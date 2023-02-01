Toledo wins at Miami, but Kowalczyk seethes about lack of focus

OXFORD, Ohio — The Mid-American Conference announced last week that Miami will be on Toledo’s football schedule for the first time since 2011.

The RedHawks probably wouldn’t mind if UT fell off its basketball schedule for a decade.

On Tuesday, the Rockets beat Miami 81-78 for their 18th consecutive win against the RedHawks, a preposterous streak that dates to 2011-12, Tod Kowalczyk’s second season at Toledo.

“Don’t know anything about that,” a seething, red-faced Kowalczyk said outside the Toledo locker room minutes after a blistering post-game speech to his team.

The reason? Five turnovers in the final 2 minutes, 35 seconds, including three in the final minute, turning a coronation into an angst-filled finish.

In the previous 117 minutes, the Rockets had only turned the ball over 11 times.

“Obviously, it’s all about getting wins,” Kowalczyk said. “But we didn’t play with intelligence [and] we didn’t play with purpose besides RayJ Dennis. We didn’t play well. That basketball gets you beat. I’m disappointed with how we played. We’ve been playing exceptionally well. I thought today we took a step back.”

Toledo (16-6, 7-2) was 6 of 10 from the free throw line, with two misses coming in the final 17 seconds.

Ra’Heim Moss and JT Shumate were each called for technical fouls. Shumate’s occurred with 14 seconds left.

“We need to be smarter as a team,” said Shumate, who had a crucial blocked shot and steal with 21 seconds left.

The Rockets led by 10 with four minutes left and seven with less than 90 seconds left. Miami never had a possession trailing by one possession in the final 13 minutes.

One of the biggest sequences came with 12:41 left and Toledo leading 52-48. Miami’s Jaquel Morris missed back-to-back free throws, and Shumate hit a 3 on the other end, flipping a potential two-point lead into three possessions.

Dennis scored a career-high-tying 29 points — 22 in the second half. He had 14 of Toledo’s final 17 points, making all six field goal attempts.

“He’s a phenomenal player, and he played with purpose tonight,” Kowalczyk said.

Shumate added, “We feel really comfortable and safe when the ball is in his hands.”

Shumate scored 19 points on 8-of-12 shooting, with six rebounds. Setric Millner, Jr., had 12 points, five rebounds, and four steals. He was held scoreless in the second half.

Moss finished with seven rebounds, four assists, and two steals.

Toledo shot 51.6 percent — the 11th time it’s shot better than 50 percent — and converted nine of 22 3s. The Rockets scored 44 points in the paint and had a 15-6 advantage in second-chance points.

“When we take care of the ball, we can do anything,” Dennis said. “That’s why you see all of these high-scoring games because we aren't wasting possessions. We’re getting good looks at the rim. It’s something we take pride in.”

Miami (7-15, 1-8) shot 53.4 percent and finished 10 of 24 from 3-point range.

Morgan Safford led the RedHawks with 25 points, 11 rebounds, four assists, and two steals. He played all 40 minutes and only had one turnover.

Six-foot-8, 305-pound forward Anderson Mirambeaux had 18 points on 9-of-12 shooting.

The RedHawks lost their six straight game, all by less than 10 points.

The result goes down as a win for Toledo, and years from now, the details will be forgotten. But it will take a while for Kowalczyk to erase the events of Tuesday night from his memory.

”We were making plays that were not Toledo basketball,” he said. “We made so many just unfocused plays, whether it be silly turnovers, or silly fouls, or technical fouls, things we need to clean up. We didn’t have maturity tonight.”