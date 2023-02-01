Read full article on original website
KSAT 12
Teen hospitalized after East Side drive-by shooting, San Antonio police say
SAN ANTONIO – A 16-year-old is hospitalized after being struck in a drive-by shooting on the East Side, according to San Antonio police. The shooting was reported in the 500 block of Bee Street, near Ervin and Coleman streets, Wednesday night. Police said the teen was struck twice inside...
KSAT 12
Man taking out trash shot by relative after altercation at West Side home, police say
SAN ANTONIO – A man in his 30s was taken to an area hospital after he was shot outside his home on the city’s West Side early Friday morning, according to San Antonio police. Officers were called around 2 a.m. to a home in the 1500 block of...
KSAT 12
San Antonio toddler found safe; Amber Alert discontinued, police say
SAN ANTONIO – Update (10:40 a.m.): Missing toddler, Aviani Brown, has been located safe, according to San Antonio Police. The child’s father was detained for questioning in the case. Original Story: An Amber Alert has been issued in San Antonio for a 1-year-old girl. Aviani Brown was last...
KSAT 12
Rollover crash on I-35 near downtown caused by slick roads, San Antonio police say
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police say slick roads may have contributed to a rollover crash near downtown overnight. The crash happened around 11 p.m. on Interstate 35 southbound on the lower level near South Alamo. According to police, the driver lost control due the slick roads and rolled...
KSAT 12
1 person hospitalized after house fire on city’s South Side
SAN ANTONIO – One person was sent to an area hospital following a house fire on the city’s South Side early Wednesday morning, according to the San Antonio Fire Department. The fire was called in just before 10 a.m. at a home in the 200 block of East...
foxsanantonio.com
San Antonio teenager charged with murdering man after he kept asking him for money
SAN ANTONIO - A teenager was charged with murder after he shot a man last year after he "felt very disrespected" when the victim "kept asking for money" outside a West Side restaurant. Julio Cesar Ramirez, 18, was arrested on Wednesday and booked for murder. The deadly shooting happened just...
KSAT 12
Suspect shot, killed outside North Side bar identified by ME’s Office
SAN ANTONIO – A man who was shot and killed outside a North Side bar has been identified. The Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office identified the man as 38-year-old Jesse Reyna. San Antonio police said the shooting happened just before midnight on Saturday outside the Garden Bistro Bar...
foxsanantonio.com
Good Samaritan put his life at risk to extinguish flames during fiery wreck
SAN ANTONIO - Kenneth Ramirez thought he was doing a free routine battery check for a customer at Advanced Auto Parts on North General McMullen Drive. But Fox San Antonio’s Ryan Wolf helped set up the fake maintenance checkup as part of a CASH FOR KINDNESS surprise. “How are...
KSAT 12
SAPD officer shoots dog after being bitten while answering family violence call, police say
SAN ANTONIO – A police officer responding to a family violence call shot and wounded a dog after being bitten outside a South Side motel room late Wednesday night, according to San Antonio police. The incident occurred around 11:45 p.m. at a La Quinta Inn in the 7200 block...
KTSA
Portable heater sparks fire at home on San Antonio’s West side
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Investigators are blaming a faulty heater for a fire that displaced a resident on San Antonio’s West side. Firefighters got the call at around 10 P.M. Tuesday from the 500 block of North San Gabriel. The flames were coming from the back of...
Driver helped by group of people after rolling his car over on slick highway
A driver in a rollover crash was helped by a group of people who witnessed the crash and rushed to his aid, holding up his car while he climbed out of it. The crash happened where I-35 and I-10 meet near South Alamo St. around 11:05 p.m. Wednesday. A group...
foxsanantonio.com
Robber on the run after demanding money but leaves with beer instead
SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Police Department is on the lookout for a suspect that robbed a convenience store on San Antonio's South Side. Police say the robbery happened at 7223 Somerset Road on January 19th. The suspect entered the store and demanded money from the register while...
KSAT 12
1 dead, 3 hospitalized after crash on Northwest Side, police say
SAN ANTONIO – One person is dead, and three people were hospitalized after a crash on the Northwest Side, according to San Antonio police. The crash happened just after 3:30 p.m. Sunday on I-10 near Crossroads Boulevard underneath the highway. When emergency crews got to the scene, one person...
KSAT 12
Ice on elevated roads causes pileup crashes on Northeast Side
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police, EMS and city brine trucks had their hands full on Tuesday morning with ice causing crashes on elevated roads on the city’s Northeast Side. Ice began to form on area bridges just before 6 am. One of the first closures happening at...
KSAT 12
Converse armored truck heist was inside job by soon-to-be fired driver, warrant states
CONVERSE, Texas – The driver of an armored truck helped orchestrate the theft of more than $1.1 million on his second to last day on the job, an arrest warrant obtained Wednesday by KSAT Investigates shows. Brian Martinez Rodriguez, 23, was charged last month with first-degree theft over $300,000...
KSAT 12
Authorities ID woman killed in I-10 crash after swerving to avoid motorcyclist
SAN ANTONIO – The Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office has identified a woman who was killed in a crash on the Northwest Side on Sunday. Tanya Nicole Hernandez, 37, died at the scene just before 4 p.m. on Interstate 10 near Crossroads Boulevard, underneath the highway. San Antonio...
KSAT 12
Fire at vacant apartment on Northwest Side likely started from someone trying to keep warm, SAFD says
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio firefighters on Tuesday morning responded to a fire that they believe was started by someone trying to keep warm amid the cold weather. The call came out just before 7:30 a.m. at the Amber Hill Apartments in the 5300 block of NW Loop 410, near Evers Road.
foxwilmington.com
Texas Police Searching for Shooter Who Critically Injured Man After Whataburger Confrontation
Police in San Antonio are asking for the public’s help in finding a shooter who critically injured a man after a confrontation in a Whataburger parking lot, authorities said. The man sped away and was shot in the back of the head, according to police. He passed out behind...
KSAT 12
Suspect linked to multiple robberies arrested after being caught red-handed on South Side, SAPD says
SAN ANTONIO – A 68-year-old man was arrested after he was caught red-handed by robbery detectives who followed him into a South Side dollar store, according to San Antonio police. Robbery Task Force detectives were conducting surveillance Tuesday on the South Side when they recognized a vehicle linked to...
KSAT 12
Man charged with murder tried to stage crime scene as self-defense, SAPD says
SAN ANTONIO – A 24-year-old man was arrested after he flagged down a police officer and said he killed a man in self-defense, according to an arrest warrant affidavit. Kameron Hunter Johns was booked on Wednesday on a murder charge, records with the Bexar County Jail show. According to...
