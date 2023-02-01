Read full article on original website
Related
fox5ny.com
$4M winning Mega Millions ticket sold in New Jersey
NEW JERSEY - Someone in New Jersey woke up as a new multimillionaire Wednesday. The New Jersey Lottery announced a $4,000,000 million Mega Millions ticket was sold for Tuesday's drawing at One Stop Shoppe, located at 396 Whitehorse Pike in Atco, Camden County. The second-tier prizewinning ticket matched five of...
Double-Play NJ Powerball Ticket Wins $50K
A double-play Powerball ticket won $50,000 in the Wednesday, Feb. 1 drawing, New Jersey Lottery officials said. The winning numbers for the drawing were: 31, 43, 58, 59 and 66. The Red Power Ball number was 09. One double Play ticket matched four of the five white balls and the...
Mega Millions ticket worth $4M bought at N.J. convenience store
The $4 million Mega Millions ticket purchased in New Jersey for Tuesday’s lottery drawing was sold at a convenience store in Camden County. The winner bought the second-prize ticket at One Stop Shoppe on the Whitehorse Pike in Atco, New Jersey Lottery officials announced Wednesday. The Mega Millions ticket...
1 ticket wins Mega Millions jackpot worth $31 million in January 31 drawing: See where it was sold and check all the prizes hit in Ohio
CLEVELAND — We have another big winner!. One lucky ticket sold in Massachusetts just hit the $31 million jackpot in the Mega Millions lottery drawing on Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023. This is the second time in recent weeks that the Mega Millions jackpot has been hit in that state.
Winning Somers Point, NJ Lotto Ticket Scores Big $$$
This trip to the hardware store really did turn into a true value!. A ticket for Monday's Powerball Lottery sold at Shore True Value Hardware on New Road in Somers Point hit for a $50,000 prize, according to the New Jersey Lottery. The ticket was one of five in New...
Jersey Cash 5 ticket that hits $520K jackpot was sold at NJ Transit station
A Jersey Cash 5 lottery ticket that hit the $520,687 jackpot in Wednesday’s drawing was sold at a shop at the Secaucus Junction New Jersey Transit train station. The winning ticket was purchased at Faber News & Gift at the train station, New Jersey Lottery officials said Thursday. Wednesday’s...
$10,000 winning Mega Millions ticket sold in Georgia | List of winners
ATLANTA — A winning ticket worth $31 million was sold in Massachusetts for Tuesday's drawing. In Georgia, we had a $10,000 winner. The winning numbers on Jan. 31, 2023 were 7, 9, 18, 29, 39 and Mega Ball 13. The Megaplier was 4x. The jackpot will now reset back...
$200K, two $50K Powerball winning tickets sold at Georgia Publix, on mobile app
As for the Powerball jackpot – it jumped to an estimated $653 million following Monday night's drawing.
Two NJ Mega Millions Tickets Win $10K
TRENTON, NJ – Friday’s Mega Millions drawing left two third-tier winning tickets. Each ticket won $10,000. The tickets matched the Gold Mega Ball and four of the five white balls. The tickets were purchased at Kearny Wine And Liquor on Kearny Avenue in Kearny and the mobile app Jackpocket based in Hewitt. The winning Mega Millions numbers for Friday’s drawing were: 04, 43, 46, 47, and 61. The Gold Mega Ball was 22 and the Megaplier Multiplier was 04. The post Two NJ Mega Millions Tickets Win $10K appeared first on Shore News Network.
Check Your Numbers: 4 Big Powerball Lottery Winners in Southern NJ
If you recently purchased some Powerball lottery tickets in Atlantic County, you might want to double-check your numbers. That's because not one, but two winning tickets were sold for Monday night's Powerball lottery drawing. According to officials with the New Jersey Lottery, a total of five tickets matched four of...
Mass Lotto Player Claims 2nd Consecutive $31 Million Mega Millions Jackpot
Massachusetts might be the luckiest state now that lottery players have claimed Mega Millions jackpot prizes two weeks in a row. A Mega Millions ticket sold in Woburn was the sole winner on Tuesday, Jan. 31, hauling in $31 million, according to the Massachusetts State Lottery. The win marks th…
New Jersey may be one of the luckiest states to play the lottery in
I consider us an extremely lucky state, I mean we get to live near the beach and have fantastic food. However, what I really mean by that question is how lucky is New Jersey when it comes to playing the lottery. Anytime there's a big jackpot, I always buy a...
thelakewoodscoop.com
New Jersey Treasury Donates $3.9 Million To Utility Assistance Program To Mark National Unclaimed Property Day; Here’s How You Can Claim Unclaimed Property
Marking National Unclaimed Property Day, the New Jersey Department of the Treasury’s Unclaimed Property Administration (UPA) announced a $3.9 million contribution to help provide assistance to low and moderate income New Jersey households struggling to pay their utility bills. Each year, the contribution is presented to the Affordable Housing...
WLBT
That unclaimed $500,000 Mississippi lottery ticket is about to expire
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you are the owner of the still yet-to-be-claimed $500,000 lottery ticket, would you please stand up?. According to the Mississippi Lottery, the ticket, which was purchased in McComb around August 13 of 2022, is set to expire in exactly one week - February 9. And...
Did you file a paper ANCHOR application? You soon should be able to get confirmation, N.J. says.
While New Jersey is encouraging residents to file their application for the ANCHOR property tax benefit online, some people have to file a paper application because of their filing status. But many residents have expressed frustration that they can’t get a confirmation that their paper application has been received, and...
Ollie’s Bargain Outlet is opening another N.J. store
Discount retail chain Ollie’s Bargain Outlet is opening another New Jersey location later this month. It will open Feb. 22 at 1043 Route 9 N. in Old Bridge, occupying a space that formerly housed Pathmark, next to Kohl’s in the Old Bridge Plaza. The shopping plaza also houses...
Update on Opening Day for this Huge Indoor Waterpark in New Jersey
I love waterparks and I love AC and here is the perfect partnership coming to the Atlantic City boardwalk. For years and years, we've heard how Atlantic City should be more family-friendly. Steel Pier is always so much fun with rides and games and their very own helicopter pad, but there's definitely room for more.
Here’s how much home prices have changed in N.J. in the last 12 months
The price of a single family home in New Jersey rose in 2022 but gains were single-digit after two years of double-digit growth, according to data from New Jersey Realtors. The median sales price statewide in December was $455,000, up 3.4% from January 2022, when it was $440,000. The median...
This Astonishing Steak Is The Biggest In New Jersey And Its Glorious
There's nothing quite like a nice steak dinner, especially when you know you're about to have the absolute biggest steak in the entire state of New Jersey. I love going to steakhouses, granted it's not something I do more than once a year or so but when I go it's definitely a memorable experience.
Growing supermarket chain opens new store in New Jersey
A grocery store chain that has been expanding in recent years just opened a new supermarket location in New Jersey this week. Read on to learn more. On Thursday, February 2, 2023, the fast-growing supermarket chain Grocery Outlet Bargain Market opened its newest Garden State location in Hazlet, according to local reports.
NJ.com
NJ
238K+
Followers
143K+
Post
87M+
Views
ABOUT
NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.https://www.nj.com
Comments / 0