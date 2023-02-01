EVANSTON, Ill. — What a difference four days can make. After playing possibly its worst game of the season Sunday — losing at Penn State, 83-61 in a game that wasn't even that close — and looking as lost as ever with time running out to change course, the Michigan men's basketball team needed to come up with some answers Thursday evening. The Wolverines were once again on the road, playing yet another NCAA Tournament bubble team. But performing like they did at Penn State would not have only resulted in a loss, but push an already unlikely NCAA Tournament bid further out of reach.

ANN ARBOR, MI ・ 13 HOURS AGO