ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toledo, OH

Toledo wins at Miami, but Kowalczyk seethes about lack of focus

By By Kyle Rowland / The Blade
The Blade
The Blade
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Dz21N_0kYDmOJu00

OXFORD, Ohio — The Mid-American Conference announced last week that Miami will be on Toledo’s football schedule for the first time since 2011.

The RedHawks probably wouldn’t mind if UT fell off its basketball schedule for a decade.

On Tuesday, the Rockets beat Miami 81-78 for their 18th consecutive win against the RedHawks, a preposterous streak that dates to 2011-12, Tod Kowalczyk’s second season at Toledo.

“Don’t know anything about that,” a seething, red-faced Kowalczyk said outside the Toledo locker room minutes after a blistering post-game speech to his team.

The reason? Five turnovers in the final 2 minutes, 35 seconds, including three in the final minute, turning a coronation into an angst-filled finish.

In the previous 117 minutes, the Rockets had only turned the ball over 11 times.

“Obviously, it’s all about getting wins,” Kowalczyk said. “But we didn’t play with intelligence [and] we didn’t play with purpose besides RayJ Dennis. We didn’t play well. That basketball gets you beat. I’m disappointed with how we played. We’ve been playing exceptionally well. I thought today we took a step back.”

Toledo (16-6, 7-2) was 6 of 10 from the free throw line, with two misses coming in the final 17 seconds.

Ra’Heim Moss and JT Shumate were each called for technical fouls. Shumate’s occurred with 14 seconds left.

“We need to be smarter as a team,” said Shumate, who had a crucial blocked shot and steal with 21 seconds left.

The Rockets led by 10 with four minutes left and seven with less than 90 seconds left. Miami never had a possession trailing by one possession in the final 13 minutes.

One of the biggest sequences came with 12:41 left and Toledo leading 52-48. Miami’s Jaquel Morris missed back-to-back free throws, and Shumate hit a 3 on the other end, flipping a potential two-point lead into three possessions.

Dennis scored a career-high-tying 29 points — 22 in the second half. He had 14 of Toledo’s final 17 points, making all six field goal attempts.

“He’s a phenomenal player, and he played with purpose tonight,” Kowalczyk said.

Shumate added, “We feel really comfortable and safe when the ball is in his hands.”

Shumate scored 19 points on 8-of-12 shooting, with six rebounds. Setric Millner, Jr., had 12 points, five rebounds, and four steals. He was held scoreless in the second half.

Moss finished with seven rebounds, four assists, and two steals.

Toledo shot 51.6 percent — the 11th time it’s shot better than 50 percent — and converted nine of 22 3s. The Rockets scored 44 points in the paint and had a 15-6 advantage in second-chance points.

“When we take care of the ball, we can do anything,” Dennis said. “That’s why you see all of these high-scoring games because we aren't wasting possessions. We’re getting good looks at the rim. It’s something we take pride in.”

Miami (7-15, 1-8) shot 53.4 percent and finished 10 of 24 from 3-point range.

Morgan Safford led the RedHawks with 25 points, 11 rebounds, four assists, and two steals. He played all 40 minutes and only had one turnover.

Six-foot-8, 305-pound forward Anderson Mirambeaux had 18 points on 9-of-12 shooting.

The RedHawks lost their six straight game, all by less than 10 points.

The result goes down as a win for Toledo, and years from now, the details will be forgotten. But it will take a while for Kowalczyk to erase the events of Tuesday night from his memory.

”We were making plays that were not Toledo basketball,” he said. “We made so many just unfocused plays, whether it be silly turnovers, or silly fouls, or technical fouls, things we need to clean up. We didn’t have maturity tonight.”

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Daily Advocate

Seth Cook signs on to play football at Findlay

NEW MADISON — Tri-Village senior Seth Cook is going to be an Oiler. Cook signed his National Letter of Intent to further his academic and football career at Findlay University. Cook said it was not an easy process, but ultimately decided that Findlay was the right choice. “The recruiting...
FINDLAY, OH
13abc.com

Toledo’s first black-owned barber college opening its doors soon

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The first black-owned barber college in the 419 is planning on opening its doors at the corner of Byrne rd and Glendale to students in the next month. Antwaun Turner, the founder of Toledo Barber College, says it all started as a small idea in his head and he’s proud to see how far it has come.
TOLEDO, OH
tourcounsel.com

Franklin Park Mall | Shopping mall in Toledo, Ohio

Franklin Park Mall is a shopping mall in Toledo, Ohio. The anchor stores are Dillard's, Macy's, Dick's Sporting Goods, Forever 21, DSW, and JCPenney. Developed by The Rouse Company, the mall opened on July 22, 1971, occupying the former site of the Franklin Airport. The mall was built using the Syncon modular building subsystems for an estimated savings of $500,000.
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL 11

Semi crash closes I-75 northbound in Toledo Wednesday

TOLEDO, Ohio — Northbound I-75 between Wales Road and Miami Street closed Wednesday afternoon due to a crash involving a semi-trailer. An ODOT spokesperson said a semi hit the crash attenuator at the Miami exit and spilled diesel fuel for about 300 feet, which required additional cleanup. The attenuator was replaced, the truck was hauled away, and the spokesperson said traffic should be moving again by 4:30 p.m.
TOLEDO, OH
thevillagereporter.com

Former Swanton Wrestling Coach Charged For Incident At Tournament

Former Swanton Middle School wrestling coach Aaron Brown has been charged with Assault and Endangering Children. According to a police report provided by the Archbold Police Department, Mr. Brown was presented a summons on Friday, January 27th at 3:00 p.m. Both charges are listed as a Misdemeanor in the First...
ARCHBOLD, OH
13abc.com

Dine in the 419: Ye Olde Durty Bird

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) -If you’re looking for great food, fun, and atmosphere, look no further than Ye Olde Durty Bird. “My sister and I opened up Ye Olde Durty Bird in 2012,” explained co-owner Julie Ketterman. “It’s an old historical building, We’re right in the heart of downtown. Obviously, we’re right across from the Mud Hens.” The restaurant is known for it’s unique food creations and extensive menu. Ketterman says they have anything and everything to suit your food mood.
TOLEDO, OH
gotodestinations.com

EGGS-CELLENT Breakfast Spots in Toledo, Ohio – 2023

Looking for the best breakfast in Toledo, are you? The Glass City is home to some of the most delicious and diverse breakfast spots around. From classic diners serving up hearty plates of pancakes and bacon, to trendy cafes offering artisanal pastries and pour-over coffee, it’s all here in Toledo.
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Finds in the 419 - Historic Church of St. Patrick

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - 13abc’s James Starks learns the history behind the Historic Church of St. Patrick in Toledo. See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.
TOLEDO, OH
bgfalconmedia.com

Director of Public Safety announces new changes

Director of Public Safety Michael Campbell shared updates within the BGSU Police Department and other areas regarding campus safety. The BGSU Police Department has hired three new officers. One starts this Friday as he is already certified in the state of Ohio and the other two will be headed to the police academy on Feb. 13.
BOWLING GREEN, OH
13abc.com

Barenaked Ladies coming to Toledo Zoo this summer

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Barenaked Ladies are coming to the Toledo Zoo this summer as part of their Last Summer on Earth 2023 American Tour. The Toronto-based eight-time JUNO winners and tow-time Grammy nominees are hitting the road this summer and playing three dozen shows in major venues all over the United States.
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL 11

What's driving the growing number of car washes in northwest Ohio?

TOLEDO, Ohio — It has been the buzz around town. An adjacent car wash wants to buy Uncle John's Pancake House to level the restaurant and build an area for car vacuums. The potential uprooting of an iconic Toledo restaurant of nearly 60 years has many questioning: Why there are so many new car washes in the area?
TOLEDO, OH
mlivingnews.com

Jing Chuan: Toledo’s Chinese Restaurant

In November of 1985 husband and wife, Shanteh and Pei Ying Sun, opened Jing Chuan on Secor Road in Toledo. The restaurant was based on Mandarin and Szechuan cuisine, giving rise to the first word of the restaurant’s name, Jing, after the Capital City of China, Beijing and the Mandarin offerings there, and the second word, Chuan, based on the culinary offerings of the Sichuan region of China.
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Otters spotted at Metroparks, among multiple species coming back

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Otters have been spotted on the banks of the Maumee River. It’s a rare sight, one that’s virtually unheard of since the 1930s, when habitat loss and overhunting decimated otter populations. “Otters are still relatively rare here,” said Metroparks Master Interpreter Kim High. “I...
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL 11

Shoreland Avenue under scrutiny following latest crash

SHORELAND, Ohio — A busy road in Point Place is under scrutiny once again. A truck had to be pulled from the Ottawa River that runs parallel to Shoreland Avenue last Friday. Nearby resident Bob Ulinski remembers the scene Friday night. "We were just sitting in the house and...
TOLEDO, OH
nbc24.com

Ashes stolen from car in Toledo have been returned

TOLEDO, Ohio — Parker Hanson has confirmed that the ashes of Michael Niles have made their way back to him. Hanson refrained from disclosing the circumstances of the return but is grateful that he was able to reclaim his friend's remains. They had been stolen from his car Tuesday...
TOLEDO, OH
The Blade

The Blade

Toledo, OH
19K+
Followers
15K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

It is The Blade's ongoing mission to be the premier source of breaking news and information for northwest Ohio and southeast Michigan. Whether on mobile, tablet, desktop or print; it's your news however you choose.

 https://www.toledoblade.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy