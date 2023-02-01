Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Illinois loves its people: Check if you qualify for $1,500 via AABD Cash Program being disabled or blindMark StarIllinois State
Want assistance to pay for housing? Apply for Housing Choice Voucher Program for Chicago families and disabled peopleMark StarChicago, IL
My Favorite Asian Restaurant in Illinois has new menu items you must tryChicago Food KingSchaumburg, IL
White Sox Aversion to Improving the Team is AmazingLarry E LambertChicago, IL
Dinosaur Adventure on 2/4 and 2/5Adrian HolmanRosemont, IL
Proposed three-team blockbuster trade sends Zach LaVine, Nikola Vucevic to Mavs, Ben Simmons to Bulls
A 3-team trade could give the Brooklyn Nets, Dallas Mavericks, and Chicago Bulls the direction they need going ahead from the season. We are in the final week before the 2023 NBA Trade Deadline is upon us and teams around the NBA can't make any major moves up until the offseason. The NBA is having one of its most interesting seasons in a while and it's impossible to predict who will win a championship this season. Parity is at an all-time high and many teams could become contenders if they made a move to win immediately.
Philadelphia Eagles Star Arrested Just Before Super Bowl
Just days before the 2023 Super Bowl, one of the star players that is set to take the field for the game has been arrested on absolutely shocking charges. Offensive Lineman Josh Sills, who is in his rookie season for the Philadelphia Eagles, will be in court on February 16 in relation to claims that are so shocking and vile that we recommend you read for yourself here.
NFL Coaches Refusing To Work With Star Quarterback
The Arizona Cardinals have been looking to fill their vacant head coach role, and there are loud rumblings of a key reason why it is taking so long to fill. The name that everyone brings up when discussing the issues with the team filling the coaching spot is quarterback Kyler Murray.
How Bears Projected Cap Space Went From $118M to $93M Ahead of NFL Free Agency
How Bears projected cap space went from $118M to $93M originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The NFL informed teams that the 2023 salary cap figure will be a record $224.8 million per team. That's over $16 million higher than in 2022 and up $42.3 from 2021. But some how...
Mavs star Luka Doncic’s ‘very disrespectful’ act led to post-game confrontation with Pistons coach
Dallas Mavericks superstar Luka Doncic had another mind-blowing performance on Monday night as he torched the Detroit Pistons with 53 points in a 111-105 win in favor of the Mavs. That wasn’t the only reason why Luka made headlines, though, as the 23-year-old was also seen exchanging words with Pistons assistant coach Jerome Allen after […] The post Mavs star Luka Doncic’s ‘very disrespectful’ act led to post-game confrontation with Pistons coach appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Blockbuster Mock Trade: Lakers Land Zach LaVine And Lonzo Ball
This deal would send Zach LaVine and Lonzo Ball to the Los Angeles Lakers.
DeMar DeRozan’s perfect All-Star response that will fire up Bulls fans
Whether he makes it to the 2023 All-Star NBA Game as a reserve or not, it will not matter as much for Chicago Bulls guard-forward DeMar DeRozan as winning games for his team. Asked about his All-Star chances prior to Tuesday night’s home game against Paul George and the visiting Los Angeles Clippers, DeMar DeRozan made it clear that he’s going to be just fine with whatever his All-Star fate will be, noting that at the end of the day, the priority for him is to try to lead the Bulls to the NBA Playoffs.
NBA Trade Rumors: Knicks Interested in Pistons' Saddiq Bey?
Detroit Pistons forward Saddiq Bey could be on the move before the NBA Trade Deadline. Could the New York Knicks pull the trigger?
NBA Admits Crucial Missed Call in Bulls vs. Clippers Game
DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls were rightfully upset at this non-call vs. the LA Clippers
Kellen Moore gets brutally honest on leaving Cowboys for Chargers
Offensive coordinator Kellen Moore shocked the NFL world when he left the Dallas Cowboys for the Los Angeles Chargers. Moore went into detail behind his decision and why he chose the Chargers over the Cowboys. When it comes to Dallas, Moore isn’t looking at the parting of ways so negatively, via Lindsey Thiry of ESPN. […] The post Kellen Moore gets brutally honest on leaving Cowboys for Chargers appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Pistons Rumors: Bojan Bogdanovic, Saddiq Bey, Alec Burks
Whether they are being sincere or not, however, remains to be seen, Stein added. In recent weeks, Bogdanovic has been linked to the likes of the Cavaliers, Lakers, Hawks and others. It is believed nearly half the league has placed a call on Bogdanovic. But as Stein wrote, “one league...
Kings star De’Aaron Fox’s mysterious injury status vs. Pacers, revealed
De’Aaron Fox has been on quite a roll for the Sacramento Kings of late. In fact, you could say that he has been playing some high-level basketball throughout the season. Unfortunately, Fox’s hot streak is about to come to a screeching halt now that he’s been ruled out for Friday’s game against the Indiana Pacers.
Sixers star Joel Embiid blasts NBA for James Harden All-Star snub
James Harden is a 10-time All-Star. Unfortunately for the Philadelphia 76ers guard, it will remain to be this way after he was omitted from this season’s All-Star selection. Sixers teammate Joel Embiid has caught wind of the big news and the big man clearly wasn’t happy with it at all.
Refs admit blowing Brandon Ingram call that sealed win for Luka Doncic, Mavs vs. Pelicans
The New Orleans Pelicans find themselves mired in a wretched funk as of late. They have lost ten of their past 12 games without Zion Williamson, including nine straight entering their Thursday night battle against the Dallas Mavericks. With these two teams jockeying for position in the standings, this game could have major implications in the playoff race. Thus, Brandon Ingram and the Pelicans truly need all the help they could get so they could snap out of their funk.
‘I took it personally: Patrick Beverley admits seeking revenge on Tyrese Haliburton in Lakers win
Tyrese Haliburton had his way with the Los Angeles Lakers for three quarters, and it seemed like the Indiana Pacers were going to cruise to an easy home win. That was until Patrick Beverley — who customarily found a reason to have a chip on his shoulder — and the Lakers collectively refocused and shut […] The post ‘I took it personally: Patrick Beverley admits seeking revenge on Tyrese Haliburton in Lakers win appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Jamal Murray sends stern warning to rest of team after destroying Warriors
Jamal Murray and the Denver Nuggets added to their Western Conference-leading win total by taking down Stephen Curry and the reigning NBA champions Golden State Warriors at home Thursday night. With the Nuggets the No. 1 team in the West and arguably the best squad in the entire NBA at the moment, Jamal Murray did […] The post Jamal Murray sends stern warning to rest of team after destroying Warriors appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Bulls’ Andre Drummond To Be Moved At NBA Trade Deadline?
The Chicago Bulls are a team that a lot of people in the basketball world are watching ahead of the NBA trade deadline. They have playoff aspirations, but when they aren’t healthy, they are a fringe Play-In team in the Eastern Conference. This season the Bulls are 23-27, on...
Damian Lillard responds to Josh Hart’s All-Star love
The Portland Trail Blazers have a representative in the NBA All-Star Game, and it’s Damian Lillard once again. The 6-2 guard from Weber State has been chosen to represent his team for the seventh time in his career. Shortly after the Blazers scoring leader and end-of-game specialist was selected, teammate Josh Hart tweeted his congratulations […] The post Damian Lillard responds to Josh Hart’s All-Star love appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Stephen Curry vocal on current state of Warriors after beatdown by Nuggets
After picking up three straight wins and knocking on the door of a top-six seed in the West, the Golden State Warriors have lost back-to-back games and find themselves back at .500. That hasn’t discouraged Stephen Curry. Golden State a lot to improve on, but Curry’s belief in the team as a true title contender […] The post Stephen Curry vocal on current state of Warriors after beatdown by Nuggets appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Trade Rumors: Chicago Bulls Would Prefer To Move DeMar DeRozan Over Zach LaVine
The Bulls would choose Zach LaVine over DeMar DeRozan if they had to retain one of them.
