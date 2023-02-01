Read full article on original website
Robbers force man to undress at gunpoint, shoot at him in St. Louis
A group of robbers recently forced a man to undress at gunpoint and fired shots at him in north St. Louis.
St. Louis man faces charges for fatal July carjacking
ST. LOUIS — A St. Louis man already charged with a carjacking in August was indicted Wednesday on charges in connection to a fatal July carjacking in St. Louis County. The indictment alleges Loyse Dozier, 20, fired a gun during the deadly carjacking of a 2014 Mercedes sedan on July 10 at a market in the 300 block of Chambers Road in Riverview, according to U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Missouri Sayler Fleming's office.
Victims' Families Say St. Louis Serial Killer Should Face Them in Person
"I want to look him dead in the eyes," said the half-sister of one victim
'That's insane': 149 cars stolen in St. Louis in one week, police say
ST. LOUIS — The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department says in the month of January, there were 691 reported incidents of motor vehicle theft compared to 311 during the same time period in 2022. 5 On Your Side learned there are two types of cars that thieves are targeting...
Carjacking suspect facing new, fatal carjacking charge
A St. Louis man currently facing charges for one carjacking was indicted Wednesday for a fatal carjacking in July 2022.
Police: Surveillance video shows St. Louis alderman struck woman with his car, charges not issued
ST. LOUIS — Police say a St. Louis alderman struck a woman with his car moments before he went on social media accusing her of trying to carjack him, according to a report obtained by 5 On Your Side. St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner’s Office has declined to...
kttn.com
Rapper in Missouri indicted on multiple fentanyl and gun charges
A Missouri rapper was arrested Wednesday on fentanyl and gun charges. Antonio Harris, 25, of St. Louis, was indicted on June 22, 2022, on three charges: possession of fentanyl with the intent to distribute, possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime, and possession of a firearm as a convicted felon. Harris, who performs as “LA 4SS,” appeared in court Wednesday and pleaded not guilty to the charges.
KMOV
2 police officers shot in Soulard
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- Two St. Louis Police officers were shot at 9th and Lafayette in the Soulard neighborhood Thursday night. A spokesperson for the police department said the officers were conducting a car stop investigation on a Ford F150 believed to be involved in robbery incident when the shooting happened. The driver of the Ford drove off but crashed. The suspect then got out of the vehicle and shot at officers, striking two of them in the torso area. Officers fired back and struck a suspect in the ankle. The suspect was taken into custody with a gunshot to the ankle. Both officers, ages 38 and 24, were taken to two different hospitals listed in critical/stable condition.
KMOV
Metro East man charged in connection with Pontoon Beach cold case
MADISON COUNTY (KMOV) -The Madison County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office announced charges against a 55-year-old man in connection with a cold case in Pontoon Beach. Prosecutors say Roger Sutton is charged with first-degree murder and concealment of a homicidal death in connection to the disappearance and death of East St. Louis resident Patrenia Butler-Turner. Investigators say she was 40 years old when she was last seen getting into a red pick-up truck on January 17, 2013. Sutton is accused of beating and strangling Butler-Turner and hiding her body in a wooded area of Pontoon Beach.
Local rapper arrested on fentanyl, gun charges
A 25-year-old rapper from St. Louis was arrested Wednesday on federal gun and drug charges.
St. Louis rapper sentenced to federal prison on gun charge
A St. Louis rapper and accused gang leader was sentenced in federal court on a gun charge.
Spire employee struck by driver fleeing police in south St. Louis
ST. LOUIS — A Spire employee was struck by a fleeing car early Wednesday morning in south St. Louis. The St. Louis County Police Department said officers with the Affton Southwest Precinct responded to a report of tampering just after 6 a.m. in the 8000 block of Wynwood Drive. A witness told officers a black SUV pulling a trailer took the motorcycle.
KFVS12
Beyoncé coming to St. Louis in August
Will insurance cover ice. Towing companies receiving high volume of cars. This photo shows officer Josh Maldonado's patrol car after being hit from behind by an 18-wheeler last night while he was working an accident on I-57 Updated: 2 hours ago. |. A man's in custody in connection with an...
Homicide detectives investigating after toddler, man found dead
ST. LOUIS — Homicide detectives with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department are investigating after a toddler was found dead and a man was found fatally shot. Police were called to an apartment on the 5100 block of Pennsylvania Avenue at about 6:50 Thursday evening for a report of a shooting in the city's Mount Pleasant neighborhood.
Woman who aided in armed robbery on Arch Grounds is sentenced
A Belleville, Illinois, woman was sentenced Tuesday for aiding in an armed robbery on the Arch Grounds in downtown St. Louis.
Murder charge announced in 2013 Madison County cold case
A Pontoon Beach, Illinois, man has been charged in connection with the death of an East St. Louis woman who disappeared in 2013.
St. Charles man sentenced for trying to smuggle 100 pounds of meth into St. Louis area
One of two men convicted of smuggling 100 pounds of methamphetamine to the St. Louis area from Colorado was sentenced Tuesday.
University City police honor K9 officer with final walk
Police and K9 officers from across the area came together to celebrate K9 King's years of service before he was humanely euthanized for medical issues.
Burger King brings back tacos to St. Louis area for limited time
ST. LOUIS – A return to taco-bout, indeed! Burger King tacos are back at St. Louis-area restaurants for a limited time. After several years off the menu, 52 Burger King restaurants around the St. Louis region will bring back tacos. Some franchises around St. Louis City, St. Louis County and the Metro East already added tacos back to their menus Wednesday.
KMOV
Human remains identified after October discovery in North City
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- Human remains discovered in October in the Old North St. Louis neighborhood were identified Thursday as 61-year-old David Albrecht. Albrecht’s remains were found the afternoon of October 17 after a CrimeStoppers tip the day before. A fire department cadaver dog found the remains in the 3200 block of North 19th Street.
5 On Your Side
