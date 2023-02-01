Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
NFL Superstar Announces Cause For Devastating Medical ConditionOnlyHomersPittsburgh, PA
2x Super Bowl Champion Dies TragicallyOnlyHomersPittsburgh, PA
What is Pittsburgh-Style Steak?East Coast TravelerPittsburgh, PA
5 of Our Favorite Burgers in Pittsburgh, PAEast Coast TravelerPittsburgh, PA
2023 NHL All-Star Game RostersFlurrySportsPittsburgh, PA
Related
Person found shot inside car in Pittsburgh’s North Side dies at hospital
A person was found shot in the head inside of a car in Pittsburgh’s North Side.
wtae.com
Pittsburgh remembers Snowmageddon 13 years later
PITTSBURGH — Pittsburghers are remembering a major weather event on Sunday. It was 13 years ago, Feb. 5, 2010, that Snowmageddon hit the city, dropping more than 20 inches of snow in the area. The storm also affected much of the East Coast of the U.S., dropping two to...
Pittsburgh Fish Fry List 2023
Email us at webstaff@wpxi.com to add your fish fry to our list! Please include your church/organization’s name, address, the dates/hours of the fish fry, your organization’s website and cost/menu information.
wtae.com
Pittsburgh opens warming centers on this frigid Friday
CitiParks is opening six warming centers across Pittsburgh on Friday as single-digit wind chills hit the area. CitiParks and the city of Pittsburgh will typically activate warming centers when the forecasted highs are predicted below 20 degrees. Those six centers are:. Beechview Pittsburgh City-Senior Community Center. 1555 Broadway Avenue. 412-567-7290.
wtae.com
Surveillance video: Funeral shooting in Pittsburgh's Brighton Heights neighborhood
PITTSBURGH — This video was introduced as evidence in a preliminary hearing for two suspects in a shooting outside Destiny of Faith Church in Brighton Heights, where a funeral was being held on Oct. 28, 2022. Watch the surveillance video above. Click here to read the full story from...
wtae.com
Clouds to start, sun to finish on Monday
PITTSBURGH — Clouds have built in across the area with a couple of raindrops trying to make it to the ground north of the city. Outside of a quick light shower, we remain dry tonight with a couple of raindrops/snowflakes possible overnight. We are dry and colder Monday, but still above normal. Another system arrives late Tuesday to bring a couple more light showers. Our next, good chance at rain is Thursday when a cold front brings scattered showers and ushers in a cool down into the weekend. Another system brings a rain/snow chance on Saturday.
Pittsburgh uncovered...Giants, B-25's, and a Mayan blessing...the mystical secrets of our three rivers.
With hundreds of ufo sightings and countless stories of hauntings, Pittsburgh is ranked, the most supernatural city, in Pennsylvania. Greatlakestakes.com reports, that according to a recent study, Pittsburgh, had the most reported ghost and ufo sightings.
BRGR's final Pittsburgh location closes
BRGR, has closed its last restaurant in the Pittsburgh area. The Business Times reports a sign posted in the window of the restaurant at the Galleria in Mount Lebanon indicates it has closed permanently.
wtae.com
Pittsburgh police investigating possible shooting in Knoxville
PITTSBURGH — One person was taken to a hospital after a reported shooting in Pittsburgh's Knoxville neighborhood. Allegheny County 911 said they sent police and EMS to the intersection of Grimes and Mathews Avenue just before 6:30 p.m. Our crew spotted multiple officers looking for clues at the intersection.
abc27.com
25 movies filmed in Pennsylvania
PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — It’s no surprise that Pennsylvania has been featured in countless films throughout the years. Take a look at abc27’s list to see if you knew these movies were filmed in Pennsylvania. All information for this article was sourced from IMDb. Adventureland (2009) “Adventureland,” starring...
Missing 13-year-old boy located, Pittsburgh police say
Pittsburgh police say Keith Lovelace was located on Saturday.
Klavon's Ice Cream Parlor no longer up for sale
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Klavon's Ice Cream Parlor in Pittsburgh's Strip District is no longer up for sale after being put on the market last year.Last year, Jacob and Desiree Hanchar put the business up for sale, saying that they couldn't give Klavon's the attention it deserves due to other business obligations.Now, according to the Tribune-Review, the Hanchars have changed their mind about selling after learning that interested buyers might have had different visions for Klavon's, including making a total change to the shop. The Hanchars tell the Trib that they've hired a new manager who will be experimenting with new flavors and ideas, while keeping the flavors that the shop has become well-known for.
Beaver Falls restaurant manager says food delivery drivers are dashing and dining
BEAVER FALLS, Pa. (KDKA) - You've probably heard about dining and dashing, but what about dashing and then dining with someone else's delivery? It has happened twice in one week at Athen's Family Restaurant in Beaver Falls. The manager says people who are supposed to be picking up and delivering orders to customers are also helping themselves to a meal.Within a matter of days, surveillance cameras have caught DoorDash delivery drivers coming in to pick up orders for customers but also helping themselves to takeout they should not be taking.Marina Apostolis, the restaurant's manager, reviewed the footage with KDKA-TV. She pointed...
Shelter-in-place for East Palestine residents
As nearly 2,000 East Palestine residents are affected by a mandatory evacuation, others are under a shelter-in-place.
wtae.com
Pittsburgh Regional Transit bus service temporarily suspended for most of Millvale
MILLVALE, Pa. — Pittsburgh Regional Transit says buses are now unable to serve most of Millvale after the weight limit on the Grant Avenue Bridge was reduced. A sign posted along Grant Avenue shows that the bridge weight limit is 6 tons. "In addition to the Grant Avenue Bridge...
wtae.com
Man dies after being found shot in a vehicle on Pittsburgh's North Side
Pittsburgh police are investigating after a man was found shot in the head on the North Side. The victim was found in a vehicle along Chautauqua Street around 1:15 p.m. He was transported to the hospital where he later died. Police do not have descriptions of a suspect at this...
wtae.com
Investigation underway after man is shot in Butler
BUTLER, Pa. — Butler City police were investigating after a man was shot on Sunday morning. Police said the incident happened shortly before 2:25 a.m. on West New Castle Street. Officers were alerted by a neighbor who heard yelling and a gunshot. The 43-year-old victim was found nearby with...
Longtime owner of Del's restaurant in Bloomfield dies
A popular face in Pittsburgh’s Bloomfield neighborhood has passed away. The owner of the former Dell’s Restaurant, Josephine DelPizzo, died peacefully at her home on Sunday.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
3 Pittsburgh-area Beth Bath & Beyond stores set to close
Three Pittsburgh-area Beth Bath & Beyond stores are set to close, further reducing the home goods retailer’s footprint in the area, the retail chain announced this week. Those stores are in Bethel Park and Monroeville and near The Mall at Robinson in Allegheny County. It was unclear when the doors would close and how many workers would be affected.
Man accused of beating another man with a baseball bat in Bloomfield arrested
A man accused of beating another man with a baseball bat has been arrested.
Comments / 1