NBA Insider Says Rob Pelinka Still Has A Move Or Two To Make Before The Trade Deadline

Rob Pelinka may have to continue searching the trade market for roster additions, as an NBA insider expects the Lakers to make another move or two.

Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

The Los Angeles Lakers are in desperate need of reinforcements and have been in that position all season long. Despite a lot of adversity, the Lakers have kept themselves on the fringes of the playoff race and now have people expecting a big second-half run to solidify their position for summer basketball.

The healthy Lakers are a good team, as evidenced by their OT win over the New York Knicks tonight. However, they still do need better talent on the roster to enable their push toward the playoffs. NBA insiders Marc Stein and Chris Haynes are expecting another move from the Lakers before next week's trade deadline.

Haynes: "I still don't believe this Lakers squad, the way it's constructed, I think Rob Pelinka still has a move or two left in him." Stein: "He did say, I think the Lakers have been pretty upfront about the timing of the trade to get Hachimura, to put Kendrick Nunn's expiring contract and 3 second-round picks on the table was designed with the idea that it left them with the time to make another deal."

It is imperative that the Lakers make a move before the market shuts. They still need shooting and can't be so heavily reliant on fast-break opportunities to stay competitive. There are players available on the market that can keep their playing philosophy the same while giving them a major offensive boost.

Who Should The Lakers Be Targeting?

The Lakers can aim big, make a safe move, or go all-out. The final option seems the least likely, as the Lakers want to protect their picks unless they can get a genuine third star . Unless Zach LaVine is suddenly available for 2 first-round picks, it's incredibly unlikely that the Lakers get a big addition.

However, they can target players like Gary Trent Jr. and Bojan Bogdanovic for rotational options. Bogdanovic seems to have been priced out of the market with the Pistons expecting an unprotected first-round pick for him. GTJ's price is unclear, but the expiring 2-way player should not fetch a first-round pick price at this stage.

At the lowest end, the Lakers can target the likes of Terrence Ross and Josh Richardson with the money they can generate from Patrick Beverley's contract. Moves are there to be made, but we know the Lakers won't make them unless it's ideal for them.

