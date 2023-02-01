ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Jersey State

$4M winning Mega Millions ticket sold in New Jersey

NEW JERSEY - Someone in New Jersey woke up as a new multimillionaire Wednesday. The New Jersey Lottery announced a $4,000,000 million Mega Millions ticket was sold for Tuesday's drawing at One Stop Shoppe, located at 396 Whitehorse Pike in Atco, Camden County. The second-tier prizewinning ticket matched five of...
Double-Play NJ Powerball Ticket Wins $50K

A double-play Powerball ticket won $50,000 in the Wednesday, Feb. 1 drawing, New Jersey Lottery officials said. The winning numbers for the drawing were: 31, 43, 58, 59 and 66. The Red Power Ball number was 09. One double Play ticket matched four of the five white balls and the...
Two NJ Mega Millions Tickets Win $10K

TRENTON, NJ – Friday’s Mega Millions drawing left two third-tier winning tickets. Each ticket won $10,000. The tickets matched the Gold Mega Ball and four of the five white balls. The tickets were purchased at Kearny Wine And Liquor on Kearny Avenue in Kearny and the mobile app Jackpocket based in Hewitt. The winning Mega Millions numbers for Friday’s drawing were: 04, 43, 46, 47, and 61. The Gold Mega Ball was 22 and the Megaplier Multiplier was 04. The post Two NJ Mega Millions Tickets Win $10K appeared first on Shore News Network.
New Jersey Treasury Donates $3.9 Million To Utility Assistance Program To Mark National Unclaimed Property Day; Here’s How You Can Claim Unclaimed Property

Marking National Unclaimed Property Day, the New Jersey Department of the Treasury’s Unclaimed Property Administration (UPA) announced a $3.9 million contribution to help provide assistance to low and moderate income New Jersey households struggling to pay their utility bills. Each year, the contribution is presented to the Affordable Housing...
Growing supermarket chain opens new store in New Jersey

A grocery store chain that has been expanding in recent years just opened a new supermarket location in New Jersey this week. Read on to learn more. On Thursday, February 2, 2023, the fast-growing supermarket chain Grocery Outlet Bargain Market opened its newest Garden State location in Hazlet, according to local reports.
