Newark, NJ

No. 18 Arts over Newark Central - Boys basketball recap

Anthony Akande’s 11 points, 10 rebounds and five steals lifted Arts, No. 18 in the NJ.com Top 20, to a 46-41 victory over Newark Central in Newark. Spencer Joyner had nine points with 12 rebounds for Arts (15-5), which led 18-15 at halftime. Elijon Nix scored 11 points and Tyler Velez added seven with six rebounds.
NEWARK, NJ
Newark Academy over Livingston - Girls basketball recap

Dagny Slomack sank four 3-pointers in her game-high 24 points as Newark Academy won, 59-29, in an away game with Livingston. Zoe Hermans added 11 points, eight rebounds and six assists for Newark Academy (16-3), which opened with a 15-4 run and never looked back. Livingston is now 3-14. Nominate...
NEWARK, NJ
Linden over Robbinsville - Boys basketball recap

Elijah Butler scored 16 points as Linden defeated Robbinsville, 66-47, in Robbinsville. Jekhi Burnam and Elijah Motley had 14 points apiece with Burnam adding four blocks and four rebounds for Linden (17-4), which used an 18-9 third quarter to pull away. Jaylan Hodge dished out nine assists to go with six points and five rebounds.
ROBBINSVILLE, NJ
Shore over Old Bridge - Girls basketball recap

Rylee Drahos had 21 points, seven rebounds, six steals and five assists to lift Shore to a 47-42 victory over Old Bridge in West Long Branch. Reese Fiore added 10 points and six rebounds for Shore (17-3), which led 14-6 in the first quarter. Conley Smolokoff added seven points, seven steals and six rebounds.
WEST LONG BRANCH, NJ
First half surge propels Ramsey past Westwood - Boys basketball recap

Behind a dominant first-half effort, Ramsey won its third straight game in a 53-31 victory over Westwood in Washington Township. Michael Stone scored 11 points for Ramsey (15-3), while teammates Matty Stone and Michael Bernius scored 10 points apiece. Ramsey led 18-8 after the first quarter and expanded its lead to 18 points by halftime.
RAMSEY, NJ
Notre Dame over Robbinsville - Boys basketball recap

Stesher Mathelier and Donovan Cottrell scored a game-high 14 points apiece to lead Notre Dame to a victory on the road over Robbinsville, 57-36. Jake Croce and Chris Vlahos added nine points apiece while John Merluse chipped in six for Notre Dame (13-7), which led by 10 at halftime before expanding the lead with a 12-5 third quarter.
ROBBINSVILLE, NJ
TAPinto.net

Franklin HS boys basketball takes down Piscataway

SOMERSET, NJ - The Franklin High School boys basketball team defeated nearby rival Piscataway, 73-48, on Tuesday night at home in Somerset. Piscataway (9-13) led early on and for the majority of the first quarter, but Franklin (12-8) slipped past the Chiefs and led by one after the opening frame. Behind energy from its bench, its defense, and efficient shooting, Franklin grabbed a hold of the game in the second and third quarters. The Warriors have won six games in a row. The Chiefs entered the contest winners of two in a row and four of five. “We played a solid ball game throughout,”...
PISCATAWAY TOWNSHIP, NJ
