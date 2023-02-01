ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wyncote, PA

eastcoasttraveller.com

Why Philadelphia is Called Philadelphia

The name Philadelphia is believed to be derived from the Greek phrase "city of brotherly love." Many people know that Philadelphia's founder William Penn was a Quaker who named the city in honor of an ancient Greek town, but there are a few other details to consider. How Philadelphia Got...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
earnthenecklace.com

Is News Anchor Keith Jones Leaving NBC10 Philadelphia?

Some changes are coming to the news desk lineup at WCAU-TV. It was announced that Keith Jones wouldn’t be anchoring the weekday mornings anymore. But now his regular viewers are wondering if Keith Jones is leaving NBC10 and if the Emmy Award-winning journalist is staying at the Philadelphia news station. Find out what NBC10 said about the lineup change here.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
PhillyBite

7 Best Must-Try Cheesesteaks Outside of Philadelphia

Can be summed up by its delicious components - a fresh roll, thinly sliced beef, grilled onions or mushrooms, and cheese. And no Philadelphia Cheesesteak is complete without Provolone, American, or the classic staple, Cheese Whiz. But where can you get a decent cheesesteak outside of Philly? We have you covered with The Best Cheesesteaks, Not in Philly.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Daily Voice

Threat Clears Montco Middle School: Report

Penndale Middle School in Lansdale is dismissing students early on Monday, Jan. 30 after administrators learned of a violent threat, WFMZ reports. In a statement to parents, North Penn School District said students will be bussed home early, and that those who normally walk will need to be pic…
LANSDALE, PA
VISTA.Today

Two Chesco Eateries Among Pennsylvania Restaurants to Check Out in 2023

Two Chester County eateries found their place on the list of twelve Pennsylvania restaurants to check out in 2023, writes Kalena Thomhave for The Keystone. Talula’s Table in Kennett Square only serves two parties each evening, so you usually have to make a reservation one year out. Even that is not easy, as you need to beat other callers at 7 AM to book your spot. Those lucky enough to score seats are served an eight-course chef’s tasting menu.
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
BUCKSCO.Today

Doylestown Clothing Store is a One-Stop Shop for Eagles Fans Looking to Rep Their Favorite Team

A clothing store in Bucks County is selling every type of clothing for the most die-hard Eagles fan looking for something for every occasion. Monkey’s Uncle, located at 123 South Main Street in Doylestown, is known for their wide array of sportswear for all fans. For those who will be cheering on the Philadelphia Eagles, the store carries all types of clothes for all seasons bearing the team’s name and logos.
DOYLESTOWN, PA
South Philly Review

The Great Glory of the Geator

I’m probably the wrong person to write this column about Jerry Blavat. Because of my two left feet, I never attended one of the many dances he ran. Never went to his club called MEMORIES in Margate. Attended just one of the oldies concerts he presided over at the Kimmel Center. But I know what Blavat meant to Philadelphia. I know what he meant to scores of fans such as my wife and her friends. I crossed paths twice in my life with the Geator and came away amazed.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
