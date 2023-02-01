Read full article on original website
Juneau’s Firefighter of the Year on the rewards of community service
Ella Piatt was recently named Firefighter of the Year by Capital City Fire Rescue. She sat down with KTOO’s Chloe Pleznac to talk about how she initially became involved in this often dangerous, always meaningful work and even gave some words of wisdom for future firefighters. This interview has...
Thursday, Feb 2: Culture Rich Conversations with the NAACP
February is Black History Month! On this episode of Culture Rich Conversations from Juneau’s Black Awareness Association they are having a conversation with the Anchorage chapter of the NAACP! Host Christina Michelle and her guests from the NAACP discuss the inception of the Anchorage chapter, the importance of getting out the vote as well as the goals they hope to achieve this year!
UAS student uses his love of cooking to celebrate Black History Month
Ty Rapp-Cortese loves cooking, and he’s bringing his favorite hobby and his cultural pride together for Black History Month at the University of Alaska Southeast. This is Rapp-Cortese’s second year cooking soul food for a campus Black History Month event. He said he loves cooking for friends and family, and grew up sharing food as a way to share community.
Wednesday, Feb 1: Juneau’s Got Talent; Chilkat weaving at the City Museum; Alaska Native Sisterhood and City Museum host event for Elizabeth Peratrovich Day; fiber art at Kindred Post and more this First Friday
After a three year hiatus, Juneau’s Got Talent is back live and on stage this Saturday. The community talent show will feature a variety of unique acts by local performers competing for the grand prize, as well as guest performances from Juneau Dance Theater and JTown Sparkle Toes and the Shimmy Shimmy’s. The audience is encouraged to join the judges as they vote for their favorites in a fun, energetic night that also serves as the annual fundraiser for Juneau Dance Theater. KTOO’s Sheli Delaney talks with the organizers of this community event today on a Juneau Afternoon.
