Popular Ewa store hit in smash-and-grab again
Honolulu police are investigating a second-degree burglary at a popular Ewa convenience stop and the owner said it is not the first time.
KITV.com
Assault outside Mililani supermarket now an attempted murder investigation, HPD says
MILILANI, Hawaii (KITV4) -- An assault that left two people injured in Mililani is now being investigated as an attempted murder case, Honolulu Police say. One person has been arrested after police were called out to a report of an aggravated assault in the Mililani Walmart parking lot located in the 95-600 block of Lanikuhana Avenue just after 9 a.m.
Hawaii woman found hogtied, strangled in bathtub in murder-suicide: Police
Johnalynn Ilae was found dead in a bathtub with zip ties around her wrist in an apartment in the Waikele area of Honolulu, Hawaii, police said.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Police seek Maui mom who fled with infant son she doesn’t have custody of
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Maui police are asking for the public’s help in finding a woman wanted for custodial interference. Police said 37-year-old Nadira Rosado left her home in Wailuku with her 3-month-old son Hoku Nui Wada. The boy’s father was granted sole custody of him on Thursday. Police...
Hawaii man accused of running over woman pushing stroller in Walmart parking lot
A Hawaii man is accused of intentionally running over a woman who was pushing a 6-month-old child in a stroller across a Walmart parking lot, authorities said.
KITV.com
Ewa Beach business dealing with multiple break-ins
EWA BEACH (KITV4) -- For at least the fourth time in the past couple years, Ewa Pantry on Fort Weaver Road in Ewa Beach was burglarized. The store's alarm went off around 4 a.m. Thursday and a car could be heard speeding away. The burglar broke in, shattering the glass doors. Items reportedly stolen included cigarettes.
2 victims in Kealoha case to get paid nearly $3M by the city
The City has agreed to pay nearly three million dollars to two of the victims in the Kealoha conspiracy scandal.
Fatal crash in Kailua leaves 1 man dead
Honolulu Police are investigating a crash in Kailua that left a bicyclist dead.
hawaiinewsnow.com
HPD: Suspect intentionally ran over woman pushing stroller, beat man in Walmart parking lot
A Manoa turf battle as UH moves to redevelop land used by an historic school. The principle here at the University Lab School says their relationship with the University of Hawaii dates back all the way to the 1930s. New regulations for commercial bike tours on Maui now in effect.
Neal Milner: Honolulu's Rail Is More About Incompetence Than Corruption
Thirty years ago last month, “The Simpsons” aired “Marge Versus the Monorail” about a con man who persuades the small town of Springfield to build a monorail. “Well sir,” he tells the town meeting in “The Monorail Song”:. “There’s nothing on earth.
Missing persons case reclassified as murder, bodies found
A missing persons case turned into an apparent murder, suicide after Honolulu police found the bodies of two people that had been reported missing.
KITV.com
Life after wrongful conviction: Ian Schweitzer talks about re-entering society
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- The newly-freed Albert "Ian" Schweitzer, one of the three men convicted in the rape and murder of Dana Ireland, is making his first public appearance to share his story and raise awareness on wrongful convictions. It's only been a week and a half since Hawaii island judge...
String of stolen vehicles used in ATM thefts on Big Island
Big Island police are investigating a string of early morning ATM thefts.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Investigators seek cause of early-morning blaze that destroyed Waipahu house
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Investigators are looking into the cause of an early-morning blaze that destroyed a house in Waipahu on Thursday. The incident happened around 1:40 a.m. on Peke Lane. Upon arrival, fire crews found a single-story home fully involved with smoke and flames. One neighbor told Hawaii News Now...
KITV.com
Cyclist dies after colliding with truck in Kailua | UPDATE
UPDATE 10:00 p.m.: Honolulu Police confirm that a 50-year-old has died after colliding with a truck while riding his bike. The accident occurred in the area of Mokapu Saddle Road and Kapaa Quarry Road in the Kailua area.
Truck strikes bicyclist while on opposite bound lane
The City and County of Honolulu said that Kamehameha Highway is closed in both directions due to a vehicle collision.
LIST: 600+ crimes reported to HPD in past week
There have been more than 600 crime incidents reported to Honolulu Police within the past seven days.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Heads up, Oahu drivers: 1,700 city parking meters now accepting payments via app
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Heads up, Oahu drivers: Roughly 1,700 parking meters can now accept payments through a new mobile app in an effort to modernize, the city announced Wednesday. These meters are mainly in Honolulu, from Chinatown to Waikiki, and they’ll have special stickers on them, the city said.
KITV.com
Man arrested on drug charges in connection with death of Marine found at MCBH
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- A man is in federal custody in connection to the death of a Marine found at the Marine Corps Base Hawaii in Kaneohe in mid-January. Rayshaun “Nova” Ducos was arrested on Monday in connection to the Marine’s death.
iheart.com
Hawaiian Woman Nearly Crushed by Massive Boulder Barreling Through Home
A jaw-dropping home security video from Hawaii shows the moment when a woman narrowly missed being crushed by a massive boulder that barreled through her home. According to a local media report, the astounding incident occurred this past Saturday evening in the Honolulu neighborhood of Palolo. As homeowner Caroline Sasaki was heading into her living room to watch television, she suddenly heard a strange boom and briefly paused before the enormous boulder come rolling through her home right in front of her.
