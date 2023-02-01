Read full article on original website
KSLTV
Utah truck driver arrested in California cold case from 1994
SALT LAKE CITY — A Utah truck driver has been arrested in connection with a 28-year cold case homicide in California. James William Grimsley, 55, was arrested Thursday by Unified police and members of the Salt Lake City Safe Streets Task Force, the Concord Police Department in California announced Monday.
KSLTV
Utah House passes moratorium on personalized license plates for 2nd straight year
SALT LAKE CITY — Utah is on the verge of temporarily pausing its personalized license plate program once again. The Utah House of Representatives passed HB26 with a 53-18 vote Tuesday, sending it to Utah Senate for final approval. The bill, sponsored by Rep. Norm Thurston, R-Provo, calls for a two-year moratorium on the personalized license plate program, or vanity plates, while also tweaking the process regarding how sponsored special group license plates are created.
KSLTV
Steal. Sell. Repeat. Wave of construction thefts leaves Utah buyers stuck paying the price
SALT LAKE CITY – They thought it was a steal. Turns out, several families got scammed. While Derek Clark Johanson now faces multiple felony charges for selling stolen construction equipment to unwitting Utahns, his alleged victims argue he’s been given too many chances by the judicial system. Stay-at-home-mom...
KSLTV
Utah lawmakers introduce school safety bills
SALT LAKE CITY — Lawmakers have unveiled a number of school safety bills after hearing concerns from their constituents. They say Utahns are especially concerned about their children following violent incidents happening on campuses across the country. The five Republican representatives said they want students to feel safe at...
KSLTV
Celebrate Black History Month in Utah at these events
SALT LAKE CITY — Black history in the Beehive State dates back even longer than Latter-day Saint history in the area, predating the Saints’ arrival by almost 25 years. In fact, African Americans like James P. Beckworth and Jacob Dodson were a part of fur trapping and exploratory expeditions in the Utah territory. And three Black slaves — Green Flake, Oscar Crosby and Hark Lay — were among the group that arrived in Utah with Brigham Young in 1847. Issac James, Jane Manning and their sons arrived later that year; they were the first free Black pioneers to settle in the state. By 1850, the census listed 24 “free persons of color” and 26 Black slaves in Utah.
KSLTV
Assault against corrections officer brings up safety concerns at new state prison
SALT LAKE CITY — Concerns are arising over safety at the new Utah state prison after the Department of Corrections confirmed an inmate attacked an officer and sent them to the hospital. The concerns are sparking discussions on Capitol Hill, between corrections officers advocates and lawmakers. Opening last summer...
KSLTV
Felony charges for contractor accused of ripping off several Utahns
KEARNS, Utah — Landscaping work: paid for, but not completed. Jessy Nguyen told KSL Investigators a man named Ofa showed up at his mom’s house last June, offering to do some work. His mom hired Ofa to pour concrete, put in a fence, and do some landscaping work, paying more than $40,000.
KSLTV
How does Utah’s air quality compare to other states?
WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah — Air quality seems to be top of mind for most Utahns. But how does it compare to other states?. Dr. Denizta Blagev is a pulmonary and critical care doctor at Intermountain Health who researches air quality. She said on average, Salt Lake City is not bad compared to other cities its size.
KSLTV
Tribes call for Utah legislators to pass bill to protect Native children
SALT LAKE CITY — Tribal leaders from around the state gathered at the Capitol on Tuesday to call on Utah legislators to pass HB40, Utah’s version of the Indian Child Welfare Act, which they say protects Native American children from unnecessary removal from their families and tribes. “Am...
KSLTV
Food stamp fraud victims could be reimbursed due to new federal funding
OREM, Utah – In early January, Brian Lickey discovered someone was using his food stamps card for a spending spree in Arizona. “There are charges that landed within seconds or less than of each other,” Lickey said. The dozens of transactions quickly drained Lickey’s entire benefits balance in...
KSLTV
Utah fifth grader successfully petitions to allow hats at his school
PLEASANT GROVE, Utah — If he could have it his way, fifth grader James Cope would wear a baseball cap every single day. From his favorite teams to his favorite city, there is no shortage of decorated baseball caps in the 10-year-old’s closet. “I really like my hats,”...
KSLTV
Does the state of Utah issue too many Amber Alerts?
SALT LAKE CITY — If you tend to ignore notifications about Amber Alerts because of their frequency, you may not be alone. Utah Rep. Ryan Wilcox, R-Ogden, wants to create better criteria for issuing Amber Alerts, saying “overuse” has led to people ignoring them. He is the sponsor of HB266, which prohibits law enforcement agencies from issuing Amber Alerts for reported runaways or in issues of a child custody dispute, “unless there is a credible threat of imminent danger of serious bodily injury or death to the child.”
KSLTV
Forget big business, Utah lawmaker wants to deregulate … lemonade stands?
SALT LAKE CITY — Utah leaders regularly tout the state as one of the nation’s most “business-friendly,” and on Tuesday advanced a bill to remove regulations for some of the smallest businesses out there: lemonade stands. Sen. Jake Anderegg, R-Lehi, said he would like to see...
KSLTV
Sunday Edition: Gov. Spencer Cox’s 2023 legislative goals
This week on Sunday Edition, Gov. Spencer Cox outlines his priorities for this year’s legislative session and his hope for the future of the state. The governor sits down with Deanie Wimmer to go over his agenda, budget proposal and the items he wants to see lawmakers tackle first. At the top of his list — investing in Utah’s future — future generations, teachers, housing and water conservation. Cox also discusses his historic tax relief proposal and how it can help Utahns and Utah families.
KSLTV
Intermountain Health breaks organ transplant record again
SALT LAKE CITY — Intermountain Health announced Tuesday that it broke its own record for adult organ transplants during 2022, reaching 300 donations KSL.com reported. The organization thanked its donors and caregivers in a statement Tuesday for a fourth record-breaking year for the transplant program. Organ transplants last year included 104 livers, 159 kidneys, 29 hearts and eight kidney/pancreas combinations.
KSLTV
Sunday Edition: House Speaker Vote, GSL Bills, Utah’s New State Flag
This week on Sunday Edition, we look at the new congress in Washington, D.C. and the divided House Republicans who struggled for days to elect a new House speaker. Representative Chris Stewart walks us through the voting process, the GOP hold-outs, and the impact this has on the new congress getting to work. We also look at an emergency briefing calling on Utah lawmakers to take bold action to save the Great Salt Lake. Lead author, Ben Abbott, talks to us about the briefing and what researchers say lawmakers must do to prevent the lake from disappearing in the next five years. Plus, this month, state lawmakers will have the final vote on the new design for the new state flag. State Senator Daniel McCay is on the Utah State Flag task force and sponsored the State Flag Amendments bill. He walks us through the process of finding a new flag design that started two years ago and what is next in the process.
KSLTV
Giving away gas cards with Casey Scott
SALT LAKE CITY — Utahns experienced a polar plunge as temperatures dropped below freezing or even zero across the state Wednesday. However, Casey Scott was out and about, surprising a few drivers with $50 gas cards! These segments are sponsored by West Shore Home.
KSLTV
Students across Utah come together to learn the importance of mental health care
SYRACUSE, Utah — Mental health, wellness and suicide prevention — they’re all big topics of conversation, and more and more, those conversations include our kids. Hope Squad is a program founded in Utah that is reaching students all over the state and beyond. Rewind a couple weeks...
KSLTV
Experiencing 62 degrees below zero at Peter Sinks
PETER SINKS, Utah — Tuesday marked another day of arctic temperatures in Utah with some areas even colder than Monday. However, no place was colder than Peter Sinks in northern Utah on Monday, with the low there at minus 62 degrees. The area had not seen a temperature that low since 2002.
KSLTV
Sunday Edition: Looking Ahead To Utah’s 2023 Legislative Session
This week on Sunday Edition, we are looking ahead to this year’s legislative session. The 2023 session begins Tuesday, January 17th. What are Utah Lawmaker’s top priorities for the next 45 days? Mike Headrick fills in for Doug Wright this week and sits down with Senate President Stuart Adams, Senate Minority Leader Luz Escamilla, as well as Utah House of Representatives Majority Whip Jeff Moss. The state leaders talk about this year’s most pressing issues- what tax cuts can voters expect to see, how will lawmakers address teacher pay and education funding in this year’s session? The leaders also address two major issues on everyone’s mind: affordable housing and the Great Salt Lake. They tell us what it is going to take to try and solve these issues affecting all Utahns.
