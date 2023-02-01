ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KSAT 12

San Antonio toddler found safe; Amber Alert discontinued, police say

SAN ANTONIO – Update (10:40 a.m.): Missing toddler, Aviani Brown, has been located safe, according to San Antonio Police. The child’s father was detained for questioning in the case. Original Story: An Amber Alert has been issued in San Antonio for a 1-year-old girl. Aviani Brown was last...
KSAT 12

1 dead, 3 hospitalized after crash on Northwest Side, police say

SAN ANTONIO – One person is dead, and three people were hospitalized after a crash on the Northwest Side, according to San Antonio police. The crash happened just after 3:30 p.m. Sunday on I-10 near Crossroads Boulevard underneath the highway. When emergency crews got to the scene, one person...
KSAT 12

Ice on elevated roads causes pileup crashes on Northeast Side

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police, EMS and city brine trucks had their hands full on Tuesday morning with ice causing crashes on elevated roads on the city’s Northeast Side. Ice began to form on area bridges just before 6 am. One of the first closures happening at...
