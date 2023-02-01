ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
247Sports

Michigan bounces back, bullies Northwestern for first Quadrant-1 win of season

EVANSTON, Ill. — What a difference four days can make. After playing possibly its worst game of the season Sunday — losing at Penn State, 83-61 in a game that wasn't even that close — and looking as lost as ever with time running out to change course, the Michigan men's basketball team needed to come up with some answers Thursday evening. The Wolverines were once again on the road, playing yet another NCAA Tournament bubble team. But performing like they did at Penn State would not have only resulted in a loss, but push an already unlikely NCAA Tournament bid further out of reach.
ANN ARBOR, MI
247Sports

Juwan Howard recaps victory at Northwestern: 'It's a big win for this team'

EVANSTON, Ill. — The Michigan men's basketball team put its season back on track in a big way Thursday evening, when the Wolverines scored 42 points in the second half to take down Northwestern, 68-51 in Welsh-Ryan Arena. The win moved the Wolverines (6-5 Big Ten, 12-10 overall) to 1-8 in Quadrant-1 games on the season, and kept Michigan's currently long-shot NCAA Tournament hopes alive.
ANN ARBOR, MI
247Sports

Iowa Signee Profile: Miami (OH) OL transfer Rusty Feth

Iowa announced the addition of Miami (OH) offensive line transfer Rusty Feth on Wednesday, Feb. 1. Feth took an official visit to Iowa this past weekend and picked the Hawkeyes after his trip to Iowa City. Feth chose the Hawkeyes over the likes of Purdue, West Virginia, and others, and he will join the program in the summer months.
IOWA CITY, IA
WANE 15

Homestead’s Leeper signs with Iowa football

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Homestead High School’s Grant Leeper is taking a leap to the Big Ten as the senior tight end signed to play college football for the Iowa Hawkeyes. At six-foot-six, 215 pounds, Leeper has the frame to make an impact for the Hawkeyes. He only played one season of high school […]
IOWA CITY, IA
247Sports

Three Iowa football assistants that stood out during the 2023 recruiting cycle

It's the late signing period on this Wednesday and the Hawkeyes are expecting to sign one lone scholarship prospect in three-star tight end Grant Leeper, who is a grayshirt. With the conclusion of the 2023 recruiting cycle, here is a look at three Iowa assistants, plus an honorable mention, that stood out from the Hawkeyes' recruiting efforts.
IOWA CITY, IA
saturdaytradition.com

Gary Barta explains why he has confidence in Brian Ferentz

Gary Barta followed Kirk Ferentz’ press conference on Wednesday, and was asked about Iowa’s offense in recent years, and why he supports offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz. Kirk Ferentz earlier Wednesday said there would not be staff changes before next season. Iowa’s offense last season finished 123rd nationally after...
IOWA CITY, IA
247Sports

DT Jamel Howard set to announce on National Signing Day

Chicago Marist defensive tackle Jamel Howard will announce his commitment on Wednesday, February 1st at 4:30 ET. The announcement will take place at his school as part of a ceremony at Marist. Howard's options include Michigan, Wisconsin, Illinois, Miami-FL and LSU. Those are the five schools he took official visits...
CHICAGO, IL
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Steakhouses in Iowa

If you live in Iowa and you love trying new places, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
IOWA STATE
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Burger Spots in Iowa

If you live in Iowa and you love trying new restaurants, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Iowa that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
IOWA STATE
KOEL 950 AM

The Best Ice Cream In Eastern Iowa Reopens Two Locations

The Best Ice Cream In Eastern Iowa Reopens Two Locations. Not one but two locations will be opening up for the season this month!. One of the most popular ice cream franchises in the Cedar Valley is slowly returning for the 2023 season. 4 Queens Dairy Cream is a staple of the area with several locations scattered around the Cedar Valley.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
B100

An Old Secret Is Hidden Under This Downtown In Iowa

Many towns and cities in Iowa have a long history that they are proud of. Some of that history is great... some of it is sadly not. Thankfully today we will be looking at a town that can be proud of its story. Independence loves its history, and the local historical society is always ready to answer questions for curious visitors.
INDEPENDENCE, IA
Daily Iowan

Iowa Interstate Railroad purchases 30 acres for new transloading facility in southeast Iowa City

A new rail-to-truck trans-loading facility is coming to Iowa City following a purchase of 30 acres of land by the Iowa Interstate Railroad. The new facility will be located in southeast Iowa City on the city’s industrial campus east of the intersection between 420th Street and Highway 6. According to a press release from the Iowa Interstate Railroad, the rail-to-truck facility will give direct access to all 7 Class-I Railroads:
IOWA CITY, IA
247Sports

247Sports

