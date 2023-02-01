ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bay Village, OH

Local firefighter helps save fellow firefighter while vacationing in Hawaii

By Suzanne Stratford
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17h4kQ_0kYDoXwn00

BAY VILLAGE, Ohio (WJW) – A Bay Village firefighter is being hailed as a hero after saving a fellow firefighter’s life while on vacation.

BVFD firefighter and paramedic Jeremy Gillespie, 27, was vacationing in Maui with friends when torrential rains hit the island, causing flash flooding on Jan. 27.

“It’s like the perfect storm,” said Gillespie. “The whole street that our condo was on was completely underwater.”

Local high school musical abruptly halted, deemed ‘vulgar’

He was standing on the porch of the condo when he noticed two firefighters about 50 feet from shore, dragging what looked like a body, and he sprang into action.

“I ran just to see if they needed help because it was just the two of them,” said Gillespie. “They were exhausted trying to rescue him.”

The victim was a 24-year-old fellow firefighter who had been responding to the flooding and somehow fell into a “storm drain” and knocked unconscious.

“He fell into a manhole or some kind of drain and was swept, they said, about 800 yards out into the ocean,” said Gillespie.

Jeremey began CPR while the other firefighters ran to get an AED and other lifesaving equipment.

A nurse and other Good Samaritans also rushed to help before the ambulance arrived, but they couldn’t use the AED initially because of all the rain.

“The pads on AED just kept coming off because it was soaking wet,” said Gillespie. “He was soaking wet, so a bunch of people came out with towels and that helped a lot.”

Incredibly, the young firefighter suddenly regained a pulse and survived.

“It was amazing,” said Gillespie. “They just loaded him and went.”

‘Intolerable’: Cleveland Heights couple bringing pizza oven lawsuit testify to years of hardship

The injured firefighter is listed in critical condition, but improving thanks to Jeremy’s quick actions on the beach.

Although, he says it was a team effort and he is just grateful he was there to help.

“I mean, biggest thing I hear is, ‘good thing you were there.’ I’m glad all those people were there,” said Gillespie, “My buddy Joe is one guy in particular, he was there to help. That’s pretty awesome to see humanity come together.”

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 8 Cleveland WJW.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cleveland19.com

Bay Village firefighter saves life of Hawaii firefighter

BAY VILLAGE, Ohio (WOIO) - A Bay Village firefighter was recently on vacation in Hawaii when he rescued the life of a Maui County firefighter who was swept into a storm drain during heavy rains. Bay Village Firefighter Jeremy Gillespie saw the incident happen from his lanai and sprang into...
BAY VILLAGE, OH
cleveland19.com

Laundry pod deaths more common in elderly dementia patients than children

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -Warnings have been issued for years about the potential dangers of laundry pods. Given their bright colors and shape, children can mistake them for candy and ingest them. But seventy-five percent of deaths from ingesting laundry pods are elderly dementia patients. That tally of deaths among dementia...
CLEVELAND, OH
cityofmentor.com

Cleveland Clinic Mentor Hospital Schedules Upcoming Community Events

Cleveland Clinic Mentor Hospital invites members of the community to learn more about Cleveland Clinic’s newest facility, joining the Mentor Community in August 2023. Connect with Community and Cleveland Clinic leaders to learn about the variety of care that Mentor Hospital will provide, as well as career opportunities available. Download flyer.
MENTOR, OH
cleveland19.com

Woman dies in Akron apartment fire

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - One woman died after an apartment fire in Akron Tuesday evening. Akron Firefighters responded to the building located in the 700 block of Fleming Dr. around 6 p.m. When crews arrived on the scene, the fire was fully involved. The victim, a 20-year-old woman, was found...
AKRON, OH
10TV

10 Investigates uncovers Ohio foster children sleeping in offices

COLUMBUS, Ohio — In late July – shortly after 1:30 a.m. – a teenager girl inside the offices of Franklin County Children Services is upset that she has nowhere to go. As a teen in Ohio’s foster care system, she tells a Whitehall police officer she has been sleeping in the office for nearly a week.
OHIO STATE
Cleveland Scene

Jury Sides With Backyard Pizza Oven Owners in Cleveland Heights Lawsuit

After four days of trial at the Cuyahoga Court of Common Pleas, the eight-person jury tasked to decide the fate of Paul Schambs and Mary Lynne Newsome's backyard pizza oven agreed unanimously that the smoke "billowing" from it did not constitute a private nuisance."Did the defendant, Paul Schambs and/or Mary Lynne Newsome negligently use the woodfired pizza oven on the defendants property?" Judge Shannon Gallagher read to the courtroom, citing the first complaint of a qualified nuisance."The answer is no."
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, OH
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

86K+
Followers
16K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

Cleveland's Own FOX 8 News provides the latest headlines and topics that impact our users.

 https://www.fox8.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy