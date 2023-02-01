Read full article on original website
Egg Harbor defeats Holy Spirit - Boys basketball recap
Jay-Nelly Reyes scored a game-high 22 points to lead Egg Harbor past Holy Spirit 60-50 in Egg Harbor Township. With the victory, the Eagles have won nine of their last 10 games. Egg Harbor (18-4) sprang out to a 17-6 lead in the first quarter before Holy Spirit (7-14) made...
Wildwood’s Hans joins 1,000-point club in loss to Salem - Boys basketball recap
Wildwood junior Junior Hans scored five points to join the Warriros’ 1,000-point club in a 70-40 loss at Salem. Hans needed three points to reach the milestone. Jabez Danzues had 22 points to lead Salem. Anthony Farmer scored 17 points and Amare Smith added 12 to the cause. Brian...
No. 15 St. Augustine tops St. Joseph (Hamm.) - Boys basketball recap
St. Augustine, No. 15 in NJ.com’s Top 20, defeated St. Joseph (Hamm.) 71-44 in Hammonton. St. Augustine captures the Cape-Atlantic League National Division title with the win and improves to 17-4 on the year. St. Joseph (Hamm.) falls to 11-10 with the loss. This story will be updated. Thank...
Boys Basketball: Atlantic Tech closes strong to defeat Atlantic City
Atlantic Tech saved its best for last to narrowly defeat Atlantic City 40-38, in Atlantic City. Atlantic Tech (16-5) led 23-20 at halftime, but Atlantic City (11-9) owned the third quarter thanks to a 10-6 run and took the lead to 30-29 entering the fourth. Tech responded by holding the...
Gloucester over Gateway - Boys basketball recap
Liam Gorman posted a near triple-double, securing the double-double with 25 points, eight rebounds, 10 assists and three steals to lead Gloucester as it defeated Gateway 70-51 in Gloucester City. Michael Light also had 15 points, four assists and three steals with Kadon Harris adding 12 points. Gloucester (15-7) held...
Hannah Hidalgo nets her 2,000th point as No. 2 Paul VI rolls past Camden Catholic
Hannah Hidalgo finally got a chance to take a deep breath as she stood on the court following Paul VI’s game against Camden Catholic. She admitted that the pressure of securing a personal milestone -- 2,000 career points -- weighed on her over the past couple of days heading into Thursday night’s game.
Lemons stars as Atlantic City tips Egg Harbor - Girls basketball recap
Sasha Lemons had 19 points as Atlantic City rallied for a 43-41 road win at Egg Harbor Township. Quanirah Cherry-Montague chipped in with seven points in the win. Averie Harding had a dozen points and Lyla Brown added 11 for EHT.
Lisa Gedaka makes South Jersey history in Gloucester Catholic girls basketball victory
When Lisa Gedaka debuted as the girls basketball coach at her alma mater in 1989, she could hardly imagine that she would still be pacing and shouting instructions from courtside 34 years later. Yet, there she was Tuesday, guiding her beloved Gloucester Catholic Rams to a 65-19 win over host...
Boys ice hockey - Toms River South-East scores four unanswered to take 15th win
A three-goal second period started a massive comeback, propelling Toms River South-East to a 4-1 victory over Freehold Boro-Raritan-Colts Neck at the Winding River Ice Rink in Toms River. Ryan Fortunato and Brady Verdon scored to give Toms River East-South the lead, which was followed by a short-handed finish by...
Boys Basketball photos: Schalick at Glassboro, Feb. 2, 2023
Our high school sports photos like the ones below put you right up close with the action and the whole experience. Check them out by clicking anywhere in the collage below to open the photo gallery. Don’t forget to share the gallery with friends and relatives. These photos are...
No fear, no hesitation. Joe-Samuel leads Paul VI past rival Camden Catholic
He wasn’t having the best shooting night, but Emmanuel Joe-Samuel heated up in the fourth quarter. With the ball in his hands and coming off a screen, his spot at the top of the arc was wide open. The sophomore guard stepped into his shot and …. Splash. Joe-Samuel’s...
Gismondi improves to 26-1 as Gateway beats Haddon Heights - Wrestling recap
Dante Gismondi won by fall at 120 pounds as he improved to 26-1 on the season in Gateway’s 58-15 victory over Haddon Heights in Woodbury Heights. Jovan Reyes (132), Donte Nocito (157), Chris Martinez (165) and Luis Ferrer (190) also notched pins for Gateway, which raised its record to 13-9.
Carino club to induct eight new members into South Jersey Basketball Hall of Fame
The Albert Carino Basketball Clubs of South Jersey will induct eight new members into the South Jersey Basketball Hall of Fame at its annual ceremony Sunday at the Holiday Inn, Route 70 in Cherry Hill. The club has flourished since founded in 1962, promoting South Jersey high school basketball and...
Unselfish Graves sparks Glassboro past Schalick (PHOTOS)
After an 18-point outburst in the first half on Thursday, Charles Graves was well within range of the career-high 29 he scored earlier this season.
From quiet freshman to vocal senior, Medley has meant ‘everything’ to No. 2 Camden
At probably any other school in South Jersey, Cian Medley would be the No. 1 option. A senior point guard, Medley is the ultimate floor general. A pass-first kind of player, he knows where teammates want the ball and delivers it. If needed to score, he’s more than capable - whether pulling up from beyond the arc or slicing his way through the paint.
Kentucky-bound Camden stars D.J. Wagner, Aaron Bradshaw finalists for Naismith
The Kentucky-bound Camden High School duo of Aaron Bradshaw and D.J. Wagner have been named semifinalists for the Naismith Trophy High School Player of the Year, awarded annually by the Atlanta Tipoff Club. Fellow Kentucky commit Justin Edwards of Imhotep Charter in Philadelphia was also named a finalist. The three...
South Jersey schools announce late start for day after Super Bowl
South Jersey is Eagles country and with the team just one win away from their second Super Bowl championship, it seems some area schools have learned their lesson by taking a proactive approach to their upcoming schedules. Take the Walt Whitman Bridge into New Jersey and five minutes later you’ll...
Winning Somers Point, NJ Lotto Ticket Scores Big $$$
This trip to the hardware store really did turn into a true value!. A ticket for Monday's Powerball Lottery sold at Shore True Value Hardware on New Road in Somers Point hit for a $50,000 prize, according to the New Jersey Lottery. The ticket was one of five in New...
With Music and Dancing, Sea Isle Says Goodbye to ‘The Geator’
Thousands of mourners filled the pews last Saturday at the Cathedral Basilica of Saints Peter and Paul in Philadelphia to say a final, somber goodbye to Jerry Blavat, the legendary “Geator With the Heater.”. An overflowing crowd packed the Oar House Pub in Sea Isle City on Wednesday night...
Eagles’ Brandon Graham already has Super Bowl bragging rights over Tom Brady, but this trip means more
PHILADELPHIA — Brandon Graham will always be tied to Tom Brady because of the play the Eagles’ pass rusher made at the end of his first Super Bowl. Brady retired “for good” earlier this week, ending a legendary career with an unparalleled resume (as the all-time leader in every meaningful passing statistic) and so many good memories, including seven championship rings.
