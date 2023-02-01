ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ithaca, NY

Cornell Daily Sun

LIVE UPDATES: Power Outage Impacts Parts of Campus, Collegetown

This story will be updated as more information becomes available. The entire Cornell campus and parts of Collegetown experienced a power outage on Saturday. As of 4 p.m., the University stated through the Campus Alert website that all power had been restored. Parts of campus began experiencing the outage at...
Cornell Daily Sun

Common Council Met With Continued Grievances from City Employees

While the City of Ithaca Common Council meeting on Wednesday had multiple items on its agenda, continued concerns from the City’s employees over contract negotiations attracted nearly a hundred community members. The same concerns arose at the November Common Council meeting, but the city workers who expressed these troubles...
