Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A 14-year-old girl was killed by her father in an apparent murder-suicideSan HeraldBaldwinsville, NY
What to expect at the New York State Winter Fair this weekendGrant JohnsonSyracuse, NY
VP Kamala Harris will attend the burial while prosecutors consider more charges.Malek SherifMemphis, TN
Syracuse Police's Violent Arrest Leads to Citizen Review Board InvestigationJot BeatSyracuse, NY
3 fire employees have been fired, and 2 additional Memphis cops have been placed on leave, according to officials.Malek SherifMemphis, NY
Related
Oswego City School District superintendent to resign in March
CITY OF OSWEGO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Oswego City School District superintendent, Dr. Mathis Calvin III, will resign on March 18, 2023, according to the district. Dr. Calvin has accepted the position of superintendent at Lockport City School District. The following letter was written by Dr. Calvin for the Oswego City School District community:
Onondaga County school district considers changing its name
North Syracuse, N.Y. – Should the North Syracuse Central School District change its name?. District officials are looking into the possibility of changing the school district’s name from North Syracuse to the Cicero-North Syracuse Central School District instead. Officials said they are considering the change because so many...
Baldwinsville school board sets poor example for students about accountability (Your Letters)
The purpose of this letter is to express my concern with the handling of the alcohol-related issues surrounding Jason Thomson, the Baldwinsville Central School District Superintendent, by the board of education (”Baldwinsville school board using silence, secrecy to avoid accountability (Editorial Board Opinion),” Jan. 29, 2023). It seems...
cnycentral.com
School districts across Central New York closing Friday due to extreme cold
Onondaga County, N.Y. — Several large school districts in Central New York made the decision Thursday evening to cancel classes Friday due to the expected frigid temperatures heading into the weekend. Baldwinsville, Liverpool, North Syracuse , Syracuse, and Oswego are all among large districts making the decision to keep...
cnycentral.com
North Syracuse CSD considers changing district's name; seeks community input
North Syracuse, N.Y. — The North Syracuse Central School District, the largest suburban district in Central New York, is considering changing its name and wants input from the community. The district said it is considering changing the name to Cicero-North Syracuse Central School District. A district spokesperson said the...
oswegocountynewsnow.com
Mayor Barlow announces mural competition to further beautify east side community garden
OSWEGO — Mayor Billy Barlow announced Thursday that the city of Oswego is looking for painters ages 7-17 to submit art proposals to the Oswego Youth Bureau to be painted along a cement wall to further beautify the east side community garden on Schuyler Street. “Last year, we worked...
School closings: Syracuse, Liverpool schools, others closing Friday due to frigid weather
Syacuse city schools just announced Thursday afternoon that its schools will be closed Friday due to the forecasted dangerous temperatures and windchills. Liverpool and a few others also have announced plans to close too. Wind chill values could drop to 25 or 35 degrees below zero; in the Adirondacks, they...
Syracuse high school makes waves nationally for suspending Pledge of Allegiance in 1993
A Syracuse high school principal’s decision to suspend the daily Pledge of Allegiance in January, 1993 stirred up controversy nationwide. Henninger High School principal Peter Kavanagh decided to temporarily suspend the pledge from the morning announcements for four days after students came back from their holiday break.
wxhc.com
Cortland County BDC, Legislature Help Local Woman Open Coffee Shop
A Cortland woman recently achieved the dream of opening her own coffee shop called Common Grounds thanks to the Cortland County Business Development Corporation as well as the County Legislature. Dana Winant decided to pursue the idea during the pandemic, and reached out to the Business Development Corporation for more...
oswegocountynewsnow.com
Barlow proposes $1 million paving plan for 2023
OSWEGO — Mayor Billy Barlow on Wednesday announced the biggest paving plan in the history of the city of Oswego with over $1 million worth of city streets on the schedule to be paved this year. Should the plan be approved by the Oswego Common Council, the total amount...
localsyr.com
No restaurants fail health inspection: January 15 to January 21
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Onondaga County Health Department released its inspection reports for restaurants checked during the week of January 15 to January 21. All restaurants that were inspected during this time passed their inspection!. Below is a list of all locations that were operating acceptably:. FACILITYADDRESSLOCATIONDATE. Auntie...
iheartoswego.com
Gerald T. Hall Jr. – January 21, 2023 Featured
Gerald T. Hall Jr., 43; of Fulton passed unexpectedly Saturday, January 21st, 2023. Gerald was born in Oswego, NY and has been a lifelong resident of Fulton, NY. He loved to garden, listen to music, and bake. He had a great sense of humor and enjoyed making people laugh. He also loved and missed his mom terribly and was happy to have reconnected recently with his dad.
cnycentral.com
County Executive Ryan McMahon urges for safety ahead of bitter cold temperatures
Syracuse, NY — According to County Executive Ryan McMahon, the County is prepared to deal with the cold that's expected to arrive. He said the weather elements outside the extreme temperatures seem to be manageable and the DPW and other crews are prepared if they are needed. McMahon urges...
Oswego County Today Weekly News Roundup: January 22 – January 28
OSWEGO COUNTY – Oswego County Today presents the top stories from this past week: January 22 – 28. The Fulton Fire Department recently received a $8,000 donation from Brookfield Renewable, U.S., towards the purchase of a rapid deployment rescue boat and additional rescue equipment. See full story here.
cnycentral.com
Oneida City Police Department warns public of new addictive substances: Girl Scout Cookies
ONEIDA, N.Y. — The Oneida City Police Department took to Facebook Tuesday to warn the community of highly addictive substances circulating in the area. The substances are often distributed by "strong, smart, fearless young women" who will get you hooked, according to the post. The street names for these...
oswegocountynewsnow.com
Mint will release quarter honoring town of Oswego’s Dr. Mary Walker
TOWN OF OSWEGO — Somewhere, Dr. Mary Walker is smiling. The pioneering doctor, women’s rights advocate and Medal of Honor recipient once lamented that she would have to die before people would know who she was or what she had done.
waer.org
Onondaga sheriff's office finds knife, pills in search of jails
The new Onondaga County Sheriff has already fulfilled one of his campaign promises. On Jan. 18 and Wednesday, the office conducted two full-facility shakedowns of the County Justice Center in Syracuse and Jamesville Correctional Facility. The search resulted in the confiscation of more than 60 illegal pills and a homemade...
Cases of sextortion on the rise in Onondaga County
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Manlius Police have learned that teens are being targeted in the East Syracuse Minoa and Fayetteville Manlius school districts as sextortion cases are on the rise in Onondaga County. A teen could easily feel there is no way out once a predator gains access to their Snapchat account and retrieves photos, […]
Protest shuts down Wegmans in Johnson City
Local protesters angry over the death in Memphis of Tyre Nichols shut down the Wegmans in Johnson City last night.
Comments / 1