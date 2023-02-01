ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KITV.com

Assault outside Mililani supermarket now an attempted murder investigation, HPD says

MILILANI, Hawaii (KITV4) -- An assault that left two people injured in Mililani is now being investigated as an attempted murder case, Honolulu Police say. One person has been arrested after police were called out to a report of an aggravated assault in the Mililani Walmart parking lot located in the 95-600 block of Lanikuhana Avenue just after 9 a.m.
MILILANI, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Police seek Maui mom who fled with infant son she doesn’t have custody of

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Maui police are asking for the public’s help in finding a woman wanted for custodial interference. Police said 37-year-old Nadira Rosado left her home in Wailuku with her 3-month-old son Hoku Nui Wada. The boy’s father was granted sole custody of him on Thursday. Police...
HONOLULU, HI
KITV.com

Ewa Beach business dealing with multiple break-ins

EWA BEACH (KITV4) -- For at least the fourth time in the past couple years, Ewa Pantry on Fort Weaver Road in Ewa Beach was burglarized. The store's alarm went off around 4 a.m. Thursday and a car could be heard speeding away. The burglar broke in, shattering the glass doors. Items reportedly stolen included cigarettes.
EWA BEACH, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Investigators seek cause of early-morning blaze that destroyed Waipahu house

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Investigators are looking into the cause of an early-morning blaze that destroyed a house in Waipahu on Thursday. The incident happened around 1:40 a.m. on Peke Lane. Upon arrival, fire crews found a single-story home fully involved with smoke and flames. One neighbor told Hawaii News Now...
WAIPAHU, HI
iheart.com

Hawaiian Woman Nearly Crushed by Massive Boulder Barreling Through Home

A jaw-dropping home security video from Hawaii shows the moment when a woman narrowly missed being crushed by a massive boulder that barreled through her home. According to a local media report, the astounding incident occurred this past Saturday evening in the Honolulu neighborhood of Palolo. As homeowner Caroline Sasaki was heading into her living room to watch television, she suddenly heard a strange boom and briefly paused before the enormous boulder come rolling through her home right in front of her.
HONOLULU, HI

