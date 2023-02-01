Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
California witness photographs pulsing object that looked like linked blocksRoger MarshPasadena, CA
California Reportedly Suggests Cutting Off Major Cities from Water SupplyDaily News NowCalifornia State
Rest in Peace, Annie WerschingVanessa TaverasLos Angeles, CA
Los Angeles Dodgers Make Major AnnouncementsOnlyHomersLos Angeles, CA
GoFundMe Campaign Raises Over $1M for Monterey Park Lunar New Year VictimsJordan ArthurMonterey Park, CA
Anthony Davis controversial charge sends Knicks game into OT, fans into a fury
The Los Angeles Lakers figured in yet another controversial late-regulation situation Tuesday night on the road versus the New York Knicks. Less than a week since a missed foul call on a LeBron James layup sent the game to OT in a Lakers-Boston Celtics showdown at TD Garden last Saturday, Anthony Davis got himself called for a crucial offensive foul while trying to make what could have been a game-winning bucket for Los Angeles.
LeBron James Speaks Following Triple-Double Performance In Win Over Knicks
LeBron James speaks to the media after collecting his first triple-double of the season in the Lakers victory over the Knicks.
silverscreenandroll.com
Anthony Davis snubbed as NBA Western Conference All-Star reserve
After narrowly missing out on being named an All-Star starter last week, Anthony Davis was snubbed as a Western Conference All-Star reserve on Thursday. Memphis center Jaren Jackson Jr. was the final selection over Davis while Lauri Markkanen of Utah, Domantas Sabonis of Sacramento and Paul George of the Clippers were other frontcourt selections.
prosportsextra.com
Boston Celtics Player and NBA Champion Sadly Passes Away From Heart Attack
If you’re a fan of the Boston Celtics you’ll be sad to learn that a Boston Celtics champion has sadly passed away. Chris Ford who also coached the Celtics passed away. He was a member of the Boston Celtics 1981 championship team and the player credited with scoring the league’s first 3-point basket. After his player career he coached from 1983 – 2004.
Centre Daily
Indiana Pacers fall apart in fourth quarter, drop game to LeBron James and Los Angeles Lakers
Everything was looking good for the Indiana Pacers on Thursday. Before their game against the Los Angeles Lakers even started, it was revealed that point guard Tyrese Haliburton and center Daniel Theis would return from injury, meaning the team was fully healthy for the first time all season. The Pacers had all of their guys.
Former Miami Heat Nemesis Danny Green Expected To Make Return Tonight For Memphis Grizzlies
Green hasn't played since May 12, 2022 against the Heat
Murray, Jokic help Nuggets hold off Pelicans 122-113
Jamal Murray is locked in right now — with his shot, with his swagger and especially with his confidence in his team."It's fun to play basketball," the Denver point guard said. "But we still have room to improve. We're not satisfied with where we're at."Murray scored 32 points, Nikola Jokic got his 16th triple-double of the season and the Western Conference-leading Nuggets held off the reeling New Orleans Pelicans 122-113 on Tuesday night.Murray made a season-high seven 3-pointers to give him 771 for his career and move him past J.R. Smith for second place on the franchise list. He's just...
FOX Sports
Morant and Memphis visit Mitchell and the Cavaliers
Memphis Grizzlies (32-19, second in the Western Conference) vs. Cleveland Cavaliers (31-22, fifth in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Donovan Mitchell and Ja Morant meet when Cleveland squares off against Memphis. Mitchell is ninth in the NBA averaging 27.6 points per game and Morant is 10th in the league averaging 27.4 points per game.
Centre Daily
Lakers Rumors: Insider Predicts LA Trades Patrick Beverley And A Pick For Top Player On The Market
Los Angeles Lakers starting "shooting" guard Patrick Beverley, who stands all of 6'1" on a good day, might finally, mercifully be on his way out of town, following a mediocre first season for LA. Head coach Darvin Ham seems to be giving too much credit to Pat Bev's All-Defensive Team past when doling out his present minutes. Though he's still a decent perimeter defender, he is not what he once was, and is offensive deficiencies have now outweighed his aptitude on the other end of the floor.
Centre Daily
How Miami Heat’s Twitter Reacted to the Loss Against the New York Knicks Thursday Night
The Miami Heat lost their first road game against the New York Knicks since January of 2020. The Heat’s close defeat ultimately left fans disappointed. “The day Bam gets picked as an All-Star, he puts on a show and did everything he can to will this team to a win just for his teammates to sell him,” user HeatCulture said. “Jimmy was a no-show, Lowry is a disgrace to this sport, Herro fumbled the game at the end. Just embarrassing. No consistency.”
FOX Sports
Cavs All-Star Mitchell calls Grizzlies' Brooks dirty player
CLEVELAND (AP) — Donovan Mitchell took his most vicious shots at Dillon Brooks after the game. Accusing Brooks of being a dirty player, Mitchell said the NBA needs to do something about the Memphis guard's unruly bad behavior after he smashed Cleveland's All-Star guard in the groin during the Cavaliers' 128-113 victory over the Grizzlies on Thursday night.
FOX Sports
Lillard, Simons lead Trail Blazers past Grizzlies, 122-112
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Damian Lillard had 42 points and 10 assists, Anfernee Simons added 26 points and the Portland Trail Blazers rallied to beat the Memphis Grizzlies 122-112 on Wednesday night. Jerami Grant had 18 points in the first half, before leaving because of concussion symptoms. Portland outscored...
NBA Odds: Trail Blazers vs. Grizzlies prediction, pick, how to watch – 2/1/2023
The Portland Trail Blazers will travel to take on the Memphis Grizzlies in a Wednesday night NBA matchup at the FedEx Forum in Memphis. With that said, it’s a good time to check out our NBA odds series, which includes a Blazers-Grizzlies prediction and pick, laid out below. Portland...
Centre Daily
Sixers’ Joel Embiid Named 2023 NBA All-Star
The Philadelphia 76ers will have one player representing the team in the NBA All-Star game. On Thursday, the NBA announced that Sixers center Joel Embiid had been voted in as a 2023 All-Star reserve. The nod doesn't come as a surprise. For Embiid, it was more of a shock that...
Centre Daily
Celtics Officially to be Shorthanded Once Again When They Take on Suns on Friday Night
The Boston Celtics are set to take on the Phoenix Suns and will be shorthanded once again. Boston will be without the services of starting point guard Marcus Smart for the sixth straight game, according to the team's official injury report. Smart suffered a right ankle sprain early on when...
Sixers: Doc Rivers Joins Joel Embiid With Monthly Honor
Doc Rivers is the Eastern Conference's Coach of the Month.
Trail Blazers’ bench rises to the occasion in victory over Memphis Grizzlies: ‘So many great contributions’
The Portland Trail Blazers lost starting center Jusuf Nurkic less than three minutes into their game Wednesday night at Memphis. Starting power forward Jerami Grant’s night ended after he suffered a concussion in the second half. For a team that’s not very deep to begin with, the Blazers appeared...
NBA
Grizzlies’ home winning streak ends against Trail Blazers
The Memphis Grizzlies (32-19) fell to the Portland Trail Blazers (25-26) 122-112 Wednesday at FedExForum, ending the team’s season-high eight-game home winning streak. Damian Lillard recorded 42 points and 10 assists, and Anfernee Simons added 26 points for Portland, which outscored Memphis 38-22 in the fourth quarter to earn its fourth win in the last five games and end its eight-game road losing streak.
FOX Sports
Markkanen, Conley power Jazz to 131-128 win over Raptors
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Lauri Markkanen had 28 points and 13 rebounds and Mike Conley added a three-point play and two clutch free throws in the closing minutes to lift the Utah Jazz to a 131-128 win over the Toronto Raptors on Wednesday night. Toronto's Fred VanVleet had...
