Shore over Old Bridge - Girls basketball recap
Rylee Drahos had 21 points, seven rebounds, six steals and five assists to lift Shore to a 47-42 victory over Old Bridge in West Long Branch. Reese Fiore added 10 points and six rebounds for Shore (17-3), which led 14-6 in the first quarter. Conley Smolokoff added seven points, seven steals and six rebounds.
Neuenhaus powers Saddle River Day over Monroe - Boys basketball recap
Parker Neuenhaus had 20 points as Saddle River Day beat Monroe 58-40 on the road. Richard Machado added 19 points and thre 3-pointers in the win. Myle Marabuto had 16 points to lead Monroe. Mark Laughery added 10 more. Saddle River methodically extended their six-point halftime lead with a 15-9...
Haddon Heights edges out Haddon Township - Girls basketball recap
Madison Clark led Haddon Heights with 15 points as it defeated Haddon Township 39-35 in Haddon Heights. Haddon Heights (11-10) held a narrow 20-19 lead at the half and outscored Haddon Township 18-16 in the second half including an 11-7 run in the fourth quarter. Gab DiOrio also ahd 12...
Z’yaire Simmons drops 36 as Paterson Kennedy beats Pasaaic - Boys basketball recap
Z’yaire Simmons scored 36 points as Paterson Kennedy beat Passaic for a 59-43 home game. Simmons also pulled down 15 rebounds. Marlon Torres had 15 points and Zahkai Sylvester added 13 for Passiac. Kennedy built three-point advantage after one period and extended it in each successive quarter. The N.J....
Linden over Robbinsville - Boys basketball recap
Elijah Butler scored 16 points as Linden defeated Robbinsville, 66-47, in Robbinsville. Jekhi Burnam and Elijah Motley had 14 points apiece with Burnam adding four blocks and four rebounds for Linden (17-4), which used an 18-9 third quarter to pull away. Jaylan Hodge dished out nine assists to go with six points and five rebounds.
No. 18 Arts over Newark Central - Boys basketball recap
Anthony Akande’s 11 points, 10 rebounds and five steals lifted Arts, No. 18 in the NJ.com Top 20, to a 46-41 victory over Newark Central in Newark. Spencer Joyner had nine points with 12 rebounds for Arts (15-5), which led 18-15 at halftime. Elijon Nix scored 11 points and Tyler Velez added seven with six rebounds.
First half surge propels Ramsey past Westwood - Boys basketball recap
Behind a dominant first-half effort, Ramsey won its third straight game in a 53-31 victory over Westwood in Washington Township. Michael Stone scored 11 points for Ramsey (15-3), while teammates Matty Stone and Michael Bernius scored 10 points apiece. Ramsey led 18-8 after the first quarter and expanded its lead to 18 points by halftime.
Boys Basketball: Ingram drops 33 to lead St. Joseph (Met.) past No. 10 Rutgers Prep
Josh Ingram scored a game high 33 points to lead St. Joseph (Met.) to a 73-61 win over Rutgers Prep, No. 10 in the NJ.com Top 20, in Somerset. Ingram has scored 30 or more points in two of the Falcons’ last six games, and in the other four games he’s scored at least 20 points.
Gloucester over Gateway - Boys basketball recap
Liam Gorman posted a near triple-double, securing the double-double with 25 points, eight rebounds, 10 assists and three steals to lead Gloucester as it defeated Gateway 70-51 in Gloucester City. Michael Light also had 15 points, four assists and three steals with Kadon Harris adding 12 points. Gloucester (15-7) held...
No. 15 St. Augustine tops St. Joseph (Hamm.) - Boys basketball recap
St. Augustine, No. 15 in NJ.com’s Top 20, defeated St. Joseph (Hamm.) 71-44 in Hammonton. St. Augustine captures the Cape-Atlantic League National Division title with the win and improves to 17-4 on the year. St. Joseph (Hamm.) falls to 11-10 with the loss. This story will be updated. Thank...
Aguilar strikes for 32 as Middlesex tops South Plainfield - Girls basketball recap
Neysa Aguilar’s 32 points, 10 steals and six rebounds fueled Middlesex to a 67-56 victory over South Plainfield in South Plainfield. Jessica Devine added 23 points, eight rebounds, six steals and five assists for Middlesex (15-4), which used a 21-12 fourth quarter to pull away. Sara McNelly had 17...
Boys basketball: Scire leads Old Bridge past Edison
Adam Scire led all scorers with 18 points to pace Old Bridge past Edison, 48-45, in Old Bridge. Krish Patel also had 14 points for Old Bridge (9-10). Ermin Kapo totaled 13 points for Edison (8-13), while Selbin Sabio and Jonathan Baio tallied nine points apiece in the loss. Old...
Hannah Hidalgo nets her 2,000th point as No. 2 Paul VI rolls past Camden Catholic
Hannah Hidalgo finally got a chance to take a deep breath as she stood on the court following Paul VI’s game against Camden Catholic. She admitted that the pressure of securing a personal milestone -- 2,000 career points -- weighed on her over the past couple of days heading into Thursday night’s game.
Columbia defeats North Star Academy - Boys basketball recap
Jayden Myers netted 15 points to help lift Columbia over North Star Academy 52-46 in Maplewood. With the victory, the Cougars have won five of their last six. Columbia (15-4) fell behind 19-10 in the first quarter before tying things up at 23 at halftime. Columbia pulled away in the second half outscoring North Star Academy 29-23.
Boys basketball: Dickstein leads Mount Olive past Dover
Jake Dickstein finished with 20 points to lead Mount Olive to a 69-58 win over Dover in Mount Olive. Anthony Giammonco and Jayden Cordero tallied 11 points apiece for Mount Olive (6-11). Joshua Quiles totaled 22 points and seven assists for Dover (7-9), while A.J. Piechota added 18 points and...
Middletown South boys basketball adds 15th straight win on Senior Night
When Middletown South walked off the court the day after Christmas, all it could do was wonder what it was going to take to get in the win column this winter. The Eagles had just came up short in overtime against Brick Memorial at RWJ Barnabas Healthcare Arena and it seemed like this team couldn’t buy a win.
Boys basketball: Eisenberg and Ekberg leads Wall past Long Branch
Matt Eisenberg totaled 19 points to lead Wall to a 66-56 home victory over Long Branch. Tom Ekberg also had 16 points with Demitri Tuadding adding 11 points for Wall (4-15). Peter Da’ Cruz led all scorers with 20 points for Long Branch (3-18), while Bruce Gooding and Anubis Roman tallied 11 points apiece.
No fear, no hesitation. Joe-Samuel leads Paul VI past rival Camden Catholic
He wasn’t having the best shooting night, but Emmanuel Joe-Samuel heated up in the fourth quarter. With the ball in his hands and coming off a screen, his spot at the top of the arc was wide open. The sophomore guard stepped into his shot and …. Splash. Joe-Samuel’s...
Boys ice hockey - Fidacone’s two goals lift No. 1 Delbarton over Don Bosco Prep
Jack Fidacaro scored twice int he first period, lifting Delbarton - No. 1 in the NJ.com Top 20 - to a 4-1 victory over No. 3 Don Bosco Prep at Sportscare Arena on Thursday. Nick Faccone also scored in that dominant first period for the Green Wave, who are now 13-1-1 on the season.
Boys Ice Hockey: Ocean Township-Shore-Monmouth wins big over Marlboro-Holmdel
Ocean Township-Shore-Monmouth took full control from the opening puck drop and never let it go in a 7-1 win over Marlboro-Holmdel at Jersey Shore Arena, in Wall. Ocean Township-Shore-Monmouth (10-3-3) jumped out of the gates with four goals in the first period. Marlboro-Holmdel’s lone goal came in the second period.
