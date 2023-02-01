Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Philadelphia Eagles Star Arrested Just Before Super BowlOnlyHomersPhiladelphia, PA
This Huge Flea Market in Pennsylvania is a Must-VisitJoe MertensPhiladelphia, PA
FREE Pizza at Joseph's Pizza Parlor in Celebration of National Pizza DayMarilyn JohnsonRockledge, PA
5 of Our Favorite Taco Spots in PhiladelphiaEast Coast TravelerPhiladelphia, PA
4 Amazing Steakhouses in PennsylvaniaAlina AndrasPennsylvania State
Carino club to induct eight new members into South Jersey Basketball Hall of Fame
The Albert Carino Basketball Clubs of South Jersey will induct eight new members into the South Jersey Basketball Hall of Fame at its annual ceremony Sunday at the Holiday Inn, Route 70 in Cherry Hill. The club has flourished since founded in 1962, promoting South Jersey high school basketball and...
MaxPreps
High school basketball rankings: Camden climbs in the MaxPreps Top 25 after win over Imhotep Charter
Nationally-ranked showdowns and upsets continue to shape the MaxPreps Top 25 high school basketball rankings. Paul VI (Chantilly, Va.) strengthened its hold on the top spot in the after taking down No. 15 St. John's (Washington, D.C.) 69-60 and No. 18 Gonzaga (Washington, D.C.) 70-57 in a pair of Washington Catholic Athletic Conference contests.
Wife of Eagles’ Jason Kelce to bring OB-GYN to Super Bowl
The wife of Philadelphia Eagles center, Jason Kelce, will be 38 weeks pregnant during the Super Bowl this year. So, just as a precaution, she’s bringing her OB-GYN along with her to the big game. SIMILAR STORIES: Pennsylvanians are the ‘biggest Super Bowl partiers’ in the U.S.: report...
Sibling Rivals Travis And Jason Kelce Launch RealTruck Big Game Giveaway
Brothers Travis and Jason Kelce have more than one thing in common, and it’s not that they’re both professional athletes vying for a championship during the Big Game on February 12. All-Pros Travis Kelce, tight-end for Kansas City, and Jason Kelce, center for Philadelphia, are both investors in RealTruck, Inc., the premier
After Being Disrespected by His Teacher, Norristown Native Passed on Pro Sports Career to Become Historian
As a child, Norristown native Charles Blockson was told by a teacher that his heritage had no history worth learning, writes Avi Wolfman-Arent for Billy Penn. “Negros were born to serve white people,” the teacher said. The horrific comment put young Blockson on a mission to chronicle and preserve...
eastcoasttraveller.com
Why Philadelphia is Called Philadelphia
The name Philadelphia is believed to be derived from the Greek phrase "city of brotherly love." Many people know that Philadelphia's founder William Penn was a Quaker who named the city in honor of an ancient Greek town, but there are a few other details to consider. How Philadelphia Got...
WGAL
Philadelphia Eagles player indicted on rape, kidnapping charges
GUERNSEY COUNTY, Ohio — A Philadelphia Eagles player has been indicted on charges in an Ohio rape case, according to the state's Attorney General Dave Yost and the Guernsey County Sheriff. Joshua Sills, 25, was indicted by a Guernsey County Common Pleas Court grand jury on one count of...
Eagles Fan Ripped Off In Phony Ticket Scam, State Police Say
The Philadelphia Eagles won big over the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, but one Birds fan wasn't able to attend. A 39-year-old Lower Macungie man told state police he'd arranged to buy tickets to the game at Lincoln Financial Field from a fellow Facebook user for only $350 on Monday, Jan 23, troopers said in a statement.
6 of Our Favorite South Philly Cheesesteaks
Philadelphia, PA -The South Philadelphia Sports Complex is the current home to Philly's professional sports teams, located in the South Philly section of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. It is the site of the Wells Fargo Center, Lincoln Financial Field, and Citizens Bank Park.
3 Pennsylvania restaurants ranked among top 100 in country for 2023
There is good news for the folks feeling hungry right about now because Yelp has released its 10th-annual list of the top 100 restaurants in the country and Pennsylvania has a trio of representatives. Yelp said it created the list by reaching out to Yelpers for their favorite dining spots....
earnthenecklace.com
Is News Anchor Keith Jones Leaving NBC10 Philadelphia?
Some changes are coming to the news desk lineup at WCAU-TV. It was announced that Keith Jones wouldn’t be anchoring the weekday mornings anymore. But now his regular viewers are wondering if Keith Jones is leaving NBC10 and if the Emmy Award-winning journalist is staying at the Philadelphia news station. Find out what NBC10 said about the lineup change here.
PhillyBite
7 Best Must-Try Cheesesteaks Outside of Philadelphia
Can be summed up by its delicious components - a fresh roll, thinly sliced beef, grilled onions or mushrooms, and cheese. And no Philadelphia Cheesesteak is complete without Provolone, American, or the classic staple, Cheese Whiz. But where can you get a decent cheesesteak outside of Philly? We have you covered with The Best Cheesesteaks, Not in Philly.
Threat Clears Montco Middle School: Report
Penndale Middle School in Lansdale is dismissing students early on Monday, Jan. 30 after administrators learned of a violent threat, WFMZ reports. In a statement to parents, North Penn School District said students will be bussed home early, and that those who normally walk will need to be pic…
Founding Fathers Opening in Bucks County with Giant New Sports Bar, Restaurant, Steakhouse
One of Philadelphia's most popular and iconic sports bars is expanding to Bucks County with a new restaurant, grill, sports bar, and event/banquet space. Founding Fathers will open its second and largest location at 2900 Street Road in Bensalem, PA.
Popular Bar in Philadelphia, PA, Once Featured on Food Network Closes After 15 Years
Try to keep the tears out of your beer: a popular bar in Philadelphia has shut its doors after 15 years. And by "popular," it once caught the attention of Guy Fieri who featured it on his "Diners Drive-Ins and Dives" show on Food Network. As for why, if you...
Two Chesco Eateries Among Pennsylvania Restaurants to Check Out in 2023
Two Chester County eateries found their place on the list of twelve Pennsylvania restaurants to check out in 2023, writes Kalena Thomhave for The Keystone. Talula’s Table in Kennett Square only serves two parties each evening, so you usually have to make a reservation one year out. Even that is not easy, as you need to beat other callers at 7 AM to book your spot. Those lucky enough to score seats are served an eight-course chef’s tasting menu.
Five Montco Public Elementary Schools Rank Among Top 15 in Pennsylvania for 2023
Montgomery County is home to highly-ranked elementary schools. Niche recently released a list of the best public schools in the state for 2023. Here are the schools that made the list:. #2 The Souderton Charter School Collaborative. This public charter school has 235 students in grades K–8. It also ranked...
Doylestown Clothing Store is a One-Stop Shop for Eagles Fans Looking to Rep Their Favorite Team
A clothing store in Bucks County is selling every type of clothing for the most die-hard Eagles fan looking for something for every occasion. Monkey’s Uncle, located at 123 South Main Street in Doylestown, is known for their wide array of sportswear for all fans. For those who will be cheering on the Philadelphia Eagles, the store carries all types of clothes for all seasons bearing the team’s name and logos.
NJ mom of 5 dies after hitting car head-on in Pennsylvania
PENNSVILLE — A single mother of five was killed in a wrong-way head-on crash in Chester County, Pennsylvania, early Saturday morning. Pennsylvania State Police said Christne Severino, 41, of Pennsville, was driving west on Route 422 in Tredyffrin around 3:25 a.m. when she was hit by a 29-year-old from Philadelphia driving the wrong way.
The Great Glory of the Geator
I’m probably the wrong person to write this column about Jerry Blavat. Because of my two left feet, I never attended one of the many dances he ran. Never went to his club called MEMORIES in Margate. Attended just one of the oldies concerts he presided over at the Kimmel Center. But I know what Blavat meant to Philadelphia. I know what he meant to scores of fans such as my wife and her friends. I crossed paths twice in my life with the Geator and came away amazed.
