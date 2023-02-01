SPRING GROVE — Central Dauphin and Chambersburg have been down this road plenty of times before, but this time went head-to-head Thursday night at Spring Grove with a spot in the District 3 Team Wrestling Championship match on the line. In a dual that flowed pretty closely to their matchup in the regular season, a match CD won 41-23, the Rams won nine of 13 individual bouts and advanced with a 38-19 victory.

CHAMBERSBURG, PA ・ 11 HOURS AGO