Computer and Information Science Students Struggle with Course Enrollment, Adding Stress Instead of Classes

Phys.org
How to improve math skills among American children
In the past two decades, researchers have made great strides in uncovering how children learn math, but little of that new knowledge has trickled down to teachers, according to a new book on math education. The gap between research and practice is particularly unfortunate, given the current state of American...
How One Youth Agriculture Program Is Solving Its Community's Expensive Egg Problem
"Young people's voices and lived experiences need to be at the center of the solutions."
foodsafetynews.com
IAFP makes last call for applications for Student Travel Scholarships
The deadline for applications for the Student Travel Scholarship to attend IAFP 2023 Annual Meeting in Toronto, Ontario, Canada is Tuesday, Feb. 14. IAFP will select up to 20 qualified students and award them with a plaque and travel funds to attend the Annual Meeting of the International Association for Food Protection.
EastSide breaks ground on $25 million community STEM hub
EastSide Charter’s new $25 million STEM hub boils down to one word: accessibility, said Chief Executive Officer Aaron Bass. That hub was one step closer to reality Wednesday after the charter school held a groundbreaking ceremony for the 24,000-square-foot building scheduled to open in fall 2024. “The number one industry in Delaware is STEM,” Bass said, but many students don’t ... Read More
The Journal
Meet MathGPT: a Chatbot Tutor Built Specific to a Math Textbook
Micro-tutoring platform PhotoStudy has unveiled a new chatbot built on OpenAI’s ChatGPT APIs that can teach a complete elementary algebra textbook with “extremely high accuracy,” the company said. PhotoStudy, an on-demand 1:1 tutoring solution developed by Hung Tran in 2015, said it can now transform any math...
Industrial Distribution
STEM Careers Coalition Offering Educators No-Cost Resources to Celebrate Black STEM Leaders
The STEM Careers Coalition – the first-of-its-kind national STEM initiative powered by corporate leaders and anchored in schools by Discovery Education – presents a curated collection of no-cost content celebrating the careers of Black leaders in STEM for use during Black History Month and beyond. The collection of...
Cornell Daily Sun
Cornell Dining Starts the Spring Semester Reaffirming Commitment to Sustainability, New Changes to Allergen Program
Cornell Dining’s Spring 2023 guide included an announcement that dining halls will be continuing their sustainable efforts of no longer offering single-use takeout containers. With the continuation of the policy that began in Spring 2022, students must continue to request reusable containers at the entrance, free of charge for...
Cornell Daily Sun
BEARD | Class in Session
Picture your run-of-the-mill introductory course in any major at Cornell. It could be engineering, it could be business or it may be a different major but the scene looks the same. An old lecture hall, a sea of faces and hundreds of laptops open without a single ear tuned into what the professor has to say. Many of you have experienced this almost like it’s a rite of passage of sorts for beleaguered underclassmen. In three years, I’ve been lucky to avoid this fate for the most part. This semester, however, the intro course death by powerpoint has found me at last. Its name: Economics 2300.
The Windows Club
Best AI tools for Students
Artificial intelligence has come into every industry and it is impacting the functionalities in some way. There are some of the best tools for students that they can use to learn and understand things easily. Students can use those AI tools to better their learning process as well as know the nuances of the concepts they are learning. In this guide, we show you a few best AI tools for students.
CoinTelegraph
Top 7 blockchain courses and certifications for beginners
Blockchain courses and certifications can play an important role in helping individuals gain a comprehensive understanding of blockchain technology and its applications. By completing these courses, individuals can develop technical skills, stay current with industry developments, enhance their career opportunities and increase their earning potential. Here are seven blockchain courses...
Phys.org
New report on diversity trends in STEM workforce and education
Today, the National Center for Science and Engineering Statistics, or NCSES—part of the U.S. National Science Foundation—released Diversity and STEM: Women, Minorities, and Persons with Disabilities 2023, the federal government's latest and most complete analysis of diversity trends in STEM employment and education. "Diversity is America's unique advantage...
wiareport.com
Study Examines How an Academic Department’s Gender Composition Impacts Teacher Evaluations
A new study led by Oriana Aragón, an assistant professor of marketing in the College of Business at the University of Cincinnati, finds that professors in the gender minority of university academic departments tend to receive lower scores in their performance evaluations because of gender bias. However, women were disproportionately impacted because women were more often in the gender minority.
wiareport.com
Three Women Scholars Who Have Been Appointed to Endowed Chairs at Research Universities
Will join Yale University in July 2023 as the Wu Tsai Professor in the department of psychology. She will also serve as associate director of the Wu Tsai Institute, and the director of Wu Tsai Institute’s Center for Neurocognition and Behavior. Dr. Nobre joined Oxford University in England in 1994 as the university’s first psychology Junior Research Fellow. Prior to her current appointment as Statutory Chair in Translational Cognitive Neuroscience in 2014, she was the first female Tutorial Fellow in a science discipline at New College. She then was a professor in cognitive neuroscience in the department of experimental psychology.
