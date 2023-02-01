ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Al Sharpton Delivers Powerful Message To Cops Who Killed Tyre Nichols

Rev. Al Sharpton spoke at Tyre Nichols’ funeral on Wednesday (Feb. 1) and included a stern message to the police who took the man’s life. Yahoo! News reports that the 68-year-old civil rights activist performed a eulogy during the service and took the opportunity to condemn the five officers responsible for killing Nichols. More from VIBE.comNLE Choppa To Launch Charity For Tyre Nichols' FamilyCiara Responds To Jason Whitlock's "Irresponsible" Comments Against Black WomenMemphis Police To Release Footage Of Tyre Nichols Traffic Stop, Detailing Fatal Beating Sharpton labeled the act “offensive” to the Black men and women who marched for their rights...
MEMPHIS, TN
The Associated Press

Live updates | Funeral for Tyre Nichols

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Live Updates on the funeral for Tyre Nichols (all times local):. Many mourners wiped away tears as Tyre Nichols ′ sisters, brothers and parents shared their memories at the funeral of the Black man who died after being beaten by Memphis police officers. Nichols’...
MEMPHIS, TN
ABC News

VP Harris addresses mourners at Tyre Nichols' funeral

Tyre Nichols died three days after the violent encounter with Memphis police. Tyre Nichols' family gathered in Memphis, Tennessee, for his funeral, weeks after the 29-year-old died following a violent encounter with Memphis police caught on body camera. Graphic footage of the Jan. 7 traffic stop, which showed officers beating...
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Fraternity revokes memberships of officers charged in Tyre Nichols’ death

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Omega Psi Phi Fraternity has revoked the membership of three Memphis police officers who were charged in the death of Tyre Nichols. According to the Commercial Appeal, Tadarrius Bean (Nu Mu Mu chapter), Emmitt Martin III (Sigma Lambda Lambda chapter), and Desmond Mills Jr. (also Sigma Lambda Lambda chapter) had their memberships revoked “effective immediately.”
MEMPHIS, TN
NBC News

1 dead, officer critically wounded in shooting at Memphis library

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A shooting at a Tennessee library on Thursday left one person dead and a police officer “critically” wounded, authorities said. Officers were called to the Poplar-White Station Library around 12:30 p.m., the Memphis Police Department tweeted. Both the person and the officer were shot, police said. The person was pronounced dead at the library and the officer was taken to a hospital and “remains in extremely critical condition,” police said.
MEMPHIS, TN
CBS Sacramento

California paramedics condemn fired Memphis EMTs, call for EMTs who want to help humanity

SACRAMENTO -- Stories of why paramedics chose to join the profession come with anecdotes of wanting to make an impact on humanity and take care of their communities: "We're here to serve community." Monday, three Memphis Fire Department emergency medical technicians (EMT) who responded to the scene where Tyre Nichols was beaten by Memphis Police Officers "violated numerous MFD Policies and Protocols," according to a statement put out by Fire Chief Gina Sweat. EMT Robert Long, EMT JaMicheal Sandridge and Lieutenant Michelle Whitaker may face charges in Nichols' death. Long and Sandridge responded to the initial call that Nichols had been pepper...
MEMPHIS, TN
The Hill

Seventh Memphis officer suspended in Tyre Nichols death investigation

The Memphis Police Department (MPD) has announced a seventh officer has been suspended as the investigation into Tyre Nichols’s death continues.  The officer, who has not been identified, was relieved of duty on Jan. 8, the day after Nichols was reportedly stopped for reckless driving and severely beaten. Graphic video footage of the incident was released…
MEMPHIS, TN
Chicago Defender

FUNERAL FOR TYRE NICHOLS TO BE HELD IN MEMPHIS THIS WEDNESDAY AS CIVIL RIGHTS LEADER REV. AL SHARPTON DELIVERS EULOGY, ATTORNEY BEN CRUMP TO ISSUE NATIONAL CALL FOR JUSTICE

Services at Mississippi Boulevard Christian Church, Led by Rev. J. Lawrence Turner, Come as Nation Mourns 29-year-old Black Man Brutally Beaten to Death by Police. Tyre Nichols will be laid to rest at the Mississippi Boulevard Christian Church this Wednesday as the nation grieves the death of the 29-year-old, whose brutal beating at the hands of police officers was captured on horrific body camera footage. Rev. Al Sharpton, the Founder and President of the National Action Network (NAN), will eulogize Nichols at the request of the family, as attorney Ben Crump will deliver a call to action in a service led by Rev. J. Lawrence Turner.
MEMPHIS, TN

