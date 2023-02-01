Computer and Information Science Students Struggle with Course Enrollment, Adding Stress Instead of Classes

Picture your run-of-the-mill introductory course in any major at Cornell. It could be engineering, it could be business or it may be a different major but the scene looks the same. An old lecture hall, a sea of faces and hundreds of laptops open without a single ear tuned into what the professor has to say. Many of you have experienced this almost like it’s a rite of passage of sorts for beleaguered underclassmen. In three years, I’ve been lucky to avoid this fate for the most part. This semester, however, the intro course death by powerpoint has found me at last. Its name: Economics 2300.

2 DAYS AGO