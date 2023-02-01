ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
5 On Your Side

St. Louis man faces charges for fatal July carjacking

ST. LOUIS — A St. Louis man already charged with a carjacking in August was indicted Wednesday on charges in connection to a fatal July carjacking in St. Louis County. The indictment alleges Loyse Dozier, 20, fired a gun during the deadly carjacking of a 2014 Mercedes sedan on July 10 at a market in the 300 block of Chambers Road in Riverview, according to U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Missouri Sayler Fleming's office.
kttn.com

Rapper in Missouri indicted on multiple fentanyl and gun charges

A Missouri rapper was arrested Wednesday on fentanyl and gun charges. Antonio Harris, 25, of St. Louis, was indicted on June 22, 2022, on three charges: possession of fentanyl with the intent to distribute, possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime, and possession of a firearm as a convicted felon. Harris, who performs as “LA 4SS,” appeared in court Wednesday and pleaded not guilty to the charges.
KMOV

2 police officers shot in Soulard

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- Two St. Louis Police officers were shot at 9th and Lafayette in the Soulard neighborhood Thursday night. A spokesperson for the police department said the officers were conducting a car stop investigation on a Ford F150 believed to be involved in robbery incident when the shooting happened. The driver of the Ford drove off but crashed. The suspect then got out of the vehicle and shot at officers, striking two of them in the torso area. Officers fired back and struck a suspect in the ankle. The suspect was taken into custody with a gunshot to the ankle. Both officers, ages 38 and 24, were taken to two different hospitals listed in critical/stable condition.
KMOV

Metro East man charged in connection with Pontoon Beach cold case

MADISON COUNTY (KMOV) -The Madison County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office announced charges against a 55-year-old man in connection with a cold case in Pontoon Beach. Prosecutors say Roger Sutton is charged with first-degree murder and concealment of a homicidal death in connection to the disappearance and death of East St. Louis resident Patrenia Butler-Turner. Investigators say she was 40 years old when she was last seen getting into a red pick-up truck on January 17, 2013. Sutton is accused of beating and strangling Butler-Turner and hiding her body in a wooded area of Pontoon Beach.
KFVS12

Beyoncé coming to St. Louis in August

FOX2Now

Burger King brings back tacos to St. Louis area for limited time

ST. LOUIS – A return to taco-bout, indeed! Burger King tacos are back at St. Louis-area restaurants for a limited time. After several years off the menu, 52 Burger King restaurants around the St. Louis region will bring back tacos. Some franchises around St. Louis City, St. Louis County and the Metro East already added tacos back to their menus Wednesday.
KMOV

Human remains identified after October discovery in North City

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- Human remains discovered in October in the Old North St. Louis neighborhood were identified Thursday as 61-year-old David Albrecht. Albrecht’s remains were found the afternoon of October 17 after a CrimeStoppers tip the day before. A fire department cadaver dog found the remains in the 3200 block of North 19th Street.
5 On Your Side

5 On Your Side

