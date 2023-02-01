Read full article on original website
County health officials: More funding needed to combat lead poisoning in New York
A statewide effort to combat lead exposure and lead poisoning in rental properties in New York would receive $38.8 million in funding under the state budget proposal introduced this week by Gov. Kathy Hochul. But county health officials in New York believe the scale of the problem requires more funding,...
New York lawmakers consider infant product safety bans
New York lawmakers are weighing a state ban on the sale of several infant products, pointing to studies that have linked them to serious injuries and deaths. Lawmakers on the Assembly Consumer Affairs and Protection Committee this week announced a legislative package that includes a ban on the sale of infant walkers in the state. A similar measure would ban the sale of infant loungers in New York.
New York Sen. Robert Jackson: Recession means the ultra-wealthy should be taxed more
It’s one of Albany’s perennial debates — whether or not heavy taxes on the state’s highest earners is forcing them to flee to places like Florida. While there is anecdotal evidence this is taking place, there isn’t definitive data. Yet it’s one of the reasons cited by Gov. Kathy Hochul for not raising taxes on the wealthy this year.
Health care sector in New York seeks greater Medicaid boost
Hospitals, nursing homes and assisted living facilities have faced financial headwinds and severe staffing shortages in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. This year, Gov. Kathy Hochul wants to hike the Medicaid reimbursement rate for those facilities by 5%. But the need, lawmakers and health care sector officials argue, may be even greater.
Hochul seeks changes to concealed carry law in budget
Armed security would be allowed in New York houses of worship under changes to the state's concealed carry law proposed by Gov. Kathy Hochul in her $227 billion budget plan. Hochul's budget proposal released this week includes what were described as "technical" changes to the measure, approved last summer following a U.S. Supreme Court ruling that found the state's century-old concealed carry law was unconstitutional.
After Hochul veto, lawmakers hope wrongful death law will still expand
In nearly unanimous votes in the state Senate and Assembly last year, an expansion of New York's wrongful death statute was approved -- allowing people to bring lawsuits in order to claim not just financial damages due to a person's death, but also emotional anguish. Gov. Hochul veoted the measure,...
In exclusive interview, Gov. Kathy Hochul goes into detail on her budget
Just a day after delivering her wide-ranging budget proposal, Go. Kathy Hochul sat down with NY1 political anchor Errol Louis on Inside City Hall for an exclusive interview. The governor talked in more detail about the migrant crisis and the MTA — while giving some clues about how she will respond to her nominee for chief judge being blocked by the state Senate.
Search is on for the next New York GOP chair
The New York State Republican Party expects to have a new leader in the near future. The current chairman of the state GOP expects to step down from the post soon. Now-U.S. Rep. Nick Langworthy says the candidates looking to succeed him are making their cases across the state. "I'm...
One-on-one with Gov. Kathy Hochul
Gov. Kathy Hochul joined Errol Louis on "Inside City Hall" Thursday to discuss her proposed budget, the migrant crisis in New York, congestion pricing, a possible legal fight with the state Senate over her chief judge nomination and more.
Hochul wants expanded data collection of gun crimes in New York
The State Police would be tasked with collecting a wide swath of data on shootings in New York under a proposal in Gov. Kathy Hochul's $227 billion budget. If adopted, the measure would greatly expand the state's collection of gun violence data as Hochul seeks to address a rise in crime and shootings in New York over the last several years.
Analysis: Is New York's jobs market an asterisk?
The U.S. economy added more than 500,000 jobs in January, significantly defying expectations amid concerns in the private and government sectors of an economy and sharply increasing interest rates. But in New York, a very different picture on the jobs front has been the theme since the onset of the...
New York climate advocates urge environmentally friendly approach to homebuilding
Climate advocates in New York are cheering Gov. Kathy Hochul's plan to create a "cap and invest" program in which polluters' payments go toward expanding renewable energy projects in the state. But at the same time, they are urging that the plan to expand housing by 800,000 units in the...
New York business groups fret budget impact
Payroll taxes for companies in the New York City area would rise and the minimum wage would increase alongside inflation as part of the $227 billion budget plan advanced Wednesday by Gov. Kathy Hochul. The proposal has business organizations in the state on edge as the economy remains on potentially...
Hochul wants to raise cigarette taxes, ban flavored tobacco
New York smokers may soon have to cough up more for a pack of cigarettes, if Gov. Kathy Hochul’s proposed tax is approved. She wants to raise the tax on a pack of cigarettes by a dollar, to $5.35. The idea was included in her budget, along with a...
Hochul's budget weighs body scanners at prisons, detention facilities
State officials would set regulations for when body imaging scanning equipment would be used to screen visitors at local and state correctional facilities, detention facilities and at facilities for youth who have been placed there by the Office of Children and Family Services under a provision proposed by Gov. Kathy Hochul.
Opposition begins to Hochul's charter school plan
Gov. Kathy Hochul wants to expand charter schools in New York by eliminating regional caps and adding more slots for students. It's a move that's already meeting opposition from Hochul's fellow Democrats in the state Legislature. Hochul's charter school plan contained in her $227 billion state budget plan touches on...
