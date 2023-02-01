Read full article on original website
WWE Star Is Open To NJPW 'Dream Match' Against Mercedes Moné
A current WWE star wouldn't mind taking a return trip to the Land of the Rising Sun to follow in the footsteps of her stablemates. As of late, WWE has been more open to doing business with other promotions such as New Japan Pro-Wrestling and Pro Wrestling NOAH. Karl Anderson of The O.C. lost the NEVER Openweight Championship to Tama Tonga at Wrestle Kingdom 17, while Shinsuke Nakamura faced The Great Muta at NOAH The New Year 2023.
NWA Power live results: Champions Series finals
Tuesday's show will also feature a contract signing between NWA World Champion Tyrus and Matt Cardona.
Ric Flair Believes Charlotte Flair vs Rhea Ripley Should Main Event WrestleMania 39
Charlotte Flair’s numerous championship victories in WWE have elicited mixed reactions from fans, with some feeling she is overly utilized. Despite this, her unparalleled in-ring abilities are widely recognized and undeniable. She is set for a massive WrestleMania 39 match and it seems Ric Flair believes it should main event the Show of Shows.
Final Team Qualifies For Tag Title Match At WWE NXT Vengeance Day
The final tag team to qualify to challenge the "WWE NXT" Tag Team Champions The New Day (Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods) at the Vengeance Day premium live event was decided during Tuesday night's "NXT." Chase U's Andre Chase and Duke Hudson defeated The Dyad (Rip Fowler and Jagger Reid)...
Philadelphia Eagles Star Arrested Just Before Super Bowl
Just days before the 2023 Super Bowl, one of the star players that is set to take the field for the game has been arrested on absolutely shocking charges. Offensive Lineman Josh Sills, who is in his rookie season for the Philadelphia Eagles, will be in court on February 16 in relation to claims that are so shocking and vile that we recommend you read for yourself here.
Mia Yim Experienced Travel Nightmare On Her Way Back From WWE RAW
‘Michin’ Mia Yim has been one of the exciting additions to the WWE’s women’s division. Her impressive size, in-ring ability, and lethal strength surely make her a top threat to all the superstars of the division. Moreover, Mia Yim could potentially rise above the whole division with her talent in the near future. However, Yim recently revealed a travel nightmare she experienced on her way home from RAW.
Backstage News on Brock Lesnar vs. GUNTHER, Lesnar and WWE Elimination Chamber
Brock Lesnar is scheduled to work the WWE Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event. A new report from F4Wonline notes that while Lesnar is not currently scheduled to work the Elimination Chamber Match for the WWE United States Title, he is supposed to be on the shown in some capacity. WWE...
AEW Dynamite: New TNT Champion Crowned in Main Event, Former Champion Returns
Samoa Joe once again became "The King of Television" on this week's AEW Dynamite, beating Darby Allin to win back the TNT Championship in a No Holds Barred Match. Allin tried to put Joe away late in the match by pulling out the ring's padding to expose the wood boards beneath, only for Joe to shove the referee into the ropes and trip up Allin's attempt at a Coffin Drop. Joe then nailed Allin with a Muscle Buster on the boards to become a two-time TNT Champion.
Gunther is the next top star in WWE
It’s hard to find true stars in the wrestling industry today. You have a handful of them in WWE, including Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, and Cody Rhodes. But one issue WWE has always had is building up new stars. We’ve seen them do it very well in the past with guys like The Rock, Stone […] The post Gunther is the next top star in WWE appeared first on ClutchPoints.
HOOK Signs Exclusive Signing Contract
HOOK, the current FTW Champion in AEW, has agreed to an exclusive contract for a convention. As HOOK gains more exposure on TV, his stock is rising. HOOK's emergence isn't lost on the movers and shakers at The Big Horror Event, a convention for wrestling and horror film fans. The Big Event has announced that HOOK will be making his debut at the convention on March 11. The Big Event described HOOK as an "exclusive client." The convention is being held inside the LaGuardia Plaza Hotel in Queens, New York.
Daily Update: John Cena, Brandi Rhodes, 'Speedball' vs. Vikingo
Cena is set to begin filming a new movie with Zac Efron.
Teddy Long Contrasts Rhea Ripley With WWE Attitude Era Star
Over the past few months, the comparisons between 2023 women's Royal Rumble winner, Rhea Ripley, and WWE Hall of Famer Chyna have increased — this is likely due to her relationship with Dominik Mysterio reminding some of Chyna's with Eddie Guerrero in the early 2000s. Another reason may be that they both have been known for their impressive physiques, towering over most of the other women on the WWE roster.
2023 WWE Elimination Chamber card, matches, predictions, start time, match card, rumors, location, date
Superstars from Raw and SmackDown will be confined inside one of WWE's most physically demanding structures on Saturday, Feb. 18. WWE will erect the Elimination Chamber in front of what should be a raucous Montreal crowd for their final major show before WrestleMania 39. Two Elimination Chamber matches have been...
Digital Media title match, Steph De Lander debut set for next Impact
Two qualifying matches for a no. 1 contender's four-way will also take place.
Backstage Notes on Sami Zayn vs. Roman Reigns, WWE Going with the United States Title Elimination Chamber
WWE surprised many when they announced that Austin Theory will defend his WWE United States Title inside the Elimination Chamber. While this match is not as strong as a Chamber Match for the Undisputed WWE Universal Title, or just the WWE Title, or even a WrestleMania 39 title shot, a new report from F4Wonline notes how the feeling was that Sami Zayn vs. Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Title is so hot it doesn’t matter what is on the rest of the Elimination Chamber card.
Grading Each WWE Division In the Triple H Era
It has been six months since Vince McMahon announced his retirement and Triple H replaced him as WWE head of creative. The new chief content officer had some big shoes to fill, as McMahon had been at the helm since buying the company from his father in 1982. To put that in perspective, most modern fans who started watching during its boom period only know of the executive chairman's vision of pro wrestling.
Bianca Belair Addresses Possible Record-Setting Title Reign
Bianca Belair is just over two months away from breaking a record in WWE. At the time of writing, Belair has held the RAW Women’s Championship for 306 days. She won the title at last year’s WrestleMania when she beat Becky Lynch, who was in her second reign as champion.
Nine Matches Confirmed for Tonight’s AEW Dark; Shane Taylor Promotions to Debut
For tonight’s AEW Dark episode, nine matches have been announced. Shane Taylor Promotions will make a return on tonight’s Dark, as Shane Taylor teams up with JD Griffey against two enhancement talents. This will be their AEW debut, as well as Tony Khan’s first appearance since losing to Keith Lee and Swerve Strickland at ROH Final Battle in December.
NXT Quick Results And Highlights: Go-Home Show For Vengeance Day
Below are highlights and quick match results (with video highlights) for Tuesday’s episode of NXT that aired live on the USA Network. Tuesday’s show was also the go-home show for this Saturday’s Vengeance Day. Quick match results and video highlights:. Indus Sher defeated The Creed Brothers. Zoey...
WWE Hypes Top Two Matches at WrestleMania 39
WWE released the following official match previews for the WrestleMania 39 co-main events, which will see Cody Rhodes challenge Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, and Rhea Ripley challenge SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair. It should be noted that WWE has not confirmed which match will air on Night...
