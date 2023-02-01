SOMERSET, NJ - The Franklin High School boys basketball team defeated nearby rival Piscataway, 73-48, on Tuesday night at home in Somerset. Piscataway (9-13) led early on and for the majority of the first quarter, but Franklin (12-8) slipped past the Chiefs and led by one after the opening frame. Behind energy from its bench, its defense, and efficient shooting, Franklin grabbed a hold of the game in the second and third quarters. The Warriors have won six games in a row. The Chiefs entered the contest winners of two in a row and four of five. “We played a solid ball game throughout,”...

PISCATAWAY TOWNSHIP, NJ ・ 2 DAYS AGO