Pittsburgh uncovered...Giants, B-25's, and a Mayan blessing...the mystical secrets of our three rivers.Becker WestPittsburgh, PA
This building downtown has an ice hockey rink on its roofTed RiversPittsburgh, PA
4 Amazing Burger Places in PennsylvaniaAlina AndrasPennsylvania State
New Kensington man appeals conviction for fatal shooting and claims the jury persecuted him with harsh sentenceJade Talks CrimeNew Kensington, PA
Renowned Sports Doctor DiesOnlyHomersPittsburgh, PA
Related
Special window opens for Allegheny County homeowners to appeal 2022 property assessments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - It's a new day for some homeowners in Allegheny County -- a new day with the promise of a refund.KDKA's Meghan Schiller learned homeowners have 57 days to make sure they're not leaving money on the table."Anyone who bought a home in the last seven years is still being overcharged today," said Mike Suley, the most vocal foe of what he calls the "newcomers tax." He says the judge sided with the homeowners who sued the county over the tax add and now everyone can benefit."The judge said that the county was cooking the books and it's a...
tourcounsel.com
The Johnstown Galleria | Shopping mall in Pennsylvania
The Johnstown Galleria is a two-level shopping mall in Johnstown, Pennsylvania. It is anchored by Boscov's and J. C. Penney. Boscov's opened before the mall on September 19, 1992, and was the chains first store constructed in Central/Western Pennsylvania. The Johnstown Galleria was built by Zamias Services, Inc. and opened...
Beaver Falls restaurant manager says food delivery drivers are dashing and dining
BEAVER FALLS, Pa. (KDKA) - You've probably heard about dining and dashing, but what about dashing and then dining with someone else's delivery? It has happened twice in one week at Athen's Family Restaurant in Beaver Falls. The manager says people who are supposed to be picking up and delivering orders to customers are also helping themselves to a meal.Within a matter of days, surveillance cameras have caught DoorDash delivery drivers coming in to pick up orders for customers but also helping themselves to takeout they should not be taking.Marina Apostolis, the restaurant's manager, reviewed the footage with KDKA-TV. She pointed...
Klavon's Ice Cream Parlor no longer up for sale
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Klavon's Ice Cream Parlor in Pittsburgh's Strip District is no longer up for sale after being put on the market last year.Last year, Jacob and Desiree Hanchar put the business up for sale, saying that they couldn't give Klavon's the attention it deserves due to other business obligations.Now, according to the Tribune-Review, the Hanchars have changed their mind about selling after learning that interested buyers might have had different visions for Klavon's, including making a total change to the shop. The Hanchars tell the Trib that they've hired a new manager who will be experimenting with new flavors and ideas, while keeping the flavors that the shop has become well-known for.
pittsburghmagazine.com
Sad Mex: Why A Popular Oakland Eatery Just Shut Down After 30 Years
After three decades in Oakland, Mad Mex said “adios” to the neighborhood. The “funky fresh Cal-Mex” spot at 370 Atwood St. — big Burrito Restaurant Group’s first eatery — closed its doors for good on Jan. 31. Bill Fuller, president of big Burrito,...
BRGR's final Pittsburgh location closes
BRGR, has closed its last restaurant in the Pittsburgh area. The Business Times reports a sign posted in the window of the restaurant at the Galleria in Mount Lebanon indicates it has closed permanently.
pittsburghmagazine.com
A Beloved “Lifestyle Destination” Closes Its Doors in Sewickley
It was more than a decade ago when Danielle Franks suggested sprucing up the quaint streets of Sewickley during a local mom’s club playgroup; her friend, Kristin Bourdeau, also admitted to feeling an “itch” to do something within the community. Both had backgrounds in retail, as well...
gotodestinations.com
Finding the Best Italian Restaurants in Pittsburgh
Pittsburgh is known for its diverse food scene, with many restaurants serving various cuisines worldwide. Craving a classic Margherita pizza? A bowl of comforting pasta, or a hearty meat dish, finding the perfect Italian restaurant can be a challenge. To make things easier, we’ve scoured the city in search of...
nextpittsburgh.com
11 new Pittsburgh restaurants and breweries, plus 2 big closures
A new year means it’s time to dust off your restaurants “to-be-tried” list and add a few more while you’re at it. These new restaurants and bars have a little something for everyone. Restaurants. 3239 West Liberty Ave., Dormont. Opened in December, Tacosburgh calls itself “Southern...
Couple plans to open full-service dog kennel in Allegheny Township
A canine-loving couple are moving ahead with plans to open a full-service dog kennel in Allegheny Township. Dan and Lindsay Janoski live on 15 acres along Indian Hill Road. Lindsay Janoski grew up with fond memories of her grandparents’ former dog kennel, Mar-Ken-El in Allegheny Township. “I’ve had dogs...
West Virginia’s only Bed Bath & Beyond is closing
Bed Bath & Beyond announced Monday that it is planning to close an additional 87 stores, and according to a newly released list, West Virginia's only location will be among them.
wtae.com
'We want them to be here': Monongahela community rallies behind businesses affected by water main break
MONONGAHELA, Pa. — One week after a broken water main resulted in flooding along Monongahela's West Main Street, six businesses that were affected are still unable to operate. Watch the report from Monongahela in the video above. "It's so surreal we're in this situation," said Daniel Bires, the owner...
Submarine chic or spaceship sophisticated? Pittsburgh home for sale is very unique
The interior ascends to a quirky dimension.
wtae.com
Giant Eagle: No more weekly ads in the mail
PITTSBURGH — A big change is coming to Giant Eagle:Their weekly ad will no longer be delivered in the mail. The ad, which lets shoppers know about sale items and other deals at Giant Eagle stores, is going digital. The change will begin March 2, according to a notice...
State grant could help create large, uninterrupted recreation space in Monroeville
There’s still a good bit of fundraising to go, but a grant of more than a half-million dollars has the Allegheny Land Trust halfway toward its goal of acquiring 95 acres of property in Monroeville for conservation. “We’re able to use this grant as the first step for this...
Residents in West View and Sewickley Hills raise questions about trash bill increases
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — From the South Hills to the North Hills and everywhere in between, people are talking trash about waste management companies.Imagine the shock when the trash bill arrives, and it didn't just increase a little, it more than doubled.KDKA-TV found drastic price differences in what the same companies are charging people for very similar services. In some places, you can negotiate your own trash pick-up rate and compare companies.But for most, it's coordinated by your council or borough leaders. If they're not tough negotiators, you're likely footing the bill.It impacts people like John Kichi, who is now paying...
pittsburghmagazine.com
Not What You Might Expect – Japanese Sandwiches in Troy Hill?
Chef Gary Marshall immerses himself in Japanese culture one bite (and tat) at a time. The heavily inked foodie fell in love with the body art form, which led him to explore the country’s cuisine and hone his skills at Umami, Roger Li’s izakaya, or Japanese pub, in Lawrenceville.
beavercountyradio.com
Fire at an Aliquippa home
Story by Sandy Giordano – Beaver County Radio. Published January 31, 2023 10:45 A.M. (Aliquippa, PA) Firefighters were called to 215 Baker Street for an electrical fire in the occupied that went through the basement walls. A fire department spokesman said there were no injuries, and no estimate of damage was available.
Pittsburgh Weather: Brutal cold stretch expected over next 48 hours
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Let's discuss the next 48 hours with another brutal cold stretch expected for our area. The good news is that we have been here before with temperatures falling below 0° Christmas weekend. Temperatures this time around won't be that cold and the cold will not stay around as long as that cold stretch too. WEATHER LINKS: Current Conditions | School Closings & Delays | Submit Your Weather PhotosIt will still be brutally cold, and if you aren't prepared for the cold, you're running out of time. This is a good time to also double-check and make sure you...
pittsburghmagazine.com
Firewhistle Brewing Will Heat You Up With Cold Beer and Warm Hearts
Jason Berman is a volunteer firefighter with a burning passion for beer. In July 2022, after two decades of making beer at home, he opened Firewhistle Brewing at 107 N. Second Ave. in Elizabeth Borough. It’s open from 4 to 10 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday, 4 p.m. to midnight Friday, 2 p.m. to midnight Saturday and 9 a.m. and noon to 9 p.m. Sunday.
