Sonny Wurst
2d ago
What happened to the separation of church and state? I say no way. Keep our school , schools not religious institutions.
Ohio must act to stop Nazi indoctrination masquerading as homeschooling curriculum
I read with shock and revulsion the report of literal -- and so far permitted -- 1930s- and 1940s-based German Nazi indoctrination passing as homeschooling in Upper Sandusky, Ohio (“Ohio couple running a neo-Nazi homeschool group,” Jan. 31). This is another confirmation of the radical right-wing course of the state. It is 2023, not 1939.
TPS, city of Toledo work to provide stable housing for students through federal funding
TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo Public Schools has one of the highest rates of homeless students in the state, according to TPS representatives. But now, a pilot program designed to address this issue is being expanded. The city of Toledo and TPS announced Thursday that they are making $2 million...
Stone Foltz's family meet son's organ recipient
DELAWARE, Ohio — Stone Foltz was a Bowling Green State University student who died in March, 2021, after a night of being hazed. It happened at a function of what is now a former BGSU fraternity. Foltz drank a full handle of vodka himself. In the days that followed, the family had to make a decision about organ donation. Today, Stone’s family is starting to meet and hear from some of the people who received Stone’s organs. And, the Foltz's invited WTOL11 to be a part of one of those meetings.
Toledo's Connecting Kids to Meals gets national recognition
TOLEDO, Ohio — Connecting Kids to Meals is a nonprofit that has been serving the greater Toledo area for close to 20 years. Its current President & CEO, Wendi Huntley, has been at the helm for seven years and is being recognized for her efforts with the nonprofit on a national level.
Temple Christian buys Lima Manor property
LIMA — Temple Christian Schools are experiencing both growth and expansion. Monday the school bought the Lima Manor property at 750 Brower Road for $600,000 to accommodate its growth and expansion. Initial plans are to renovate the former nursing home to hold the preschool. Renovating a nursing home into...
Ohio education officials respond to reports of Nazi homeschool group
UPPER SANDUSKY, Ohio — One local state education leader has expressed concerns this week after reports that two Upper Sandusky residents are operating a neo-Nazi "dissident homeschool" group on messaging app Telegram. According to reports in VICE news, the group's channel includes lesson plans that promote reading the texts...
Students live in hazardous conditions on campus
Students at Bowling Green State University are living in dormitories overrun with hazardous mold and pest infestations, according to evidence provided by building residents and residence life staff. Residents are to expect bumps in the road when it comes to adjusting to life on a college campus. Making new friends...
$2 million in funding available for Toledo youth programming
TOLEDO, Ohio — A parks and youth services grant worth $2 million has been set aside to provide support for kids in Toledo. In the past, the grant was awarded to the city parks' summer programs. Now the requirements to apply have changed to include programs open all year.
Officers patrol Perrysburg schools to get to know students, build relationships with community
PERRYSBURG, Ohio — Perrysburg junior and high school students are used to seeing school resource officers monitoring their halls. But this year, younger students in the district will be getting to know the officers as well. The partnership is a familiar one for Quinn Crosby, who has been a...
BGSU student group to work at Super Bowl
BOWLING GREEN, Ohio — The Super Bowl is one of the most-watched television events in the U.S. each year. A group of Bowling Green State University students won't be watching it though; they'll be working at it. The job many football fans dream of is thanks to the Super...
Gov. DeWine tours Toledo's Narcotics Intelligence Center to push for increased funding
TOLEDO, Ohio — Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine visited the Ohio Narcotics Intelligence Center in Toledo on Wednesday, one day after discussing increased funding for the program during his state of the state address. DeWine is asking the state legislature to approve $13 million to expand services at ONIC, double...
Central Toledo's Savage Park could be renovated by applying for grant, city says
TOLEDO, Ohio — Harvey Savage Jr. hopes the central Toledo park named after his father can be renovated as a safer location. "I wouldn't want to send my kid there and I felt like the area wasn't secure," he said. The Rev. H.V. Savage Park is named after Harvey...
Celebrate Black History Month with the Toledo Library
TOLEDO, Ohio — February is Black History Month! No matter how you choose to celebrate, be sure to stop by a Toledo Library branch location as they commemorate Black history all month long with several planned events and programs. In addition to these events, every branch will have hands-on...
Board of Elections prepares to vote on requested voter referendum for Waterville amphitheater proposal
WATERVILLE, Ohio (WTVG) - The Board of Elections prepares to vote on Waterville’s City Council’s request for a voter referendum in relation to the Waterville Amphitheatre proposal. According to Lavera Scott, director of elections for Lucas County, a request for a voter referendum was filed in the county’s...
Here are the applicants for Toledo police chief
TOLEDO, Ohio — Interim Toledo Police Chief Michael Troendle is one of six department members who applied for the job of chief. Twenty-eight people from a dozen states applied for the job, according to search firm Ralph Andersen & Associates. The firm was hired last year to identify and evaluate candidates.
Two downtown Toledo charities impacted by water pipe issue
TOLEDO, Ohio — Two Toledo charities are being impacted by a water pipe issue. The Cherry Street Mission's Life Revitalization Center, located at 1501 Monroe St., will be closed through Friday. Men's and women's residential facilities are operating as normal and are offering hot meals and shelter. Connecting Kids...
Toledo auto show preview celebrates vital northwest Ohio industry
TOLEDO, Ohio — Dealers at the Toledo Auto Show preview gala on Thursday said they were glad to be back at the event celebrating a vital northwest Ohio industry after COVID-19 restrictions affected gatherings from previous years. The show, which features the newest models from more than 20 automobile...
Another Ohio Solar Farm Denied by Power Siting Board Because of Opposition
OHIO – When driving to Northwest Ohio last week I noticed after getting outside of the more populated counties like Franklin and Delaware and into more farm counties such as Hardin County, some of the farmland had some of the same signs erected that said, “no solar farms on Farmland.” as in Pickaway County.
A town divided: 62 years after the killing of Nancy Eagleson, Paulding residents have many suspects, but no closure
PAULDING, Ohio — EDITOR'S NOTE: This is the third story in a series about the 1960 killing of Nancy Eagleson. Also readpart one and part two. On Sept. 20, members of Nancy Eagleson’s family went to court to ask Paulding County Judge Michael Wehrkamp for permission to exhume Nancy’s body.
Commissioners restrict alt-energy projects in four townships
VAN WERT — Renewable energy companies looking to locate large wind or solar farms in Van Wert County are now further limited in where they can build such facilities. On Tuesday, Jan. 31, Van Wert County Commissioners designated Jackson, Union, and Pleasant Townships as restricted areas for renewable energy generation facilities.
