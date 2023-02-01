At probably any other school in South Jersey, Cian Medley would be the No. 1 option. A senior point guard, Medley is the ultimate floor general. A pass-first kind of player, he knows where teammates want the ball and delivers it. If needed to score, he’s more than capable - whether pulling up from beyond the arc or slicing his way through the paint.

CAMDEN, NJ ・ 1 DAY AGO