Illinois loves its people: Check if you qualify for $1,500 via AABD Cash Program being disabled or blindMark StarIllinois State
Want assistance to pay for housing? Apply for Housing Choice Voucher Program for Chicago families and disabled peopleMark StarChicago, IL
My Favorite Asian Restaurant in Illinois has new menu items you must tryChicago Food KingSchaumburg, IL
White Sox Aversion to Improving the Team is AmazingLarry E LambertChicago, IL
Dinosaur Adventure on 2/4 and 2/5Adrian HolmanRosemont, IL
First Impressions: Caitlin Clark showcases all-time greatness in decisive win over No. 8 Maryland
Caitlin Clark is arguably the runaway favorite for national player of the year. Her nightly stat lines come straight out of NBA 2K and she showcased that once again on Thursday during Iowa's 96-82 win over No. 8 Maryland. Let's dive into some of the first impressions. -- Clark was...
Michigan bounces back, bullies Northwestern for first Quadrant-1 win of season
EVANSTON, Ill. — What a difference four days can make. After playing possibly its worst game of the season Sunday — losing at Penn State, 83-61 in a game that wasn't even that close — and looking as lost as ever with time running out to change course, the Michigan men's basketball team needed to come up with some answers Thursday evening. The Wolverines were once again on the road, playing yet another NCAA Tournament bubble team. But performing like they did at Penn State would not have only resulted in a loss, but push an already unlikely NCAA Tournament bid further out of reach.
Juwan Howard recaps victory at Northwestern: 'It's a big win for this team'
EVANSTON, Ill. — The Michigan men's basketball team put its season back on track in a big way Thursday evening, when the Wolverines scored 42 points in the second half to take down Northwestern, 68-51 in Welsh-Ryan Arena. The win moved the Wolverines (6-5 Big Ten, 12-10 overall) to 1-8 in Quadrant-1 games on the season, and kept Michigan's currently long-shot NCAA Tournament hopes alive.
Takeaways: Wolverines bring defense, much-needed sense of urgency to Evanston, leave with convincing win
EVANSTON, Ill. — The Michigan men's basketball team returned to the win column Thursday evening, coming alive with a 22-4 run early in the second half to take down Northwestern, 68-51. The win was the Wolverines' second road game of the season, and first Quadrant-1 victory in nine tries.
Iowa Signee Profile: Miami (OH) OL transfer Rusty Feth
Iowa announced the addition of Miami (OH) offensive line transfer Rusty Feth on Wednesday, Feb. 1. Feth took an official visit to Iowa this past weekend and picked the Hawkeyes after his trip to Iowa City. Feth chose the Hawkeyes over the likes of Purdue, West Virginia, and others, and he will join the program in the summer months.
Iowa Cancels 200 Orange Krush Tickets for Game vs. Illinois
The Hawkeyes are turning away the Illini student section for Saturday's game at Carver-Hawkeye Arena.
University of Iowa Foils Plan of Illinois Students to Invade Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Saturday
Saturday's Iowa-Illinois men's basketball game at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City is a sellout. Now, a disagreement between the Iowa Athletics Department and the Illinois student section is making things even more interesting. Each year during the college basketball season, the Illinois student section (which calls itself The Orange Krush)...
Durant three-star linebacker Nolan DeLong to walk-on at Iowa over FCS offers
Iowa's 2023 walk-on class continues to get better as Durant three-star linebacker Nolan DeLong announced he will walk-on at Iowa over full-ride offers from South Dakota, Northern Iowa, and St. Thomas. DeLong finished his senior season with 250 carries, 2,111 rushing yards, and 21 touchdowns. DeLong had 66 tackles, 14...
Homestead’s Leeper signs with Iowa football
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Homestead High School’s Grant Leeper is taking a leap to the Big Ten as the senior tight end signed to play college football for the Iowa Hawkeyes. At six-foot-six, 215 pounds, Leeper has the frame to make an impact for the Hawkeyes. He only played one season of high school […]
247Sports
Three Iowa football assistants that stood out during the 2023 recruiting cycle
It's the late signing period on this Wednesday and the Hawkeyes are expecting to sign one lone scholarship prospect in three-star tight end Grant Leeper, who is a grayshirt. With the conclusion of the 2023 recruiting cycle, here is a look at three Iowa assistants, plus an honorable mention, that stood out from the Hawkeyes' recruiting efforts.
saturdaytradition.com
Gary Barta explains why he has confidence in Brian Ferentz
Gary Barta followed Kirk Ferentz’ press conference on Wednesday, and was asked about Iowa’s offense in recent years, and why he supports offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz. Kirk Ferentz earlier Wednesday said there would not be staff changes before next season. Iowa’s offense last season finished 123rd nationally after...
DT Jamel Howard set to announce on National Signing Day
Chicago Marist defensive tackle Jamel Howard will announce his commitment on Wednesday, February 1st at 4:30 ET. The announcement will take place at his school as part of a ceremony at Marist. Howard's options include Michigan, Wisconsin, Illinois, Miami-FL and LSU. Those are the five schools he took official visits...
First official Iowa girls state wrestling tournament is here
By Dana Becker | Photos by Matthew Putney For the first time, officially, the state of Iowa will crown state champions in girls wrestling. The two-day tournament kicks off Thursday in Coralville from the Xtream Arena. A total of 14 champions will be crowned on Friday night, with others ...
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Iowa
If you live in Iowa and you love trying new places, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
4 Amazing Burger Spots in Iowa
If you live in Iowa and you love trying new restaurants, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Iowa that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
The Best Ice Cream In Eastern Iowa Reopens Two Locations
The Best Ice Cream In Eastern Iowa Reopens Two Locations. Not one but two locations will be opening up for the season this month!. One of the most popular ice cream franchises in the Cedar Valley is slowly returning for the 2023 season. 4 Queens Dairy Cream is a staple of the area with several locations scattered around the Cedar Valley.
Eastern Iowa is Home to the Best Restaurant in the Whole State
Every year, Yelp releases a list of the Top 100 places to eat across the country. But, before we get to that list, we should probably know HOW the folks at Yelp narrow it down to just 100 restaurants. The article reads:. "To create Yelp’s Top 100 US Restaurants list,...
An Old Secret Is Hidden Under This Downtown In Iowa
Many towns and cities in Iowa have a long history that they are proud of. Some of that history is great... some of it is sadly not. Thankfully today we will be looking at a town that can be proud of its story. Independence loves its history, and the local historical society is always ready to answer questions for curious visitors.
Daily Iowan
Iowa Interstate Railroad purchases 30 acres for new transloading facility in southeast Iowa City
A new rail-to-truck trans-loading facility is coming to Iowa City following a purchase of 30 acres of land by the Iowa Interstate Railroad. The new facility will be located in southeast Iowa City on the city’s industrial campus east of the intersection between 420th Street and Highway 6. According to a press release from the Iowa Interstate Railroad, the rail-to-truck facility will give direct access to all 7 Class-I Railroads:
