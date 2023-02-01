Read full article on original website
prosportsextra.com
Boston Celtics Player and NBA Champion Sadly Passes Away From Heart Attack
If you’re a fan of the Boston Celtics you’ll be sad to learn that a Boston Celtics champion has sadly passed away. Chris Ford who also coached the Celtics passed away. He was a member of the Boston Celtics 1981 championship team and the player credited with scoring the league’s first 3-point basket. After his player career he coached from 1983 – 2004.
Steve Kerr lays into Stephen Curry, Dubs for choke job vs. Timberwolves
The Golden State Warriors entered the fourth quarter of Wednesday’s game against the short-handed Minnesota Timberwolves up by 11 points, quickly extending their lead to 14 points. Instead of salting away another quality road win, though, the defending champions once again fell apart when it mattered most. After his...
Mavs star Luka Doncic’s ‘very disrespectful’ act led to post-game confrontation with Pistons coach
Dallas Mavericks superstar Luka Doncic had another mind-blowing performance on Monday night as he torched the Detroit Pistons with 53 points in a 111-105 win in favor of the Mavs. That wasn’t the only reason why Luka made headlines, though, as the 23-year-old was also seen exchanging words with Pistons assistant coach Jerome Allen after […] The post Mavs star Luka Doncic’s ‘very disrespectful’ act led to post-game confrontation with Pistons coach appeared first on ClutchPoints.
“Truly a blessing” - Russell Westbrook applauds LeBron James for moving to No. 4 on All-Time assists list
LeBron's 11-assist performance in a win against the Knicks moved him into fourth on the NBA's All-Time Assists list.
NFL Coaches Refusing To Work With Star Quarterback
The Arizona Cardinals have been looking to fill their vacant head coach role, and there are loud rumblings of a key reason why it is taking so long to fill. The name that everyone brings up when discussing the issues with the team filling the coaching spot is quarterback Kyler Murray.
Philadelphia Eagles Star Arrested Just Before Super Bowl
Just days before the 2023 Super Bowl, one of the star players that is set to take the field for the game has been arrested on absolutely shocking charges. Offensive Lineman Josh Sills, who is in his rookie season for the Philadelphia Eagles, will be in court on February 16 in relation to claims that are so shocking and vile that we recommend you read for yourself here.
New England Patriots Will Try To Sign Superstar Quarterback
The New England Patriots are currently set up well with two young quarterbacks, Mac Jones and Bailey Zappe, who both have winning records as starting quarterbacks during their short tenure in the league.
“We've seen worse, remember I coached Gary Payton and Kevin Garnett.” - Dwayne Casey downplays Luka Doncic’s exchange with Detroit Pistons’ coaching staff
Luka Doncic engaged in back-and-forth with the Detroit Pistons' bench on Monday, which Dwayne Casey downplayed and even liked
Kings star De’Aaron Fox’s mysterious injury status vs. Pacers, revealed
De’Aaron Fox has been on quite a roll for the Sacramento Kings of late. In fact, you could say that he has been playing some high-level basketball throughout the season. Unfortunately, Fox’s hot streak is about to come to a screeching halt now that he’s been ruled out for Friday’s game against the Indiana Pacers.
Steve Kerr slaps Stephen Curry, Warriors with harsh reality after loss to Nuggets
Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors are the reigning NBA champs, but they’re no longer seen as the favorites to come out of the West this season. As things stand a week before the NBA trade deadline, that title belongs to Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets who sit comfortably atop the conference standings.
Sixers star Joel Embiid blasts NBA for James Harden All-Star snub
James Harden is a 10-time All-Star. Unfortunately for the Philadelphia 76ers guard, it will remain to be this way after he was omitted from this season’s All-Star selection. Sixers teammate Joel Embiid has caught wind of the big news and the big man clearly wasn’t happy with it at all.
How Close Is LeBron James to Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s All-Time NBA Scoring Record Following the Lakers’ Loss to the Nets?
Coming off an overtime loss to the Boston Celtics this past Saturday night, the Los Angeles Lakers continued their five-game road trip on Monday with a matchup against the Brooklyn Nets. With Anthony Davis taking a planned night off and LeBron James sitting out with soreness in his left foot,...
Damian Lillard responds to Josh Hart’s All-Star love
The Portland Trail Blazers have a representative in the NBA All-Star Game, and it’s Damian Lillard once again. The 6-2 guard from Weber State has been chosen to represent his team for the seventh time in his career. Shortly after the Blazers scoring leader and end-of-game specialist was selected, teammate Josh Hart tweeted his congratulations […] The post Damian Lillard responds to Josh Hart’s All-Star love appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Suns center Deandre Ayton’s message to Devin Booker will fire up Mikal Bridges stans
The Phoenix Suns appeared to be in a world of trouble following Devin Booker’s Christmas day injury. Booker has now missed 18 straight games, with Phoenix losing nine of their first 11 games without their star man. However, the Suns appear to have turned things around. They have won six of their past seven games, thanks in no small part to Mikal Bridges’ continued expansion of his offensive repertoire.
Jamal Murray sends stern warning to rest of team after destroying Warriors
Jamal Murray and the Denver Nuggets added to their Western Conference-leading win total by taking down Stephen Curry and the reigning NBA champions Golden State Warriors at home Thursday night. With the Nuggets the No. 1 team in the West and arguably the best squad in the entire NBA at the moment, Jamal Murray did […] The post Jamal Murray sends stern warning to rest of team after destroying Warriors appeared first on ClutchPoints.
4 best 2023 NBA trade deadline destinations for Nuggets youngster Bones Hyland
The Denver Nuggets are rolling at the moment, and they look every bit the part of a championship contender. With Nikola Jokic leading the way with his nightly dominance and Jamal Murray looking more like his pre-injury self with each passing game, the Nuggets have the requisite star power to compete with the best teams in the NBA.
Blazers emerge as ‘strong suitor’ for popular Jazz trade target
The Portland Trail Blazers are currently 11th in a packed Western Conference, sitting a half game below .500 at 25-26. Despite that disappointing record after a surprisingly strong start to 2022-23, though, the Blazers look like buyers leading up to the trade deadline, hoping it’s not too late to capitalize on another stellar season from […] The post Blazers emerge as ‘strong suitor’ for popular Jazz trade target appeared first on ClutchPoints.
De’Aaron Fox’s All-Star snub receives ‘disgraceful’ take from Trey Lyles
The Sacramento Kings would not have been a top-three team in the Western Conference standings this deep into the 2022-23 NBA season without the excellence of point guard De’Aaron Fox. However, the fantastic campaign Fox is having was just not enough for him to make it to the final roster of players for the upcoming 2023 NBA All-Star Game.
What potential 2023 NBA trade deadline move Pacers would regret
There is roughly a week till the NBA trade deadline. We expect the Indiana Pacers to focus on roster-building. They should explore deals that can both strengthen and balance their core rotation. This is especially after the team extended Myles Turner’s contract. Here we will look at what potential 2023 NBA trade deadline move the Pacers would regret.
Perfect O.G. Anunoby offer Pacers must make Raptors ahead of 2023 NBA trade deadline
The Indiana Pacers, despite posting a stronger-than-expected 2022-23 campaign, are currently in free-fall. Before Tyrese Haliburton went down with knee and elbow injuries against the New York Knicks on January 11, the Pacers were comfortably in an outright playoff spot with a 23-18 record. They have gone 1-10 since (including the Knicks loss), which goes […] The post Perfect O.G. Anunoby offer Pacers must make Raptors ahead of 2023 NBA trade deadline appeared first on ClutchPoints.
