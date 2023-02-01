ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

wtae.com

Pittsburgh remembers Snowmageddon 13 years later

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburghers are remembering a major weather event on Sunday. It was 13 years ago, Feb. 5, 2010, that Snowmageddon hit the city, dropping more than 20 inches of snow in the area. The storm also affected much of the East Coast of the U.S., dropping two to...
PITTSBURGH, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Fish Fry List 2023

Email us at webstaff@wpxi.com to add your fish fry to our list! Please include your church/organization’s name, address, the dates/hours of the fish fry, your organization’s website and cost/menu information.
PITTSBURGH, PA
wtae.com

Pittsburgh opens warming centers on this frigid Friday

CitiParks is opening six warming centers across Pittsburgh on Friday as single-digit wind chills hit the area. CitiParks and the city of Pittsburgh will typically activate warming centers when the forecasted highs are predicted below 20 degrees. Those six centers are:. Beechview Pittsburgh City-Senior Community Center. 1555 Broadway Avenue. 412-567-7290.
PITTSBURGH, PA
wtae.com

Clouds to start, sun to finish on Monday

PITTSBURGH — Clouds have built in across the area with a couple of raindrops trying to make it to the ground north of the city. Outside of a quick light shower, we remain dry tonight with a couple of raindrops/snowflakes possible overnight. We are dry and colder Monday, but still above normal. Another system arrives late Tuesday to bring a couple more light showers. Our next, good chance at rain is Thursday when a cold front brings scattered showers and ushers in a cool down into the weekend. Another system brings a rain/snow chance on Saturday.
PITTSBURGH, PA
wtae.com

Pittsburgh police investigating possible shooting in Knoxville

PITTSBURGH — One person was taken to a hospital after a reported shooting in Pittsburgh's Knoxville neighborhood. Allegheny County 911 said they sent police and EMS to the intersection of Grimes and Mathews Avenue just before 6:30 p.m. Our crew spotted multiple officers looking for clues at the intersection.
PITTSBURGH, PA
abc27.com

25 movies filmed in Pennsylvania

PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — It’s no surprise that Pennsylvania has been featured in countless films throughout the years. Take a look at abc27’s list to see if you knew these movies were filmed in Pennsylvania. All information for this article was sourced from IMDb. Adventureland (2009) “Adventureland,” starring...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
CBS Pittsburgh

Klavon's Ice Cream Parlor no longer up for sale

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Klavon's Ice Cream Parlor in Pittsburgh's Strip District is no longer up for sale after being put on the market last year.Last year, Jacob and Desiree Hanchar put the business up for sale, saying that they couldn't give Klavon's the attention it deserves due to other business obligations.Now, according to the Tribune-Review, the Hanchars have changed their mind about selling after learning that interested buyers might have had different visions for Klavon's, including making a total change to the shop. The Hanchars tell the Trib that they've hired a new manager who will be experimenting with new flavors and ideas, while keeping the flavors that the shop has become well-known for. 
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Beaver Falls restaurant manager says food delivery drivers are dashing and dining

BEAVER FALLS, Pa. (KDKA) - You've probably heard about dining and dashing, but what about dashing and then dining with someone else's delivery? It has happened twice in one week at Athen's Family Restaurant in Beaver Falls. The manager says people who are supposed to be picking up and delivering orders to customers are also helping themselves to a meal.Within a matter of days, surveillance cameras have caught DoorDash delivery drivers coming in to pick up orders for customers but also helping themselves to takeout they should not be taking.Marina Apostolis, the restaurant's manager, reviewed the footage with KDKA-TV.  She pointed...
BEAVER FALLS, PA
wtae.com

Investigation underway after man is shot in Butler

BUTLER, Pa. — Butler City police were investigating after a man was shot on Sunday morning. Police said the incident happened shortly before 2:25 a.m. on West New Castle Street. Officers were alerted by a neighbor who heard yelling and a gunshot. The 43-year-old victim was found nearby with...
BUTLER, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

3 Pittsburgh-area Beth Bath & Beyond stores set to close

Three Pittsburgh-area Beth Bath & Beyond stores are set to close, further reducing the home goods retailer’s footprint in the area, the retail chain announced this week. Those stores are in Bethel Park and Monroeville and near The Mall at Robinson in Allegheny County. It was unclear when the doors would close and how many workers would be affected.
PITTSBURGH, PA

