Massachusetts State

How To Increase Your Chance Of Winning the Mega Millions

In case you’ve somehow missed the news, the Mega Millions multi-state lottery has an estimated jackpot of more than $1.1-billion, making it one of the largest lottery prizes ever in the U.S. Of course, that enormous prize comes with incredibly tiny odds. Buying just one ticket for tonight’s Mega...
Next Powerball Jackpot Will Be Worth $613 Million

Monday's (January 30) Powerball jackpot will be worth an estimated $613 million after zero players matched all six numbers during the $572 million drawing Saturday (January 28) night. The upcoming Powerball jackpot will mark the 10th time the game has exceeded the $600 plateau. The Powerball jackpot reset to $20...
TENNESSEE STATE
Powerball Wins in Louisiana – $50,000 Winner Sold

Lottery players in Louisiana have had a very big weekend. Friday night's Mega Millions game generated a $40,000 winner that was sold in Louisiana. And, we have now confirmed that the Powerball drawing from last night, Saturday January 21, also produced a big money prize winner off of a Louisiana sold ticket. That prize is worth $50,000.
LOUISIANA STATE
