ClutchPoints

Anthony Davis controversial charge sends Knicks game into OT, fans into a fury

The Los Angeles Lakers figured in yet another controversial late-regulation situation Tuesday night on the road versus the New York Knicks. Less than a week since a missed foul call on a LeBron James layup sent the game to OT in a Lakers-Boston Celtics showdown at TD Garden last Saturday, Anthony Davis got himself called for a crucial offensive foul while trying to make what could have been a game-winning bucket for Los Angeles.
silverscreenandroll.com

Anthony Davis snubbed as NBA Western Conference All-Star reserve

After narrowly missing out on being named an All-Star starter last week, Anthony Davis was snubbed as a Western Conference All-Star reserve on Thursday. Memphis center Jaren Jackson Jr. was the final selection over Davis while Lauri Markkanen of Utah, Domantas Sabonis of Sacramento and Paul George of the Clippers were other frontcourt selections.
prosportsextra.com

Boston Celtics Player and NBA Champion Sadly Passes Away From Heart Attack

If you’re a fan of the Boston Celtics you’ll be sad to learn that a Boston Celtics champion has sadly passed away. Chris Ford who also coached the Celtics passed away. He was a member of the Boston Celtics 1981 championship team and the player credited with scoring the league’s first 3-point basket. After his player career he coached from 1983 – 2004.
CBS Denver

Murray, Jokic help Nuggets hold off Pelicans 122-113

Jamal Murray is locked in right now — with his shot, with his swagger and especially with his confidence in his team."It's fun to play basketball," the Denver point guard said. "But we still have room to improve. We're not satisfied with where we're at."Murray scored 32 points, Nikola Jokic got his 16th triple-double of the season and the Western Conference-leading Nuggets held off the reeling New Orleans Pelicans 122-113 on Tuesday night.Murray made a season-high seven 3-pointers to give him 771 for his career and move him past J.R. Smith for second place on the franchise list. He's just...
FOX Sports

Morant and Memphis visit Mitchell and the Cavaliers

Memphis Grizzlies (32-19, second in the Western Conference) vs. Cleveland Cavaliers (31-22, fifth in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Donovan Mitchell and Ja Morant meet when Cleveland squares off against Memphis. Mitchell is ninth in the NBA averaging 27.6 points per game and Morant is 10th in the league averaging 27.4 points per game.
Centre Daily

Lakers Rumors: Insider Predicts LA Trades Patrick Beverley And A Pick For Top Player On The Market

Los Angeles Lakers starting "shooting" guard Patrick Beverley, who stands all of 6'1" on a good day, might finally, mercifully be on his way out of town, following a mediocre first season for LA. Head coach Darvin Ham seems to be giving too much credit to Pat Bev's All-Defensive Team past when doling out his present minutes. Though he's still a decent perimeter defender, he is not what he once was, and is offensive deficiencies have now outweighed his aptitude on the other end of the floor.
Centre Daily

How Miami Heat’s Twitter Reacted to the Loss Against the New York Knicks Thursday Night

The Miami Heat lost their first road game against the New York Knicks since January of 2020. The Heat’s close defeat ultimately left fans disappointed. “The day Bam gets picked as an All-Star, he puts on a show and did everything he can to will this team to a win just for his teammates to sell him,” user HeatCulture said. “Jimmy was a no-show, Lowry is a disgrace to this sport, Herro fumbled the game at the end. Just embarrassing. No consistency.”
FOX Sports

Cavs All-Star Mitchell calls Grizzlies' Brooks dirty player

CLEVELAND (AP) — Donovan Mitchell took his most vicious shots at Dillon Brooks after the game. Accusing Brooks of being a dirty player, Mitchell said the NBA needs to do something about the Memphis guard's unruly bad behavior after he smashed Cleveland's All-Star guard in the groin during the Cavaliers' 128-113 victory over the Grizzlies on Thursday night.
FOX Sports

Lillard, Simons lead Trail Blazers past Grizzlies, 122-112

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Damian Lillard had 42 points and 10 assists, Anfernee Simons added 26 points and the Portland Trail Blazers rallied to beat the Memphis Grizzlies 122-112 on Wednesday night. Jerami Grant had 18 points in the first half, before leaving because of concussion symptoms. Portland outscored...
Centre Daily

Sixers’ Joel Embiid Named 2023 NBA All-Star

The Philadelphia 76ers will have one player representing the team in the NBA All-Star game. On Thursday, the NBA announced that Sixers center Joel Embiid had been voted in as a 2023 All-Star reserve. The nod doesn't come as a surprise. For Embiid, it was more of a shock that...
Grizzlies’ home winning streak ends against Trail Blazers

The Memphis Grizzlies (32-19) fell to the Portland Trail Blazers (25-26) 122-112 Wednesday at FedExForum, ending the team’s season-high eight-game home winning streak. Damian Lillard recorded 42 points and 10 assists, and Anfernee Simons added 26 points for Portland, which outscored Memphis 38-22 in the fourth quarter to earn its fourth win in the last five games and end its eight-game road losing streak.
FOX Sports

Markkanen, Conley power Jazz to 131-128 win over Raptors

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Lauri Markkanen had 28 points and 13 rebounds and Mike Conley added a three-point play and two clutch free throws in the closing minutes to lift the Utah Jazz to a 131-128 win over the Toronto Raptors on Wednesday night. Toronto's Fred VanVleet had...
