Dr. Walter Barackman Roettger (Wallie) 81, of Oswego, New York, passed away on Sunday, Jan. 29, 2023, at Saint Joseph’s Hospital in Syracuse. Born on Sept. 6, 1941, in Champaign/Urbana, Illinois, Wallie maintained later in life that he had chosen his parents well. His dad, Walter Henry, played baseball for among others the 1931 World Series champions, the St. Louis Cardinals. after which he served as the Associate Athletic Director and Head Baseball Coach for the University of Illinois. His mother, Anna Marjorie, was renowned for her wealth of common sense, humor, and dignity. She ran the perfect Midwestern home for her family.

