Fulton, NY

WSYR NewsChannel 9

Oswego City School District superintendent to resign in March

CITY OF OSWEGO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Oswego City School District superintendent, Dr. Mathis Calvin III, will resign on March 18, 2023, according to the district. Dr. Calvin has accepted the position of superintendent at Lockport City School District. The following letter was written by Dr. Calvin for the Oswego City School District community:
OSWEGO, NY
cnycentral.com

School districts across Central New York closing Friday due to extreme cold

Onondaga County, N.Y. — Several large school districts in Central New York made the decision Thursday evening to cancel classes Friday due to the expected frigid temperatures heading into the weekend. Baldwinsville, Liverpool, North Syracuse , Syracuse, and Oswego are all among large districts making the decision to keep...
SYRACUSE, NY
wxhc.com

Cortland County BDC, Legislature Help Local Woman Open Coffee Shop

A Cortland woman recently achieved the dream of opening her own coffee shop called Common Grounds thanks to the Cortland County Business Development Corporation as well as the County Legislature. Dana Winant decided to pursue the idea during the pandemic, and reached out to the Business Development Corporation for more...
CORTLAND COUNTY, NY
oswegocountynewsnow.com

Barlow proposes $1 million paving plan for 2023

OSWEGO — Mayor Billy Barlow on Wednesday announced the biggest paving plan in the history of the city of Oswego with over $1 million worth of city streets on the schedule to be paved this year. Should the plan be approved by the Oswego Common Council, the total amount...
OSWEGO, NY
localsyr.com

No restaurants fail health inspection: January 15 to January 21

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Onondaga County Health Department released its inspection reports for restaurants checked during the week of January 15 to January 21. All restaurants that were inspected during this time passed their inspection!. Below is a list of all locations that were operating acceptably:. FACILITYADDRESSLOCATIONDATE. Auntie...
ONONDAGA COUNTY, NY
iheartoswego.com

Gerald T. Hall Jr. – January 21, 2023 Featured

Gerald T. Hall Jr., 43; of Fulton passed unexpectedly Saturday, January 21st, 2023. Gerald was born in Oswego, NY and has been a lifelong resident of Fulton, NY. He loved to garden, listen to music, and bake. He had a great sense of humor and enjoyed making people laugh. He also loved and missed his mom terribly and was happy to have reconnected recently with his dad.
FULTON, NY
waer.org

Onondaga sheriff's office finds knife, pills in search of jails

The new Onondaga County Sheriff has already fulfilled one of his campaign promises. On Jan. 18 and Wednesday, the office conducted two full-facility shakedowns of the County Justice Center in Syracuse and Jamesville Correctional Facility. The search resulted in the confiscation of more than 60 illegal pills and a homemade...
ONONDAGA COUNTY, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

Cases of sextortion on the rise in Onondaga County

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Manlius Police have learned that teens are being targeted in the East Syracuse Minoa and Fayetteville Manlius school districts as sextortion cases are on the rise in Onondaga County. A teen could easily feel there is no way out once a predator gains access to their Snapchat account and retrieves photos, […]
ONONDAGA COUNTY, NY

