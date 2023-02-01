Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
California witness photographs pulsing object that looked like linked blocksRoger MarshPasadena, CA
California Reportedly Suggests Cutting Off Major Cities from Water SupplyDaily News NowCalifornia State
Rest in Peace, Annie WerschingVanessa TaverasLos Angeles, CA
Los Angeles Dodgers Make Major AnnouncementsOnlyHomersLos Angeles, CA
GoFundMe Campaign Raises Over $1M for Monterey Park Lunar New Year VictimsJordan ArthurMonterey Park, CA
Related
PWMania
Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn Immediately Flew to Jay Briscoe’s Funeral Following WWE Royal Rumble
Many people went to pay their respects to the late Jay Briscoe, including Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn. The late wrestler died earlier this month in a car accident just minutes from his home in Laurel, Delaware. On Sunday afternoon, the funeral was live-streamed on the Laurel School District’s YouTube...
Sami Zayn Takes Bloodline Photos Out With The Trash
The heartbreak continues. Sami Zayn was pushed past his breaking point at WWE Royal Rumble, refusing to hit his longtime friend Kevin Owens with a chair and instead striking Roman Reigns in the back. Hitting Reigns with the chair led to Jimmy Uso and Solo Sikoa attacking Sami before Roman eventually joined in.
Cody Rhodes: It Would Be A Pipe Dream To Bring Back Winged Eagle WWE Title If I Win At WrestleMania
Cody Rhodes is once again discussing his desire to bring back the Winged Eagle design for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship. Cody Rhodes won the 2023 Royal Rumble match and as such, has the opportunity to challenge for a WWE World Championship in a singles match on pay-per-view for the first time ever. Shortly after winning the Royal Rumble, Cody Rhodes shared a picture of the Winged Eagle WWE Championship design from 1988-1998 on his social media.
411mania.com
WWE News: Ric Flair Says Cody Rhodes Is Making His Father Proud, Every 2023 Men’s Rumble Entrant
– WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair was excited about Cody Rhodes during last night’s Raw calling his shot against Roman Reigns for the WWE Undisputed Universal Title at WrestleMania 39. Ric Flair tweeted during Raw, “CodyRhodes! Making Your Father SO PROUD! Me Too!! WOOOOO!”. – WWE spotlighted...
wrestlinginc.com
WWE Star Is Open To NJPW 'Dream Match' Against Mercedes Moné
A current WWE star wouldn't mind taking a return trip to the Land of the Rising Sun to follow in the footsteps of her stablemates. As of late, WWE has been more open to doing business with other promotions such as New Japan Pro-Wrestling and Pro Wrestling NOAH. Karl Anderson of The O.C. lost the NEVER Openweight Championship to Tama Tonga at Wrestle Kingdom 17, while Shinsuke Nakamura faced The Great Muta at NOAH The New Year 2023.
WWE Legend "Paralyzed"
World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) star Hulk Hogan is "paralyzed" from the waist down, at least according to another legendary wrestler, it has been revealed. Kurt Angle, speaking on an episode of his top-rated podcast on Sunday, said that he and Hogan, 69, spoke backstage when they both appeared at the 30th Anniversary special for WWE’s program “Monday Night Raw.”
Brandi Rhodes Feels Good About Her Decision To Step Away From Wrestling, Comments On Cody's Return
Brandi Rhodes comments on her decision to step away from wrestling. Brandi has been in the wrestling business since 2011, when she signed with WWE and started training with the company. She requested her release but later returned to WWE in 2013. Brandi worked as a ring announcer and interviewer until she left the company in 2016. She then worked for TNA and ROH, among other promotions, before the launch of AEW, Her husband, Cody Rhodes, helped launch the company as one of the company's Executive Vice Presidents, and Brandi was named the Chief Brand Officer.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Backstage News on Brock Lesnar vs. GUNTHER, Lesnar and WWE Elimination Chamber
Brock Lesnar is scheduled to work the WWE Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event. A new report from F4Wonline notes that while Lesnar is not currently scheduled to work the Elimination Chamber Match for the WWE United States Title, he is supposed to be on the shown in some capacity. WWE...
411mania.com
Impact News: Mickie James & Bully Ray Get Physical On Impact Wrestling, Matt Cardona Releases Joe Hendry Diss Track
– Mickie James and Bully Ray got physical with each other in the ring on this week’s episode of Impact Wrestling. Bully Ray came out to the ring to rant about his loss to Josh Alexander, and James came out to interrupt him after he did the same to her celebration last week. Bully called Mickie “The Tramp” as a play on the champ and James slapped Ray, which led to Ray slamming her before going for a piledriver. Tommy Dreamer came out to make the save:James will be a tag team.
Lanny Poffo Passes Away At The Age Of 68
Lanny Poffo has passed away at the age of 68. Details regarding his passing are currently unknown. "Hacksaw" Jim Duggan first informed fans of the news on social media. Poffo was known as "Leaping" Lanny Poffo and The Genius during his time in wrestling. He was the brother of "Macho Man" Randy Savage.
wrestletalk.com
Former WWE Star Signs With IMPACT Wrestling
A former WWE star has officially signed with IMPACT Wrestling. At last year’s Bound For Glory event, Dirty Dango (FKA Fandango in WWE) made his debut for IMPACT Wrestling as the surprise opponent for Brian Myers for the Digital Media Championship. Dango then once against appeared for IMPACT on...
PWMania
John Cena Reportedly Locked in for WWE WrestleMania 39 Match
Despite his busy schedule in Hollywood, John Cena will return for a match at WWE WrestleMania 39. Cena hasn’t worked a WrestleMania since the Firefly Fun House with Bray Wyatt in 2020, but the company has wanted him for this year’s show for months and will get him.
AEW Dynamite (2/1) Preview: No DQ TNT Title Match, Danielson vs. Thatcher, Acclaimed Compete, More
It's Wednesday, February 1, 2023, and you know what that means!. It's time to break down tonight's AEW Dynamite on TBS. Tonight's episode will feature Bryan Danielson against Timothy Thatcher, Darby Allin defending his TNT Championship, and more. Here's everything you need to know before tonight's AEW Dynamite on TBS.
Aubrey Edwards Talks AEW Games Division, Reffing, Dancing, More | Interview
Sean Ross Sapp speaks with AEW referee Aubrey Edwards!. Grab your EXCLUSIVE NordVPN Deal by going to nordvpn.com/fightful to get a Huge Discount off your NordVPN Plan + a Bonus Gift! It’s completely risk free with Nord’s 30 day money-back guarantee! https://nordvpn.com/fightful Try it risk-free now with a 30-day money-back guarantee!
Wrestle Zone
Sami Callihan Shares A Pro Wrestling Vision With Jon Moxley, Wants To Make New Stars With Wrestling Revolver
The Wrestling Revolver will present “A Night At The Moxbury” on Thursday, February 2 on FITE. The event will feature appearances from Jon Moxley, as well as matches with Speedball Mike Bailey, Alex Shelley, Rich Swann and Marina Shafir. One name, however, that isn’t on the poster is Sami Callihan, IMPACT Wrestling star and Wrestling Revolver promoter.
AEW Dark (1/31) Stream And Results: Top Flight, Konosuke Takeshita, Shane Taylor Promotions, More
AEW Dark (1/31) Top Flight (Darius & Dante Martin) & AR Fox def. The Wingmen (Peter Avalon, Ryan Nemeth & Cezar Bononi) Brian Pillman Jr. & Brock Anderson vs. Rosario Grillo & Dean Alexander. Skye Blue def. Renee Michelle. Shane Taylor Promotions (Shane Taylor & JD Griffey) def. Dante Casanova...
NJPW Issues Statement On Kota Ibushi's Departure
Kota Ibushi officially became a free agent on February 1 in Japan as his NJPW contract expired. One minute after midnight in Japan, Ibushi was announced for Josh Barnett's Bloodsport and Joey Janela's Spring Break as part of GCW The Collective during WrestleMania weekend. NJPW put out the following statement...
NWA Powerrr LIVE (1/31) Stream & Results: A Contact Signing, Champion Series Finals, A Wedding, More
NWA Powerrr Live (1/31) NWA US Tag Team Titles: Country Gentlemen (A.J. Cazana & Anthony Andrews) def. The Fixers (Jay Bradley & Wrecking Ball Legursky) (c) Psycho Love (Angelina Love & Fodder) brawl with Kamille & Thom Latimer. NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion Tyrus and Matt Cardona sign the contract for...
Shawn Michaels Gives Status Update On Ilja Dragunov And Meiko Satomura
When NXT UK officially went on hiatus in September 2022, Ilja Dragunov and Meiko Satomura were at the top of the mountain in the promotion. Dragunov never lost the NXT UK Championship, having to relinquish the belt in July 2022, paving the way for Tyler Bate to win the title and then unify it against Bron Breakker at NXT Worlds Collide. Satomura was the NXT UK Women's Champion, but lost the unification bout to NXT Women's Champion Mandy Rose and Blair Davenport in a triple threat match.
Fightful
15K+
Followers
36K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
Wrestling, MMA and boxing news.https://www.fightful.com/
Comments / 0