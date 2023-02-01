Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Beloved Baseball Icon Announces Cancer DiagnosisOnlyHomersNew York City, NY
The Patient Picked a Piece of Tumor Tissue off His Face and Placed it in my Handjustpene50Brooklyn, NY
Growing supermarket chain opens new store in New JerseyKristen WaltersHazlet, NJ
Needy, homeless, or jobless? TANF Program for low-income NYC residents: See if you're eligibleMark StarNew York City, NY
Needy and want to buy a home or apartment in NYC? Apply for Housing Program to get up to $50KMark StarNew York City, NY
Related
Z’yaire Simmons drops 36 as Paterson Kennedy beats Pasaaic - Boys basketball recap
Z’yaire Simmons scored 36 points as Paterson Kennedy beat Passaic for a 59-43 home game. Simmons also pulled down 15 rebounds. Marlon Torres had 15 points and Zahkai Sylvester added 13 for Passiac. Kennedy built three-point advantage after one period and extended it in each successive quarter. The N.J....
Shore over Old Bridge - Girls basketball recap
Rylee Drahos had 21 points, seven rebounds, six steals and five assists to lift Shore to a 47-42 victory over Old Bridge in West Long Branch. Reese Fiore added 10 points and six rebounds for Shore (17-3), which led 14-6 in the first quarter. Conley Smolokoff added seven points, seven steals and six rebounds.
Neuenhaus powers Saddle River Day over Monroe - Boys basketball recap
Parker Neuenhaus had 20 points as Saddle River Day beat Monroe 58-40 on the road. Richard Machado added 19 points and thre 3-pointers in the win. Myle Marabuto had 16 points to lead Monroe. Mark Laughery added 10 more. Saddle River methodically extended their six-point halftime lead with a 15-9...
No. 18 Arts over Newark Central - Boys basketball recap
Anthony Akande’s 11 points, 10 rebounds and five steals lifted Arts, No. 18 in the NJ.com Top 20, to a 46-41 victory over Newark Central in Newark. Spencer Joyner had nine points with 12 rebounds for Arts (15-5), which led 18-15 at halftime. Elijon Nix scored 11 points and Tyler Velez added seven with six rebounds.
Kittatinny edges out Morristown-Beard - Boys basketball recap
Mike Zoellner scored 18 points for Kittatinny as it defeated Morristown-Beard 44-39 in Newton. Kittatinny (7-8) held a 24-20 lead at the half and outscored Morristown-Beard 20-19 in the second half. Caedon Jones also had 11 points. Morristown-Beard falls to 2-15 this season with the loss. Thank you for relying...
Linden over Robbinsville - Boys basketball recap
Elijah Butler scored 16 points as Linden defeated Robbinsville, 66-47, in Robbinsville. Jekhi Burnam and Elijah Motley had 14 points apiece with Burnam adding four blocks and four rebounds for Linden (17-4), which used an 18-9 third quarter to pull away. Jaylan Hodge dished out nine assists to go with six points and five rebounds.
Starr leads Northern Highlands over Ridgewood - Girls basketball recap
Emma Starr led the way for Northern Highlands, posting 29 points and being the only girl in the game to score in double figures, as it defeated Ridgewood 51-24 in Ridgewood. Northern Highlands held a 21-10 lead at the half and extended its lead to 40-17 after a 19-7 run in the third quarter.
Academy Charter over Noor-ul-iman - Boys basketball recap
Anthony Lyonns scored 27 points, making five 3-pointers in Academy Charter’s 66-49 victory over Noor-ul-iman in Lake Como. Dante Lyonns had 13 points and Randel Sullivan added 10 for Academy Charter (8-10), which led 31-23 at halftime. Nominate your game changer now in one of 18 categories decided by...
First half surge propels Ramsey past Westwood - Boys basketball recap
Behind a dominant first-half effort, Ramsey won its third straight game in a 53-31 victory over Westwood in Washington Township. Michael Stone scored 11 points for Ramsey (15-3), while teammates Matty Stone and Michael Bernius scored 10 points apiece. Ramsey led 18-8 after the first quarter and expanded its lead to 18 points by halftime.
Boys basketball: Scire leads Old Bridge past Edison
Adam Scire led all scorers with 18 points to pace Old Bridge past Edison, 48-45, in Old Bridge. Krish Patel also had 14 points for Old Bridge (9-10). Ermin Kapo totaled 13 points for Edison (8-13), while Selbin Sabio and Jonathan Baio tallied nine points apiece in the loss. Old...
Newark Academy over Livingston - Girls basketball recap
Dagny Slomack sank four 3-pointers in her game-high 24 points as Newark Academy won, 59-29, in an away game with Livingston. Zoe Hermans added 11 points, eight rebounds and six assists for Newark Academy (16-3), which opened with a 15-4 run and never looked back. Livingston is now 3-14. Nominate...
Columbia defeats North Star Academy - Boys basketball recap
Jayden Myers netted 15 points to help lift Columbia over North Star Academy 52-46 in Maplewood. With the victory, the Cougars have won five of their last six. Columbia (15-4) fell behind 19-10 in the first quarter before tying things up at 23 at halftime. Columbia pulled away in the second half outscoring North Star Academy 29-23.
Boys Basketball: Ingram drops 33 to lead St. Joseph (Met.) past No. 10 Rutgers Prep
Josh Ingram scored a game high 33 points to lead St. Joseph (Met.) to a 73-61 win over Rutgers Prep, No. 10 in the NJ.com Top 20, in Somerset. Ingram has scored 30 or more points in two of the Falcons’ last six games, and in the other four games he’s scored at least 20 points.
Girls Basketball: Opening quarter lead holds up for West Essex in win over Caldwell
West Essex’s hot start held up in the end to narrowly defeat Caldwell 48-46, in North Caldwell. West Essex (13-5) led 17-11 after the first quarter, and clutched on to that lead for the rest of the game as Caldwell (5-13) matched bucket for bucket. At halftime West Essex...
Middletown South boys basketball adds 15th straight win on Senior Night
When Middletown South walked off the court the day after Christmas, all it could do was wonder what it was going to take to get in the win column this winter. The Eagles had just came up short in overtime against Brick Memorial at RWJ Barnabas Healthcare Arena and it seemed like this team couldn’t buy a win.
Boys basketball: Eisenberg and Ekberg leads Wall past Long Branch
Matt Eisenberg totaled 19 points to lead Wall to a 66-56 home victory over Long Branch. Tom Ekberg also had 16 points with Demitri Tuadding adding 11 points for Wall (4-15). Peter Da’ Cruz led all scorers with 20 points for Long Branch (3-18), while Bruce Gooding and Anubis Roman tallied 11 points apiece.
Boys Basketball: Second quarter run propels Bayonne past Lincoln
Bayonne used a second quarter run to build big lead in an eventual 53-29 win over Lincoln, in Jersey City. After it led by just four points at the end of the first quarter, Bayonne (14-7), went on a 19-8 run in the second that extended the lead to 28-13 at halftime.
Wilcher, Watson lift No. 1 Roselle Catholic past Calvary Christian (FL) at Metro Classic
Akil Watson scored 20 points as Roselle Catholic, No. 1 in the NJ.com Top 20, defeated Calvary Christian (FL), 69-64, at the Metro Classic at Kean University in Union. Simeon Wilcher had 19 points in the win as the North Carolina commit capped off a 15-0 first quarter run for Roselle Catholic (12-4) with an and-one that made it 19-7.
Boys Ice Hockey: Gill St. Bernard’s scores twice in third period to defeat Vernon
Gill St. Bernard’s scored two goals in the third period to comeback and defeat Vernon 3-2 at Mennen Arena, in Morristown. Michael Scarpati scored shorthanded at 9:53 of the third period to tie the game at 2-2, then Julian Tramontano put in the game winning goal with 2:02 left to play as Gill St. Bernard’s (4-7-2) won its second straight game.
Tyler Tejada leads No. 11 Teaneck over Pascack Valley - Boys basketball recap
Tyler Tejada brought 18 points and nine rebounds in leading four players in double figures as Teaneck, No. 11 in NJ.com’s Top 20, won, 65-60, over Pascack Valley in Hillsdale. Keith Mcknight posted 15 points and six boards while Ty Carnegie added 13 points and five assists, and Mickell...
NJ.com
NJ
238K+
Followers
143K+
Post
87M+
Views
ABOUT
NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.https://www.nj.com
Comments / 0