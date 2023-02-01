ANN ARBOR, Mich. — The Michigan hockey team completed a comfortable sweep over Big Ten bottom-feeder Wisconsin with a 7-4 victory on Saturday night at Yost Ice Arena. The Wolverines outscored the Badgers 13-6 across the weekend and were never seriously threatened by a team that is now 3-15 in conference play.

MADISON, WI ・ 9 HOURS AGO