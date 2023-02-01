Cornell Dining Starts the Spring Semester Reaffirming Commitment to Sustainability, New Changes to Allergen Program

Read full article on original website
Cornell Daily Sun
North Campus Dining Halls Crowded with Long Lines at Start of Semester
With five new dorm buildings having been added to North Campus since 2021, North dining halls have become increasingly overwhelmed this academic year. After the permanent closure of Robert Purcell Marketplace Eatery, North Campus students are left with three options — Morrison Dining, North Star Dining Room and Risley Dining Room.
Cornell Daily Sun
Computer and Information Science Students Struggle with Course Enrollment, Adding Stress Instead of Classes
For majors such as information science and computer science, enrollment has nearly doubled in the past five years, creating additional anxiety for students during the add/drop period. While the number of enrolled students from Fall 2019 to Fall 2022 changed from 15,043 to 15,735, the degrees conferred in the Computer...
Cornell Daily Sun
IFC Lifts Ban on Fraternity Parties and Social Events, Implements New Safety Measures
Last semester, the Interfraternity Council temporarily suspended all fraternity parties and social events after the release of crime alerts reporting multiple instances of drugging and a sexual assault allegation. Two weeks later, IFC continued the ban for the rest of the fall semester, including formals. On Wednesday night, IFC President...
