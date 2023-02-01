Word Collections Seeks Sanctions Over ‘Demonstrably False’ Pandora Counterclaims: The ‘Pleadings Smack of Retribution and Intimidation Tactics’

EU-funded BELEM consortium has €2 million of funding to explore lyric translation — now it’s calling for songwriters, lyricists, and publishers to join the effort. BELEM, the European Union-funded consortium of 14 music industry players — including Deezer, LyricFind, and Unison — announced their €2 million funding received through the Creative Europe Programme (CREA) in December. The initiative has now issued an open call to lyricists, songwriters, publishers, and translators to apply for funding to create translated or adapted versions of songs.

2 DAYS AGO