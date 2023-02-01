Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
White House Confirms: FBI Searched the Penn Biden Center Looking for More Classified Docs - Back in NovemberWild Orchid MediaWashington, DC
FBI And DOJ Search Through Joe Biden's House and Find Even More Confidential documentsPhilosophy BloggerWilmington, DE
This Buffet Has Been Named the Best in DelawareTravel MavenDover, DE
4 Amazing Burger Places in DelawareAlina AndrasDelaware State
Republicans still want visitor logs for Biden's home in DelawareVictorWilmington, DE
Shore over Old Bridge - Girls basketball recap
Rylee Drahos had 21 points, seven rebounds, six steals and five assists to lift Shore to a 47-42 victory over Old Bridge in West Long Branch. Reese Fiore added 10 points and six rebounds for Shore (17-3), which led 14-6 in the first quarter. Conley Smolokoff added seven points, seven steals and six rebounds.
Delfosse, Johnson, power No. 7 Ewing past Hillsborough - Girls basketball recap
Te’Yala Delfosse scored a career-high 30 points to go with 12 rebounds, six steals, four assists and four blocks as Ewing, No. 7 in the NJ.com Top 20, defeated Hillsborough, 86-67, in Ewing. Joi Johnson had 25 points and 10 rebounds for Ewing (19-2), which stormed out to a...
Wildwood’s Hans joins 1,000-point club in loss to Salem - Boys basketball recap
Wildwood junior Junior Hans scored five points to join the Warriros’ 1,000-point club in a 70-40 loss at Salem. Hans needed three points to reach the milestone. Jabez Danzues had 22 points to lead Salem. Anthony Farmer scored 17 points and Amare Smith added 12 to the cause. Brian...
Egg Harbor defeats Holy Spirit - Boys basketball recap
Jay-Nelly Reyes scored a game-high 22 points to lead Egg Harbor past Holy Spirit 60-50 in Egg Harbor Township. With the victory, the Eagles have won nine of their last 10 games. Egg Harbor (18-4) sprang out to a 17-6 lead in the first quarter before Holy Spirit (7-14) made...
First half surge propels Ramsey past Westwood - Boys basketball recap
Behind a dominant first-half effort, Ramsey won its third straight game in a 53-31 victory over Westwood in Washington Township. Michael Stone scored 11 points for Ramsey (15-3), while teammates Matty Stone and Michael Bernius scored 10 points apiece. Ramsey led 18-8 after the first quarter and expanded its lead to 18 points by halftime.
Freehold Township defeats Freehold Borough - Boys basketball recap
Jayden Holmes-Cotter posted a 28-point, 14-rebound double-double to lead Freehold Township as it defeatd Freehold Borough 79-57 in the Jack Kuhnert Memorial Game at Freehold Township High School in Freehold. Freehold Township (15-3) took the win in the game for the third year in a row, also extending its win...
Boys basketball: Scire leads Old Bridge past Edison
Adam Scire led all scorers with 18 points to pace Old Bridge past Edison, 48-45, in Old Bridge. Krish Patel also had 14 points for Old Bridge (9-10). Ermin Kapo totaled 13 points for Edison (8-13), while Selbin Sabio and Jonathan Baio tallied nine points apiece in the loss. Old...
Gloucester over Gateway - Boys basketball recap
Liam Gorman posted a near triple-double, securing the double-double with 25 points, eight rebounds, 10 assists and three steals to lead Gloucester as it defeated Gateway 70-51 in Gloucester City. Michael Light also had 15 points, four assists and three steals with Kadon Harris adding 12 points. Gloucester (15-7) held...
No. 15 St. Augustine tops St. Joseph (Hamm.) - Boys basketball recap
St. Augustine, No. 15 in NJ.com’s Top 20, defeated St. Joseph (Hamm.) 71-44 in Hammonton. St. Augustine captures the Cape-Atlantic League National Division title with the win and improves to 17-4 on the year. St. Joseph (Hamm.) falls to 11-10 with the loss. This story will be updated. Thank...
Washington Township defeats Clearview - Boys basketball recap
Dan Reistle finished with 20 points for Washington Township in its 58-54 victory over Clearview in Sewell. Washington Township (16-4) sprang out to an 18-9 lead in the first quarter before sporting a 10-point lead at halftime. Despite being outscored 31-25 in the second half, Washington Township held on for the win.
Boys Basketball: Atlantic Tech closes strong to defeat Atlantic City
Atlantic Tech saved its best for last to narrowly defeat Atlantic City 40-38, in Atlantic City. Atlantic Tech (16-5) led 23-20 at halftime, but Atlantic City (11-9) owned the third quarter thanks to a 10-6 run and took the lead to 30-29 entering the fourth. Tech responded by holding the...
Hannah Hidalgo nets her 2,000th point as No. 2 Paul VI rolls past Camden Catholic
Hannah Hidalgo finally got a chance to take a deep breath as she stood on the court following Paul VI’s game against Camden Catholic. She admitted that the pressure of securing a personal milestone -- 2,000 career points -- weighed on her over the past couple of days heading into Thursday night’s game.
Boys Basketball photos: Schalick at Glassboro, Feb. 2, 2023
Our high school sports photos like the ones below put you right up close with the action and the whole experience. Check them out by clicking anywhere in the collage below to open the photo gallery. Don’t forget to share the gallery with friends and relatives. These photos are...
Unselfish Graves sparks Glassboro past Schalick (PHOTOS)
After an 18-point outburst in the first half on Thursday, Charles Graves was well within range of the career-high 29 he scored earlier this season.
Boys Ice Hockey: Ocean Township-Shore-Monmouth wins big over Marlboro-Holmdel
Ocean Township-Shore-Monmouth took full control from the opening puck drop and never let it go in a 7-1 win over Marlboro-Holmdel at Jersey Shore Arena, in Wall. Ocean Township-Shore-Monmouth (10-3-3) jumped out of the gates with four goals in the first period. Marlboro-Holmdel’s lone goal came in the second period.
Lisa Gedaka makes South Jersey history in Gloucester Catholic girls basketball victory
When Lisa Gedaka debuted as the girls basketball coach at her alma mater in 1989, she could hardly imagine that she would still be pacing and shouting instructions from courtside 34 years later. Yet, there she was Tuesday, guiding her beloved Gloucester Catholic Rams to a 65-19 win over host...
No fear, no hesitation. Joe-Samuel leads Paul VI past rival Camden Catholic
He wasn’t having the best shooting night, but Emmanuel Joe-Samuel heated up in the fourth quarter. With the ball in his hands and coming off a screen, his spot at the top of the arc was wide open. The sophomore guard stepped into his shot and …. Splash. Joe-Samuel’s...
No. 2 Paul VI continues to roll, defeats Camden - Girls basketball recap
Hannah Hidalgo had 29 points, seven assists and five steals to lift Paul VI, No. 2 in the NJ.com Top 20, to a 90-28 victory over Camden in Haddonfield. Mikayla Young added 11 points with nine rebounds and Shariah Baynes had 10 points and seven assists for Paul VI (16-2), which sprinted out to a 29-3 first quarter. Eva Andrews had nine points with 11 rebounds and Rachel Thatcher scored nine points.
Meldrum helps Delran make quick work of Timber Creek - Wrestling recap
Sean Meldrum needed just 15 seconds to earn a pin at 126 pounds in a 42-28 home win over Timber Creek. Drew Roskos (150) earned the other pin in the win. Amir Reason-Dallas (190) and Khalil Dancy (215) scored back-to-back sticks to keep Creek within striking distance. The N.J. High...
Lemons stars as Atlantic City tips Egg Harbor - Girls basketball recap
Sasha Lemons had 19 points as Atlantic City rallied for a 43-41 road win at Egg Harbor Township. Quanirah Cherry-Montague chipped in with seven points in the win. Averie Harding had a dozen points and Lyla Brown added 11 for EHT.
