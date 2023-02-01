ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Harvard Crimson

As Harvard Axes Shopping Week, Students Opt to Create Their Own

After Harvard ended shopping week, some College students are creating their own versions by enrolling in or attending many classes. By Julian J. Giordano. Kashish Bastola ’26 has never experienced a “shopping week.” So, like many students, he decided to make his own. “It’s been rough,” said...
HARVARD, MA
Harvard Medical School Will Integrate Climate Change Into M.D. Curriculum

Harvard Medical School will implement climate change education into its M.D. curriculum following a committee vote last month. By Jonathan G. Yuan. A Harvard Medical School committee voted last month to embed climate change into the school’s curriculum. In a meeting early last month, the HMS Educational Policy and...
CAMBRIDGE, MA
An Antidote to Optionality

Roman C. Ugarte ’24 is an Applied Math in Economics concentrator in Eliot House. K. Oskar Schulz ’22 is currently on leave founding a startup in New York City. Their column, “Under-indexed,” runs on alternate Wednesdays. Your decisions shape your life. Whether you go on to...
Harvard-Affiliated Consulting Group to Conduct ‘Equity Audit’ of Cambridge Schools’ Budgeting Process

The Cambridge City Council and Cambridge School Committee discussed plans for an equity audit by a Harvard-affiliated consulting group at a Monday meeting. By Julian J. Giordano. The Cambridge City Council and Cambridge School Committee discussed plans for an “equity audit” by a Harvard-affiliated consulting group at a joint budget...
CAMBRIDGE, MA
Harvard Kicks Off Search for Dean of School of Engineering and Applied Sciences

Harvard kicked off the search for the next dean of the School of Engineering and Applied Sciences Thursday. By Joey Huang. The search for the next dean of Harvard’s School of Engineering and Applied Sciences has officially kicked off, Faculty of Arts and Sciences Dean and University President-elect Claudine Gay announced in an email to SEAS affiliates Thursday afternoon.
HARVARD, MA
“Free Merch” Isn’t Free for the Planet

Mie L. Holm ’25, a Crimson Editorial editor, is a Social Studies concentrator in Pforzheimer House. ​​​​​​​. Before my classmates and I even set foot on campus as students, we had already received an impressive collection of school merchandise: a Harvard cap, a Harvard phone pocket, a Harvard t-shirt, a page of Harvard stickers. I was thrilled to finally be a part of this community, and I appreciated Harvard’s gesture. But this also marked the beginning of something far less exciting: a seemingly never-ending barrage of free merchandise that masks environmental damage and overconsumption under the guise of school spirit.
HARVARD, MA

