New York lawmakers consider infant product safety bans

New York lawmakers are weighing a state ban on the sale of several infant products, pointing to studies that have linked them to serious injuries and deaths. Lawmakers on the Assembly Consumer Affairs and Protection Committee this week announced a legislative package that includes a ban on the sale of infant walkers in the state. A similar measure would ban the sale of infant loungers in New York.
Health care sector in New York seeks greater Medicaid boost

Hospitals, nursing homes and assisted living facilities have faced financial headwinds and severe staffing shortages in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. This year, Gov. Kathy Hochul wants to hike the Medicaid reimbursement rate for those facilities by 5%. But the need, lawmakers and health care sector officials argue, may be even greater.
Hochul seeks changes to concealed carry law in budget

Armed security would be allowed in New York houses of worship under changes to the state's concealed carry law proposed by Gov. Kathy Hochul in her $227 billion budget plan. Hochul's budget proposal released this week includes what were described as "technical" changes to the measure, approved last summer following a U.S. Supreme Court ruling that found the state's century-old concealed carry law was unconstitutional.
After Hochul veto, lawmakers hope wrongful death law will still expand

In nearly unanimous votes in the state Senate and Assembly last year, an expansion of New York's wrongful death statute was approved -- allowing people to bring lawsuits in order to claim not just financial damages due to a person's death, but also emotional anguish. Gov. Hochul veoted the measure,...
In exclusive interview, Gov. Kathy Hochul goes into detail on her budget

Just a day after delivering her wide-ranging budget proposal, Go. Kathy Hochul sat down with NY1 political anchor Errol Louis on Inside City Hall for an exclusive interview. The governor talked in more detail about the migrant crisis and the MTA — while giving some clues about how she will respond to her nominee for chief judge being blocked by the state Senate.
Search is on for the next New York GOP chair

The New York State Republican Party expects to have a new leader in the near future. The current chairman of the state GOP expects to step down from the post soon. Now-U.S. Rep. Nick Langworthy says the candidates looking to succeed him are making their cases across the state. "I'm...
One-on-one with Gov. Kathy Hochul

Gov. Kathy Hochul joined Errol Louis on "Inside City Hall" Thursday to discuss her proposed budget, the migrant crisis in New York, congestion pricing, a possible legal fight with the state Senate over her chief judge nomination and more.
Hochul wants expanded data collection of gun crimes in New York

The State Police would be tasked with collecting a wide swath of data on shootings in New York under a proposal in Gov. Kathy Hochul's $227 billion budget. If adopted, the measure would greatly expand the state's collection of gun violence data as Hochul seeks to address a rise in crime and shootings in New York over the last several years.
Analysis: Is New York's jobs market an asterisk?

The U.S. economy added more than 500,000 jobs in January, significantly defying expectations amid concerns in the private and government sectors of an economy and sharply increasing interest rates. But in New York, a very different picture on the jobs front has been the theme since the onset of the...
New York business groups fret budget impact

Payroll taxes for companies in the New York City area would rise and the minimum wage would increase alongside inflation as part of the $227 billion budget plan advanced Wednesday by Gov. Kathy Hochul. The proposal has business organizations in the state on edge as the economy remains on potentially...
Hochul's budget weighs body scanners at prisons, detention facilities

State officials would set regulations for when body imaging scanning equipment would be used to screen visitors at local and state correctional facilities, detention facilities and at facilities for youth who have been placed there by the Office of Children and Family Services under a provision proposed by Gov. Kathy Hochul.
Opposition begins to Hochul's charter school plan

Gov. Kathy Hochul wants to expand charter schools in New York by eliminating regional caps and adding more slots for students. It's a move that's already meeting opposition from Hochul's fellow Democrats in the state Legislature. Hochul's charter school plan contained in her $227 billion state budget plan touches on...

