Office of Homeless Solutions extends activation of Temporary Inclement Weather Shelters in anticipation of inclement weather

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A "honor killings" father who killed his young daughters in a cab because they were dating non-Muslim boys was arrestedSan HeraldJustin, TX
5-Month-Old Baby Boy Stolen From Texas Home Has Never Been ReturnedThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedDallas, TX
Top Burgers in Dallas 2023Steven DoyleDallas, TX
Are the Suspicious Incidents At Dallas Zoo a Cause For Concern?JulesDallas, TX
Star NFL Receiver Undergoes Multiple SurgeriesOnlyHomersDallas, TX
City of Arlington Reopens Public Facilities & Some Services Thursday, Feb. 2
Winter Storm Impacts, DFW Area Updated Trash & Recycling Schedules
As the winter storm melts away, North Texans prepare to return to work and school
DART continuing service through winter weather
$22.8 Million Grant To Help Prevent Homelessness In Dallas And Collin Counties
Dallas weather: School districts split on decision to delay, cancel classes Friday
No School Friday: DFW Area School Closures/Delays On February 3
DFW ice storm: When will the freezing rain end?
Parkland Health extends closures as dangerous weather continuesAll Parkland clinics will remain closed Wednesday, Feb. 1
'Unprecedented' $22.8 million grant will help unhoused people in Dallas and Collin counties
Winter blast smacks Fort Worth, Tarrant County. Lockdown expected to remain until at least Thursday.
Collin County doesn’t have an emergency homeless shelter despite growing need
The Groundhog Says Six More Weeks of Winter, What Does Science Say for Texas?
WARNING: Dangerous Winter Conditions Expected to Worsen
Winter weather: South Dallas hit with slush and ice
Dallas Black Chamber of Commerce Tears Down Current Building, Paves Way for the Future
The Streets in Dallas Are So Iced Over People Are Skating on Them
Dallas weather: US Postal Service temporarily suspends retail operations in North Texas
WATCH: Rare Weather Phenomenon 'Thundersleet' Caught On Camera In Texas
SPCA of Texas Closed Thursday February 2, 2023
Dallas Weekly
Continuously published, without missing a single issue for more than 67 years, the Dallas Weekly has emerged as the leading most trusted voice of the African American community in north Texas. The Dallas Weekly has been recognized and awarded for its impactful journalistic excellence not only locally, but also statewide, regionally and nationally; more than any other Black owned media enterprise of its kind in the area. The company takes great pride in the fact that we speak to and for our community in a way that insures we are a part of and not apart from those whom we serve. Over the last six decades, the Dallas Weekly has been at the epicenter of all things African American in the fastest growing region of the country. As such, we have evolved, like our region, into a diverse, dynamic, forward thinking strategically minded enterprise that attracts people of all walks of life. Today the Dallas Weekly, the DW, is recognized as a multimedia brand capable of having not just national influence but in many cases a flare for the international as well. Our award winning traditional print publication has been joined by a state of the art multimedia website, and exciting e edition, a growing family of Facebook and Twitter followers as well as a recently launched internet radio station. Our family of supporters continues to grow as does our sphere of influence. More and more readers are reaching out to the DW on social media and we are actively reaching out to them.The new DW is a niche brand operating on a unique multimedia platform and it’s working. We still provide our readers with relevant information that they trust, respect and depend on. We reflect our readers in the stories we cover, post, record and videotape. We humbly accept our role and our heritage and those whom we serve, let us know they appreciate us each and every day. The fact that they spend in excess of $35 billion annually speaks to their size and influence. The DW speaks to and for them. Join us as the DW continues to become a major multimedia force in the state of Texas. It’s all about our content and our culture.https://www.dallasweekly.com/
