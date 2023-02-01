Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A 14-year-old girl was killed by her father in an apparent murder-suicideSan HeraldBaldwinsville, NY
VP Kamala Harris will attend the burial while prosecutors consider more charges.Malek SherifMemphis, TN
3 fire employees have been fired, and 2 additional Memphis cops have been placed on leave, according to officials.Malek SherifMemphis, NY
After Tyre Nichols' Death, NYPD Units Are Being InvestigatedAbdul GhaniNew York City, NY
Following the murder of Tyre Nichols, protesters around the US condemn police violence.Sherif SaadMemphis, NY
Related
Mint will release quarter honoring town of Oswego’s Dr. Mary Walker
TOWN OF OSWEGO — Somewhere, Dr. Mary Walker is smiling. The pioneering doctor, women’s rights advocate and Medal of Honor recipient once lamented that she would have to die before people would know who she was or what she had done.
Mayor Barlow announces mural competition to further beautify east side community garden
OSWEGO — Mayor Billy Barlow announced Thursday that the city of Oswego is looking for painters ages 7-17 to submit art proposals to the Oswego Youth Bureau to be painted along a cement wall to further beautify the east side community garden on Schuyler Street. “Last year, we worked...
Ellie Filburn recognized as Oswego County 2022 Senior of the Year
OSWEGO COUNTY — The Oswego County Office for the Aging (OFA) has selected Ellie Filburn as its 2022 Senior of the Year for her decades of volunteerism and community involvement. Filburn has volunteered with the Retired and Senior Volunteer Program (RSVP) for more than 20 years. She is instrumental...
Former councilor challenges Fulton mayor
FULTON — Tom Kenyon, a lifelong resident of Fulton who served as the 1st Ward councilor for 14 years, is running for Mayor Deana Michaels’ seat in November. “The people in Fulton are not happy with the mayor that’s in there now, and most of the council,” Kenyon said in an interview. “They’ve been calling me, and I said, ‘you know what? I’m going to throw my hat in the ring because I don’t like the way we’re headed either.’”
Dr. Walter Barackman Roettger
Dr. Walter Barackman Roettger (Wallie) 81, of Oswego, New York, passed away on Sunday, Jan. 29, 2023, at Saint Joseph’s Hospital in Syracuse. Born on Sept. 6, 1941, in Champaign/Urbana, Illinois, Wallie maintained later in life that he had chosen his parents well. His dad, Walter Henry, played baseball for among others the 1931 World Series champions, the St. Louis Cardinals. after which he served as the Associate Athletic Director and Head Baseball Coach for the University of Illinois. His mother, Anna Marjorie, was renowned for her wealth of common sense, humor, and dignity. She ran the perfect Midwestern home for her family.
After many delays, indoor waterpark is almost ready
OSWEGO — Splash Indoor Waterpark and Resort is now set to arrive in the Port City this summer, an Oswego business owner helming its development said Tuesday. The new year-round aquatic attraction, at 92 E. 1st St., was previously scheduled to open this winter, but supply-chain issues and administrative hiccups involving state agencies have pushed the date to the summer, said Shane Broadwell, who is working on the project and is a partner of Broadwell Hospitality Group. The project is marketed as a partnership with the Clarion Hotel, also owned by the business group.
Port needs a tug: Authority says it would help attract more ocean-going ships
OSWEGO — On his office desk at the Port of Oswego Authority, Executive Director William Scriber keeps a notepad with a daily to-do list. “I cross them off every day and carry over to the next day,” he said, adding that he was crossing off returning a reporter’s phone call.
Section III releases locations, seeds for wrestling tournaments on Saturday
SYRACUSE — Locations and seeds have been announced for the Section III Wrestling Class Tournaments scheduled for Saturday. Oswego and Fulton, which are part of Class A, will compete at Indian River. Mexico will wrestle at Central Valley Academy as part of Class B. Hannibal, in Class C, will travel to Little Falls for its tournament.
Oswego man sentenced to 22 years in prison for attack
OSWEGO — A city of Oswego man who repeatedly stabbed another man and then robbed him has been sentenced to 22 years in state prison. Judge Karen Brandt Brown sentenced Marcus M. Miller Thursday in Oswego County Court.
‘Significant progress’: Oswego State women’s hockey enters weekend on 3-game win streak
OSWEGO — Only league games remain for the Oswego State women’s hockey team. The Lakers have just four games left in the regular season — and the home stretch starts Friday with a road game at SUNY Canton. Oswego State travels to SUNY Potsdam on Saturday.
With a ‘desire to finish,’ Oswego boys hockey wins on annual Teal Night over CBA
OSWEGO — It was a night that meant a little more than hockey. But a win over a league opponent doesn’t hurt, either. The Oswego boys varsity hockey team took a 7-4 victory over Christian Brothers Academy/Jamesville-DeWitt on Tuesday on the Bucs’ annual Teal Night.
‘It’s not too late’: Oswego State men’s hockey looking for ‘edge’ in gameplay
OSWEGO — Friday’s overtime loss to SUNY Cortland has forced the Oswego State men’s hockey team’s coaching staff to change the way they’re approaching things. Practices have had ramped up intensity and there’s been added accountability with all “these little things that add up to big things” in the recent contests for the Lakers. Oswego State fell to Plattsburgh State on Jan. 20 before narrowly defeating SUNY Potsdam on Jan. 21.
Varsity roundup: Hannibal girls basketball wins on Senior Night
Hannibal 56, Phoenix 35: A 14-point advantage after the first quarter helped the Hannibal girls basketball team soar to a 56-35 win over Phoenix on Tuesday. The Warriors led 18-4 after the first frame, and then limited Phoenix to just three points in the second quarter to take a 32-7 advantage into halftime.
