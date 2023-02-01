Read full article on original website
Harvard Crimson
As Harvard Axes Shopping Week, Students Opt to Create Their Own
After Harvard ended shopping week, some College students are creating their own versions by enrolling in or attending many classes. By Julian J. Giordano. Kashish Bastola ’26 has never experienced a “shopping week.” So, like many students, he decided to make his own. “It’s been rough,” said...
Harvard Crimson
More than 100 Harvard Law School Affiliates Sign Open Letter Criticizing Low Income Protection Plan
Harvard Law School's Low Income Protection Plan program, which subsidizes loan repayments for graduates pursuing public interest jobs, is located at 5027 Wasserstein Hall. By Truong L. Nguyen. More than 100 Harvard Law School alumni and current affiliates have signed an open letter calling for changes to the school’s Low...
Harvard Crimson
Harvard Misinformation Expert Joan Donovan Forced to Leave by Kennedy School Dean, Sources Say
Harvard Kennedy School Dean Douglas W. Elmendorf is forcing out online misinformation expert Joan M. Donovan from her role at the Shorenstein Center on Media, Politics and Public Policy and ending her research project, according to three HKS staff members with knowledge of the situation. Donovan was told she has...
Harvard Crimson
Harvard Medical School Will Integrate Climate Change Into M.D. Curriculum
Harvard Medical School will implement climate change education into its M.D. curriculum following a committee vote last month. By Jonathan G. Yuan. A Harvard Medical School committee voted last month to embed climate change into the school’s curriculum. In a meeting early last month, the HMS Educational Policy and...
Harvard Crimson
An Antidote to Optionality
Roman C. Ugarte ’24 is an Applied Math in Economics concentrator in Eliot House. K. Oskar Schulz ’22 is currently on leave founding a startup in New York City. Their column, “Under-indexed,” runs on alternate Wednesdays. Your decisions shape your life. Whether you go on to...
Harvard Crimson
Harvard-Affiliated Consulting Group to Conduct ‘Equity Audit’ of Cambridge Schools’ Budgeting Process
The Cambridge City Council and Cambridge School Committee discussed plans for an equity audit by a Harvard-affiliated consulting group at a Monday meeting. By Julian J. Giordano. The Cambridge City Council and Cambridge School Committee discussed plans for an “equity audit” by a Harvard-affiliated consulting group at a joint budget...
Harvard Crimson
Harvard Kicks Off Search for Dean of School of Engineering and Applied Sciences
Harvard kicked off the search for the next dean of the School of Engineering and Applied Sciences Thursday. By Joey Huang. The search for the next dean of Harvard’s School of Engineering and Applied Sciences has officially kicked off, Faculty of Arts and Sciences Dean and University President-elect Claudine Gay announced in an email to SEAS affiliates Thursday afternoon.
Harvard Crimson
“Free Merch” Isn’t Free for the Planet
Mie L. Holm ’25, a Crimson Editorial editor, is a Social Studies concentrator in Pforzheimer House. . Before my classmates and I even set foot on campus as students, we had already received an impressive collection of school merchandise: a Harvard cap, a Harvard phone pocket, a Harvard t-shirt, a page of Harvard stickers. I was thrilled to finally be a part of this community, and I appreciated Harvard’s gesture. But this also marked the beginning of something far less exciting: a seemingly never-ending barrage of free merchandise that masks environmental damage and overconsumption under the guise of school spirit.
