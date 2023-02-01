After a three year hiatus, Juneau’s Got Talent is back live and on stage this Saturday. The community talent show will feature a variety of unique acts by local performers competing for the grand prize, as well as guest performances from Juneau Dance Theater and JTown Sparkle Toes and the Shimmy Shimmy’s. The audience is encouraged to join the judges as they vote for their favorites in a fun, energetic night that also serves as the annual fundraiser for Juneau Dance Theater. KTOO’s Sheli Delaney talks with the organizers of this community event today on a Juneau Afternoon.

JUNEAU, AK ・ 2 DAYS AGO