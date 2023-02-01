Read full article on original website
Powerball Winner: Did Anyone Win Monday's $416 Million Jackpot?
Monday's Powerball jackpot was worth an estimated $416 million.
iheart.com
How To Increase Your Chance Of Winning the Mega Millions
In case you’ve somehow missed the news, the Mega Millions multi-state lottery has an estimated jackpot of more than $1.1-billion, making it one of the largest lottery prizes ever in the U.S. Of course, that enormous prize comes with incredibly tiny odds. Buying just one ticket for tonight’s Mega...
Check your lottery tickets – Somebody in the state just won $31 million
Somebody is a whole lot wealthier just by purchasing a lottery ticket. That’s according to the officials of the Mega Millions’ lottery game.The drawing for Tuesday, January 31 had exactly one jackpot winner. The winning ticket—worth a life-changing $31 million—was sold in Massachusetts. The jackpot prize has a cash option of $16.5 million.
Luckiest Mega Millions winning numbers: These numbers are drawn most often in Mega Millions
Forget about family birthdays and anniversary dates. If you want to try a different strategy for winning the massive $1.1 billion Mega Millions lottery jackpot that’s up for grabs Tuesday night, you may want to take a look at the most popular numbers that get drawn in this multi-state lottery game.
Mega Millions lottery: Did you win Tuesday’s $1.1B Mega Millions drawing? Winning numbers, live results (1/10/23)
The Mega Millions jackpot for Tuesday’s gigantic lottery drawing has climbed to $1.1 billion, with a cash option valued at $576.8 million. If someone wins it will be the 5th largest jackpot in U.S. lottery history and the third biggest Mega Millions prize. The winning numbers were: 7, 13,...
$1.35 Billion Mega Millions jackpot winning numbers drawn Friday Night
The highly anticipated winning numbers for the $1.35 Billion Mega Millions were drawn on Friday night.
Why have there been so many massive Powerball, Mega Millions jackpots recently?
Since last summer, we've seen three record-setting lottery jackpots - $1.34 billion, $1.35 billion, and $2.04 billion. Why?
iheart.com
Next Powerball Jackpot Will Be Worth $613 Million
Monday's (January 30) Powerball jackpot will be worth an estimated $613 million after zero players matched all six numbers during the $572 million drawing Saturday (January 28) night. The upcoming Powerball jackpot will mark the 10th time the game has exceeded the $600 plateau. The Powerball jackpot reset to $20...
Powerball: See the winning numbers in Wednesday’s $653 million drawing
It’s time to grab your tickets and check to see if you’re a big winner! The Powerball lottery jackpot continues to rise after one lucky winner in Kansas won $93 million in the November 19 drawing. Is this your lucky night?. Here are Wednesday’s winning lottery numbers:
Powerball Wins in Louisiana – $50,000 Winner Sold
Lottery players in Louisiana have had a very big weekend. Friday night's Mega Millions game generated a $40,000 winner that was sold in Louisiana. And, we have now confirmed that the Powerball drawing from last night, Saturday January 21, also produced a big money prize winner off of a Louisiana sold ticket. That prize is worth $50,000.
