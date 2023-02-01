ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gainesville, GA

High school basketball: Gainesville swept in doubleheader by North Forsyth

By David Friedlander
The Times
The Times
 3 days ago
Gainesville's Cade Simmons (5) drives to the basket against North Forsyth during their game on Jan. 31, 2023. Photo by Lee Heard For The Times
One of Gainesville’s varsity basketball teams remained in its recent offensive slump, while the other broke out of it during their Region 8-6A doubleheader with North Forsyth on Tuesday at Alumni Gym.

Unfortunately, the ultimate results remained similar to what they’ve been for both Red Elephant teams lately.

The Red Elephant boys finally broke a streak of three straight games for scoring at or around 50 points by scoring 77, led by a huge game off the bench from Octavion Demory.

But it wasn’t enough to keep up with the visiting Raiders, who got scorching shooting from 3-point range, with Will Sokol connecting on six of the team’s 12 field goals from behind the arc, plus strong all-around offense from Kal-el Delgadillo and Cole Kirouac, to pull away in the second half for an 88-77 victory.

The arithmetic wasn’t any better for the Gainesville girls, who were overwhelmed by ninth-ranked North Forsyth’s size and quickness on both ends of the court in a 54-25 setback.

Demory scored 22 points and added seven rebounds to help Gainesville’s boys (12-9, 5-4) hold a 31-2 advantage in points off the bench.

That was good enough for them to keep pace as they traded runs with North Forsyth (13-10, 6-4) through the first two and a half quarters.

However, the Red Elephants simply couldn’t keep matching the damage done by Sokol outside, with 18 of his 21 points coming from 3-point range, the 6-foot-10 Kirouac (17 points, 17 rebounds, 2 blocked shots) inside or Delgadillo (24 points, 8 rebounds, 5 assists) all over the front court as the Raiders handed them their third loss in the last four games.

“They made some shots,” Gainesville boys coach Chuck Graham said of North Forsyth. “Half of those (open shots) were contested. They just made some plays. They kept the ball moving, got us into some scramble situations (defensively) and they just made some shots.

“It was really two good teams. I’m proud, not of the loss, but of the fact that we got back looking like ourselves (offensively). We scored 77 points (Tuesday) night, and I think now we’re back on the right track. The last couple games, we’ve been scoring in the 50s and playing other (teams’) styles. You take the loss. You’ve definitely got to learn from it, but I was just glad to see the effort from my guys and the energy.”

Gainesville showed plenty of energy by erasing as much as a seven-point deficit late in the first quarter to vault into as much as a 38-30 lead with 2:17 left in the first half, thanks to a big second quarter from Demory, who scored six points in the period, and Cade Simmons, who had nine of his 19 points in the frame.

But Brayden Turner led a 7-2 run over the remainder of the half, including a 3-pointer from the top of the key with 22 seconds left to cut the Red Elephants’ lead to just 40-37 by the half.

Sokol continued that momentum into the early minutes of the second quarter with a four-point play after connecting on a 3-pointer from the left corner, and adding a free throw after being fouled just 18 seconds into the third quarter.

Turner followed with two free throws and Delgadillo and Kirouac each added a bucket over the next 50 seconds for a 10-0 run that vaulted North Forsyth back in front at 47-40 with 6:32 left in the period.

Gainesville had an answer with a quick run of its own – an 11-2 spurt over a 2:10 span, keyed by two 3-pointers, a thunderous dunk in transition and a jump hook by Demory – to leapfrog back in front 51-49 after Demory’s second trey with 4:05 left in the quarter.

But Sokol sparked another North Forsyth response with two more 3-pointers from the left corner, a spot in which he hit five of his six shots from behind the arc on the night, which ignited a 14-8 run over the remainder of the period to send the Raiders into the fourth with a 63-56 lead.

The Red Elephants did pull as close s 65-63 with 6:53 left as Simmons capped a 7-2 run to start the final frame with a three-point play on a layup following a spin move in the lane and a foul.

But Kirouac answered with a layup on the next trip down the court, and Delgadillo and Turner followed with 3-pointers to lead an 8-2 run to stretch the lead back to eight at 73-65, and North Forsyth slowly pulled away at the free-throw line, where they finished the night 18 of 22.

Turner joined Sokol, Delgadillo and Kirouac in double-figure scoring for the Raiders with 14 points, as did Brandon Mullis, who finished with 10.

Charlie Reisman was the only other Gainesville player in double figures with 10, while Julius Jackson chipped in with eight points and eight rebounds, and Dre Raven contributed six points, five assists and three steals.

The Gainesville girls (18-3, 6-2) managed to stay close throughout the first quarter of the opener, thanks to Keidra Young, who scored the Lady Red Elephants’ first six points, including a jumper from the right wing with 3:25 left in the opening frame to even the score at 6-all.

But they simply had no answer for North Forsyth’s (17-6, 9-1) trio of London Weaver (17 points, 7 rebounds, 3 assists), Erin Whalen (12 points) and Lindsey Pirkle (6 points, 4 assists) on either end of the court.

The trio helped clog up the lane to keep the Gainesville guards from penetrating and created 20 Gainesville turnovers, while the triumvirate also got the high-low game going on the offensive end to spark a 16-7 second quarter and a whopping 21-4 advantage in the third to send the Lady Red Elephants to their second defeat in the last three games.

Young had a strong game with 15 points, 11 rebounds and three steals, but Gainesville – which has scored a total of just 71 points in the two losses over the past five days, sandwiched around a 66-30 win over last-place Apalachee on Saturday – had trouble finding other sources of offense.

The Lady Red Elephants did get four points, six rebounds and three assists from Keke Jones and four points and seven boards from Shydrea Maddox.

