Kittatinny edges out Morristown-Beard - Boys basketball recap
Mike Zoellner scored 18 points for Kittatinny as it defeated Morristown-Beard 44-39 in Newton. Kittatinny (7-8) held a 24-20 lead at the half and outscored Morristown-Beard 20-19 in the second half. Caedon Jones also had 11 points. Morristown-Beard falls to 2-15 this season with the loss. Thank you for relying...
First half surge propels Ramsey past Westwood - Boys basketball recap
Behind a dominant first-half effort, Ramsey won its third straight game in a 53-31 victory over Westwood in Washington Township. Michael Stone scored 11 points for Ramsey (15-3), while teammates Matty Stone and Michael Bernius scored 10 points apiece. Ramsey led 18-8 after the first quarter and expanded its lead to 18 points by halftime.
Neuenhaus powers Saddle River Day over Monroe - Boys basketball recap
Parker Neuenhaus had 20 points as Saddle River Day beat Monroe 58-40 on the road. Richard Machado added 19 points and thre 3-pointers in the win. Myle Marabuto had 16 points to lead Monroe. Mark Laughery added 10 more. Saddle River methodically extended their six-point halftime lead with a 15-9...
Z’yaire Simmons drops 36 as Paterson Kennedy beats Pasaaic - Boys basketball recap
Z’yaire Simmons scored 36 points as Paterson Kennedy beat Passaic for a 59-43 home game. Simmons also pulled down 15 rebounds. Marlon Torres had 15 points and Zahkai Sylvester added 13 for Passiac. Kennedy built three-point advantage after one period and extended it in each successive quarter. The N.J....
Middletown South boys basketball adds 15th straight win on Senior Night
When Middletown South walked off the court the day after Christmas, all it could do was wonder what it was going to take to get in the win column this winter. The Eagles had just came up short in overtime against Brick Memorial at RWJ Barnabas Healthcare Arena and it seemed like this team couldn’t buy a win.
Girls Basketball: Opening quarter lead holds up for West Essex in win over Caldwell
West Essex’s hot start held up in the end to narrowly defeat Caldwell 48-46, in North Caldwell. West Essex (13-5) led 17-11 after the first quarter, and clutched on to that lead for the rest of the game as Caldwell (5-13) matched bucket for bucket. At halftime West Essex...
Shore over Old Bridge - Girls basketball recap
Rylee Drahos had 21 points, seven rebounds, six steals and five assists to lift Shore to a 47-42 victory over Old Bridge in West Long Branch. Reese Fiore added 10 points and six rebounds for Shore (17-3), which led 14-6 in the first quarter. Conley Smolokoff added seven points, seven steals and six rebounds.
Linden over Robbinsville - Boys basketball recap
Elijah Butler scored 16 points as Linden defeated Robbinsville, 66-47, in Robbinsville. Jekhi Burnam and Elijah Motley had 14 points apiece with Burnam adding four blocks and four rebounds for Linden (17-4), which used an 18-9 third quarter to pull away. Jaylan Hodge dished out nine assists to go with six points and five rebounds.
Egg Harbor defeats Holy Spirit - Boys basketball recap
Jay-Nelly Reyes scored a game-high 22 points to lead Egg Harbor past Holy Spirit 60-50 in Egg Harbor Township. With the victory, the Eagles have won nine of their last 10 games. Egg Harbor (18-4) sprang out to a 17-6 lead in the first quarter before Holy Spirit (7-14) made...
Toms River North takes Donovan Catholic - Girls basketball recap
Julia Grodzicki went four of six from the line in her 11 points as Toms River North won at home, 44-37, over Donovan Catholic. Toms River North (16-2) trailed 21-20 at the half but pulled away for good with a 13-8 run in the third quarter. Gabriella Ross led everyone...
No. 15 St. Augustine tops St. Joseph (Hamm.) - Boys basketball recap
St. Augustine, No. 15 in NJ.com’s Top 20, defeated St. Joseph (Hamm.) 71-44 in Hammonton. St. Augustine captures the Cape-Atlantic League National Division title with the win and improves to 17-4 on the year. St. Joseph (Hamm.) falls to 11-10 with the loss. This story will be updated. Thank...
Hannah Hidalgo nets her 2,000th point as No. 2 Paul VI rolls past Camden Catholic
Hannah Hidalgo finally got a chance to take a deep breath as she stood on the court following Paul VI’s game against Camden Catholic. She admitted that the pressure of securing a personal milestone -- 2,000 career points -- weighed on her over the past couple of days heading into Thursday night’s game.
Boys Basketball: Ingram drops 33 to lead St. Joseph (Met.) past No. 10 Rutgers Prep
Josh Ingram scored a game high 33 points to lead St. Joseph (Met.) to a 73-61 win over Rutgers Prep, No. 10 in the NJ.com Top 20, in Somerset. Ingram has scored 30 or more points in two of the Falcons’ last six games, and in the other four games he’s scored at least 20 points.
Boys basketball: Scire leads Old Bridge past Edison
Adam Scire led all scorers with 18 points to pace Old Bridge past Edison, 48-45, in Old Bridge. Krish Patel also had 14 points for Old Bridge (9-10). Ermin Kapo totaled 13 points for Edison (8-13), while Selbin Sabio and Jonathan Baio tallied nine points apiece in the loss. Old...
No. 18 Arts over Newark Central - Boys basketball recap
Anthony Akande’s 11 points, 10 rebounds and five steals lifted Arts, No. 18 in the NJ.com Top 20, to a 46-41 victory over Newark Central in Newark. Spencer Joyner had nine points with 12 rebounds for Arts (15-5), which led 18-15 at halftime. Elijon Nix scored 11 points and Tyler Velez added seven with six rebounds.
Columbia defeats North Star Academy - Boys basketball recap
Jayden Myers netted 15 points to help lift Columbia over North Star Academy 52-46 in Maplewood. With the victory, the Cougars have won five of their last six. Columbia (15-4) fell behind 19-10 in the first quarter before tying things up at 23 at halftime. Columbia pulled away in the second half outscoring North Star Academy 29-23.
Gloucester over Gateway - Boys basketball recap
Liam Gorman posted a near triple-double, securing the double-double with 25 points, eight rebounds, 10 assists and three steals to lead Gloucester as it defeated Gateway 70-51 in Gloucester City. Michael Light also had 15 points, four assists and three steals with Kadon Harris adding 12 points. Gloucester (15-7) held...
Wilcher, Watson lift No. 1 Roselle Catholic past Calvary Christian (FL) at Metro Classic
Akil Watson scored 20 points as Roselle Catholic, No. 1 in the NJ.com Top 20, defeated Calvary Christian (FL), 69-64, at the Metro Classic at Kean University in Union. Simeon Wilcher had 19 points in the win as the North Carolina commit capped off a 15-0 first quarter run for Roselle Catholic (12-4) with an and-one that made it 19-7.
Boys basketball: Eisenberg and Ekberg leads Wall past Long Branch
Matt Eisenberg totaled 19 points to lead Wall to a 66-56 home victory over Long Branch. Tom Ekberg also had 16 points with Demitri Tuadding adding 11 points for Wall (4-15). Peter Da’ Cruz led all scorers with 20 points for Long Branch (3-18), while Bruce Gooding and Anubis Roman tallied 11 points apiece.
Boys Basketball: Atlantic Tech closes strong to defeat Atlantic City
Atlantic Tech saved its best for last to narrowly defeat Atlantic City 40-38, in Atlantic City. Atlantic Tech (16-5) led 23-20 at halftime, but Atlantic City (11-9) owned the third quarter thanks to a 10-6 run and took the lead to 30-29 entering the fourth. Tech responded by holding the...
