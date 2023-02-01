ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston Celtics Player and NBA Champion Sadly Passes Away From Heart Attack

If you’re a fan of the Boston Celtics you’ll be sad to learn that a Boston Celtics champion has sadly passed away. Chris Ford who also coached the Celtics passed away. He was a member of the Boston Celtics 1981 championship team and the player credited with scoring the league’s first 3-point basket. After his player career he coached from 1983 – 2004.
ClutchPoints

Mavs star Luka Doncic’s ‘very disrespectful’ act led to post-game confrontation with Pistons coach

Dallas Mavericks superstar Luka Doncic had another mind-blowing performance on Monday night as he torched the Detroit Pistons with 53 points in a 111-105 win in favor of the Mavs. That wasn’t the only reason why Luka made headlines, though, as the 23-year-old was also seen exchanging words with Pistons assistant coach Jerome Allen after […] The post Mavs star Luka Doncic’s ‘very disrespectful’ act led to post-game confrontation with Pistons coach appeared first on ClutchPoints.
OnlyHomers

NFL Coaches Refusing To Work With Star Quarterback

The Arizona Cardinals have been looking to fill their vacant head coach role, and there are loud rumblings of a key reason why it is taking so long to fill. The name that everyone brings up when discussing the issues with the team filling the coaching spot is quarterback Kyler Murray.
OnlyHomers

Philadelphia Eagles Star Arrested Just Before Super Bowl

Just days before the 2023 Super Bowl, one of the star players that is set to take the field for the game has been arrested on absolutely shocking charges. Offensive Lineman Josh Sills, who is in his rookie season for the Philadelphia Eagles, will be in court on February 16 in relation to claims that are so shocking and vile that we recommend you read for yourself here.
ClutchPoints

Sixers star Joel Embiid blasts NBA for James Harden All-Star snub

James Harden is a 10-time All-Star. Unfortunately for the Philadelphia 76ers guard, it will remain to be this way after he was omitted from this season’s All-Star selection. Sixers teammate Joel Embiid has caught wind of the big news and the big man clearly wasn’t happy with it at all.
ClutchPoints

Damian Lillard responds to Josh Hart’s All-Star love

The Portland Trail Blazers have a representative in the NBA All-Star Game, and it’s Damian Lillard once again. The 6-2 guard from Weber State has been chosen to represent his team for the seventh time in his career. Shortly after the Blazers scoring leader and end-of-game specialist was selected, teammate Josh Hart tweeted his congratulations […] The post Damian Lillard responds to Josh Hart’s All-Star love appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ClutchPoints

Suns center Deandre Ayton’s message to Devin Booker will fire up Mikal Bridges stans

The Phoenix Suns appeared to be in a world of trouble following Devin Booker’s Christmas day injury. Booker has now missed 18 straight games, with Phoenix losing nine of their first 11 games without their star man. However, the Suns appear to have turned things around. They have won six of their past seven games, thanks in no small part to Mikal Bridges’ continued expansion of his offensive repertoire.
ClutchPoints

Jamal Murray sends stern warning to rest of team after destroying Warriors

Jamal Murray and the Denver Nuggets added to their Western Conference-leading win total by taking down Stephen Curry and the reigning NBA champions Golden State Warriors at home Thursday night. With the Nuggets the No. 1 team in the West and arguably the best squad in the entire NBA at the moment, Jamal Murray did […] The post Jamal Murray sends stern warning to rest of team after destroying Warriors appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ClutchPoints

Blazers emerge as ‘strong suitor’ for popular Jazz trade target

The Portland Trail Blazers are currently 11th in a packed Western Conference, sitting a half game below .500 at 25-26. Despite that disappointing record after a surprisingly strong start to 2022-23, though, the Blazers look like buyers leading up to the trade deadline, hoping it’s not too late to capitalize on another stellar season from […] The post Blazers emerge as ‘strong suitor’ for popular Jazz trade target appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ClutchPoints

What potential 2023 NBA trade deadline move Pacers would regret

There is roughly a week till the NBA trade deadline. We expect the Indiana Pacers to focus on roster-building. They should explore deals that can both strengthen and balance their core rotation. This is especially after the team extended Myles Turner’s contract. Here we will look at what potential 2023 NBA trade deadline move the Pacers would regret.
ClutchPoints

Perfect O.G. Anunoby offer Pacers must make Raptors ahead of 2023 NBA trade deadline

The Indiana Pacers, despite posting a stronger-than-expected 2022-23 campaign, are currently in free-fall. Before Tyrese Haliburton went down with knee and elbow injuries against the New York Knicks on January 11, the Pacers were comfortably in an outright playoff spot with a 23-18 record. They have gone 1-10 since (including the Knicks loss), which goes […] The post Perfect O.G. Anunoby offer Pacers must make Raptors ahead of 2023 NBA trade deadline appeared first on ClutchPoints.
