughter trial
BEAUMONT, Texas — Testimony continued Wednesday in the the trial of a man charged in the 2021 death of a 6-year-old boy. Carter Osborn was six when he was hit by an ATV at Tyrrell Park on May 8, 2021. ATVs are not allowed at Tyrrell Park. Following the...
kjas.com
Grand Jury indicts Newton man on timber theft charges
The Texas A&M Forest Service has announced that a Newton man has been indicted by a Grand Jury on allegations that he took timber from two different properties and then sold it to a sawmill. The report says 42-year-old Brian Christopher Martin is charged with two counts of Unauthorized Harvest...
12newsnow.com
'They hit a child': Chilling testimony heard in trial of Beaumont man charged in 2021 death of 6-year-old boy
Carter Osborn was six when he was hit by an ATV at Tyrrell Park on May 8, 2021. ATVs are not allowed at Tyrrell Park.
12newsnow.com
Man who threatened to shoot up Lumberton High School to spend 5 years, 6 months in prison
LUMBERTON, Texas — A Lumberton man convicted of terroristic threat for threatening to shoot up Lumberton High School has been sentenced.Man who threatened to shoot up Lumberton High School to spend 5 years, 6 months in prison. Steven Raibon Clawson, 29, was sentenced to five years and six months...
East Texas News
Suspect sought in Tyler County
A suspect known to occasionally reside in Polk County is being sought by the Tyler County Sheriff’s Office (TCSO) which is seeking the public’s help in apprehending the fugitive. Ephriam Otto Wilson III is wanted on two charges, according to Tyler County Sheriff Bryan Weatherford. Wilson, 41, is...
kjas.com
Accused Tyler County burglar arrested
Tyler County Sheriff Bryan Weatherford announced Wednesday that an accused burglar has been arrested. According to Weatherford, the crime occurred on December 19th at the Family Dollar Store in Spurger. The sheriff said security camera video helped them to identify the suspects, one of whom was Devon Ray Moucheron, 27,...
KFDM-TV
Grand jury clears retired officer in shooting death of ex-firefighter
Jefferson County — KFDM News has learned that a Jefferson County grand jury has cleared a retired police officer following the shooting death of an ex-firefighter. That means John Ishee will not face any criminal charges. Port Arthur Police told us the shooting on Tom Drive took place during...
kjas.com
Alleged Cameron Parish fraudster arrested in Sabine County
An alleged fraudster out of Cameron Parish has been arrested in Sabine County. Cameron Parish Sheriff’s Department records say that 48-year-old Bobby Lee Spoonmore, of Sulphur, was wanted on felony charges of Residential Contractor Fraud, Money Laundering, Misappropriation of Fiduciary or Financial Property, and Exploitation of Disabled or Elderly.
Amber Alert discontinued for small boy and girl reportedly kidnapped in Silsbee, Texas
The alert sent out throughout the state Wednesday was for a 4-month-old boy and a 1-year-old girl who went missing a week ago.
KPLC TV
Man arrested for hit-and-run on La. 14
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - One person remains in the hospital after an early morning hit-and-run on La. 14, authorities say. Two people were walking on La. 14 near Tom Hebert Road around 2:40 a.m. when one was struck, according to State Trooper Derek Senegal, Troop D spokesman. The other person was not injured and was able to go to a nearby residence and call 911.
12newsnow.com
Three suspects wanted for committing strong arm robbery at Dillard's in Parkdale Mall
BEAUMONT, Texas — Beaumont Police are asking for the public's help in finding three suspects caught on camera committing a strong arm robbery at Parkdale Mall. It happened on January 31, 2023 at the Dillard's store. During the robbery, the suspects stole several purses and an employee received minor...
Threat results in extra cops on campus Thursday at Little Cypress-Mauriceville High School
LITTLE CYPRESS, Texas — Extra police officers will be on the Little Cypress-Mauriceville High School campus Thursday in response to a threat. Early Thursday morning the Little Cypress-Mauriceville Consolidated Independent School District learned about a threat made against the high school according to a Facebook post by the district just after 8 :30 a.m.
KPLC TV
SWLA Arrest Report - Feb. 1, 2023
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Feb. 1, 2023. Jordan Wayne Bordelon, 29, Westlake: Unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling. Gregory James Billedeaux Jr., 40, Lake Charles: Resisting an officer by refusal to I.D.; possession of drug paraphernalia; illegal carrying of weapons during a crime; possession of a firearm by a person previously convicted of felonies; illegal carrying of weapons; production, manufacture, distribution or possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of a Schedule II drug; production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule I drug; possession of a Schedule I drug (3 charges); possession of marijuana; contempt of court; bicycle must have reflectors; resisting a police officer with force; probation detainer.
