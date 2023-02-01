ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oswego, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
oswegocountynewsnow.com

Ellie Filburn recognized as Oswego County 2022 Senior of the Year

OSWEGO COUNTY — The Oswego County Office for the Aging (OFA) has selected Ellie Filburn as its 2022 Senior of the Year for her decades of volunteerism and community involvement. Filburn has volunteered with the Retired and Senior Volunteer Program (RSVP) for more than 20 years. She is instrumental...
OSWEGO COUNTY, NY
oswegocountynewsnow.com

Former councilor challenges Fulton mayor

FULTON — Tom Kenyon, a lifelong resident of Fulton who served as the 1st Ward councilor for 14 years, is running for Mayor Deana Michaels’ seat in November. “The people in Fulton are not happy with the mayor that’s in there now, and most of the council,” Kenyon said in an interview. “They’ve been calling me, and I said, ‘you know what? I’m going to throw my hat in the ring because I don’t like the way we’re headed either.’”
FULTON, NY
oswegocountynewsnow.com

Dr. Walter Barackman Roettger

Dr. Walter Barackman Roettger (Wallie) 81, of Oswego, New York, passed away on Sunday, Jan. 29, 2023, at Saint Joseph’s Hospital in Syracuse. Born on Sept. 6, 1941, in Champaign/Urbana, Illinois, Wallie maintained later in life that he had chosen his parents well. His dad, Walter Henry, played baseball for among others the 1931 World Series champions, the St. Louis Cardinals. after which he served as the Associate Athletic Director and Head Baseball Coach for the University of Illinois. His mother, Anna Marjorie, was renowned for her wealth of common sense, humor, and dignity. She ran the perfect Midwestern home for her family.
OSWEGO, NY
oswegocountynewsnow.com

After many delays, indoor waterpark is almost ready

OSWEGO — Splash Indoor Waterpark and Resort is now set to arrive in the Port City this summer, an Oswego business owner helming its development said Tuesday. The new year-round aquatic attraction, at 92 E. 1st St., was previously scheduled to open this winter, but supply-chain issues and administrative hiccups involving state agencies have pushed the date to the summer, said Shane Broadwell, who is working on the project and is a partner of Broadwell Hospitality Group. The project is marketed as a partnership with the Clarion Hotel, also owned by the business group.
OSWEGO, NY
oswegocountynewsnow.com

Section III releases locations, seeds for wrestling tournaments on Saturday

SYRACUSE — Locations and seeds have been announced for the Section III Wrestling Class Tournaments scheduled for Saturday. Oswego and Fulton, which are part of Class A, will compete at Indian River. Mexico will wrestle at Central Valley Academy as part of Class B. Hannibal, in Class C, will travel to Little Falls for its tournament.
SYRACUSE, NY
oswegocountynewsnow.com

Oswego man sentenced to 22 years in prison for attack

OSWEGO — A city of Oswego man who repeatedly stabbed another man and then robbed him has been sentenced to 22 years in state prison. Judge Karen Brandt Brown sentenced Marcus M. Miller Thursday in Oswego County Court.
OSWEGO, NY
oswegocountynewsnow.com

‘It’s not too late’: Oswego State men’s hockey looking for ‘edge’ in gameplay

OSWEGO — Friday’s overtime loss to SUNY Cortland has forced the Oswego State men’s hockey team’s coaching staff to change the way they’re approaching things. Practices have had ramped up intensity and there’s been added accountability with all “these little things that add up to big things” in the recent contests for the Lakers. Oswego State fell to Plattsburgh State on Jan. 20 before narrowly defeating SUNY Potsdam on Jan. 21.
OSWEGO, NY
oswegocountynewsnow.com

Varsity roundup: Hannibal girls basketball wins on Senior Night

Hannibal 56, Phoenix 35: A 14-point advantage after the first quarter helped the Hannibal girls basketball team soar to a 56-35 win over Phoenix on Tuesday. The Warriors led 18-4 after the first frame, and then limited Phoenix to just three points in the second quarter to take a 32-7 advantage into halftime.
HANNIBAL, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy