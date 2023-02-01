ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ocean City, NJ

NJ.com

Gloucester over Gateway - Boys basketball recap

Liam Gorman posted a near triple-double, securing the double-double with 25 points, eight rebounds, 10 assists and three steals to lead Gloucester as it defeated Gateway 70-51 in Gloucester City. Michael Light also had 15 points, four assists and three steals with Kadon Harris adding 12 points. Gloucester (15-7) held...
GLOUCESTER CITY, NJ
seaislenews.com

With Music and Dancing, Sea Isle Says Goodbye to ‘The Geator’

Thousands of mourners filled the pews last Saturday at the Cathedral Basilica of Saints Peter and Paul in Philadelphia to say a final, somber goodbye to Jerry Blavat, the legendary “Geator With the Heater.”. An overflowing crowd packed the Oar House Pub in Sea Isle City on Wednesday night...
SEA ISLE CITY, NJ
NJ.com

Eagles’ Brandon Graham already has Super Bowl bragging rights over Tom Brady, but this trip means more

PHILADELPHIA — Brandon Graham will always be tied to Tom Brady because of the play the Eagles’ pass rusher made at the end of his first Super Bowl. Brady retired “for good” earlier this week, ending a legendary career with an unparalleled resume (as the all-time leader in every meaningful passing statistic) and so many good memories, including seven championship rings.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NJ.com

NJ.com

