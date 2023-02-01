ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bowling Green, OH

Comments / 9

Sonny Wurst
2d ago

What happened to the separation of church and state? I say no way. Keep our school , schools not religious institutions.

Reply(2)
7
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WTOL 11

Stone Foltz's family meet son's organ recipient

DELAWARE, Ohio — Stone Foltz was a Bowling Green State University student who died in March, 2021, after a night of being hazed. It happened at a function of what is now a former BGSU fraternity. Foltz drank a full handle of vodka himself. In the days that followed, the family had to make a decision about organ donation. Today, Stone’s family is starting to meet and hear from some of the people who received Stone’s organs. And, the Foltz's invited WTOL11 to be a part of one of those meetings.
BOWLING GREEN, OH
WTOL 11

Toledo's Connecting Kids to Meals gets national recognition

TOLEDO, Ohio — Connecting Kids to Meals is a nonprofit that has been serving the greater Toledo area for close to 20 years. Its current President & CEO, Wendi Huntley, has been at the helm for seven years and is being recognized for her efforts with the nonprofit on a national level.
TOLEDO, OH
The Lima News

Temple Christian buys Lima Manor property

LIMA — Temple Christian Schools are experiencing both growth and expansion. Monday the school bought the Lima Manor property at 750 Brower Road for $600,000 to accommodate its growth and expansion. Initial plans are to renovate the former nursing home to hold the preschool. Renovating a nursing home into...
LIMA, OH
WTOL 11

Ohio education officials respond to reports of Nazi homeschool group

UPPER SANDUSKY, Ohio — One local state education leader has expressed concerns this week after reports that two Upper Sandusky residents are operating a neo-Nazi "dissident homeschool" group on messaging app Telegram. According to reports in VICE news, the group's channel includes lesson plans that promote reading the texts...
OHIO STATE
bgfalconmedia.com

Students live in hazardous conditions on campus

Students at Bowling Green State University are living in dormitories overrun with hazardous mold and pest infestations, according to evidence provided by building residents and residence life staff. Residents are to expect bumps in the road when it comes to adjusting to life on a college campus. Making new friends...
BOWLING GREEN, OH
WTOL 11

BGSU student group to work at Super Bowl

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio — The Super Bowl is one of the most-watched television events in the U.S. each year. A group of Bowling Green State University students won't be watching it though; they'll be working at it. The job many football fans dream of is thanks to the Super...
BOWLING GREEN, OH
WTOL 11

Celebrate Black History Month with the Toledo Library

TOLEDO, Ohio — February is Black History Month! No matter how you choose to celebrate, be sure to stop by a Toledo Library branch location as they commemorate Black history all month long with several planned events and programs. In addition to these events, every branch will have hands-on...
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL 11

Here are the applicants for Toledo police chief

TOLEDO, Ohio — Interim Toledo Police Chief Michael Troendle is one of six department members who applied for the job of chief. Twenty-eight people from a dozen states applied for the job, according to search firm Ralph Andersen & Associates. The firm was hired last year to identify and evaluate candidates.
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL 11

Two downtown Toledo charities impacted by water pipe issue

TOLEDO, Ohio — Two Toledo charities are being impacted by a water pipe issue. The Cherry Street Mission's Life Revitalization Center, located at 1501 Monroe St., will be closed through Friday. Men's and women's residential facilities are operating as normal and are offering hot meals and shelter. Connecting Kids...
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL 11

Toledo auto show preview celebrates vital northwest Ohio industry

TOLEDO, Ohio — Dealers at the Toledo Auto Show preview gala on Thursday said they were glad to be back at the event celebrating a vital northwest Ohio industry after COVID-19 restrictions affected gatherings from previous years. The show, which features the newest models from more than 20 automobile...
TOLEDO, OH
sciotopost.com

Another Ohio Solar Farm Denied by Power Siting Board Because of Opposition

OHIO – When driving to Northwest Ohio last week I noticed after getting outside of the more populated counties like Franklin and Delaware and into more farm counties such as Hardin County, some of the farmland had some of the same signs erected that said, “no solar farms on Farmland.” as in Pickaway County.
OHIO STATE
Times-Bulletin

Commissioners restrict alt-energy projects in four townships

VAN WERT — Renewable energy companies looking to locate large wind or solar farms in Van Wert County are now further limited in where they can build such facilities. On Tuesday, Jan. 31, Van Wert County Commissioners designated Jackson, Union, and Pleasant Townships as restricted areas for renewable energy generation facilities.
VAN WERT COUNTY, OH
WTOL 11

WTOL 11

Toledo, OH
26K+
Followers
10K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Northwest Ohio local news

 https://www.wtol.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy