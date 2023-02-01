Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Yet Another Longstanding Red Lobster Location is Permanently ClosingJoel EisenbergCharleston, SC
Nikki Haley of South Carolina will launch the official 2024 mission and join Trump in the selection process.sarpathCharleston, SC
Nikki Haley Expected to Launch 2024 Presidential Campaign in Charleston on Feb. 15Matt O'HernCharleston, SC
4 Movies You Didn't Know Were Set in South CarolinaTed RiversCharleston, SC
Unidentified Nameless and Never Forgotten: Who Is The Charleston John Doe?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedCharleston, SC
Related
Nikki Haley's Chances of Beating Donald Trump to 2024 GOP Nomination
On Saturday Haley tweeted: "It's time for a new generation to lead."
Ron DeSantis responds to Donald Trump’s recent attacks
Former President Donald Trump took aim at Gov Ron DeSantis’ leadership of Florida during the worst of the Covid-19 crisis during a recent campaign swing through New Hampshire and South Carolina. On Tuesday, Mr DeSantis fired back.“When you’re an elected executive, you have to make all kinds of decisions,” Mr DeSantis said. “You got to steer that ship. And the good thing is, is that the people are able to render a judgment on that – whether they re-elect you or not. “And I’m happy to say, you know, in my case, not only did we win re-election, we...
Mitch McConnell May Have Just Pulled The Ultimate Revenge On 2 Rival Senators
The Senate minority leader previously said he had no hard feelings toward the men, but his actions said otherwise.
A former GOP congressman says many MAGA Republicans are secretly hoping for Trump's 'mortal demise'
McKay Coppins, a journalist at The Atlantic, said he was "taken aback" by how often he heard MAGA Republicans say they wish Trump was dead.
House Democrats have already found something to love about Kevin McCarthy's Republican-led House
Last week, lawmakers offered amendments to legislation on the House floor for the first time since May 2016. Democrats say they're into it.
House GOP did not tell Raskin to remove head covering
CLAIM: House Republicans are requiring Rep. Jamie Raskin, a Democrat from Maryland, to remove the headwear he’s donned on the House floor while undergoing chemotherapy. AP’S ASSESSMENT: False. Republicans have made no such request and have in fact been nothing but supportive, a spokesperson for Raskin told The Associated Press.
86 House Democrats voted against a GOP-proposed resolution 'denouncing the horrors of socialism'
The resolution, sponsored by Cuban-American Republican Rep. Maria Elvira Salazar, was met with eye-rolls from many in the Democratic Party.
Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez & Other House Lawmakers Paid Thousands In Campaign Funds To Chinese Foreign Agent, Financial Records Show
Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is among four House lawmakers accused of paying a Chinese foreign agent to help with their 2022 reelection campaigns, RadarOnline.com has learned. In a surprising development to come as tensions between the United States and China are already at an all-time high, newly released campaign finance records show AOC is one of at least four House members who paid a Chinese newspaper thousands of dollars in campaign funds last year.According to the filings from the Federal Election Commission, AOC paid Sing Tao Newspapers almost $1,500 to run advertisements for her campaign during the 2022 midterms.House Reps. Grace Meng...
Marjorie Taylor Greene's Big Committee Return Went Exactly as You'd Expect
The Georgia congresswoman was previously thrown off her committee seats in 2021 for her extreme and conspiracy theorist views.
Hunter Biden ADMITS Abandoned Laptop Was His, DEMANDS Investigations Into Those Who Shared His Personal Info With Media
Hunter Biden took a sudden 180 this week and admitted the abandoned laptop at the center of numerous scandals into the first son was, in fact, his, RadarOnline.com has learned.In a surprising development to come more than three years after President Joe Biden’s son’s “laptop from hell” first surfaced in October 2020, Hunter’s lawyers not only admitted the computer belonged to the first son but they also called for investigations into those who shared the personal information found on the abandoned laptop with the media.That is the revelation made in a letter from Hunter’s lawyer, Abbe Lowell, to the Department...
US scrambles F-22s following reports of unidentified flying object over Montana believed to be a Chinese spy balloon
Stratospheric balloons can provide high-resolution photographs of the ground below for a fraction of the cost of a satellite.
Comments / 0