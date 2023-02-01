Read full article on original website
CNBC
Why Mark Cuban called 'B.S.' on a 'Shark Tank' company that was on track to bring in $14 million last year
After decades as an investor, billionaire Mark Cuban has developed a keen instinct for whether a company's pitch is too good to be true. Cuban put those instincts to work on Friday's episode of ABC's "Shark Tank," when the billionaire told sustainable wellness company Cabinet Health's founders he was suspicious of their lack of profit. Co-founders Russ Gong and Achal Patel told investors their over-the-counter pills, packaged in refillable glass bottles, were projected to bring in $14 million in revenue in 2022.
"He Wanted To Be A Star." He Was Found In The California Desert With All Of His Organs Missing
Ryan Singleton was a model from Atlanta, Georgia. Since he was young, he "wanted to be a star," his mother, Iris Flowers, remembers, reports WUSA 9. When Ryan was 21 years old, he left Atlanta and went to New York to pursue his dream.
Best Friends Who Made $2M in Two Years Now Helping Start in Billion Dollar Hair & Beauty Industry
Khat Rabbani and Ashley Williams, best friends and the founders of Hair Are Us, a successful line of hair extensions that generated $2 million in revenue in just two years, have launched a new curriculum to teach other entrepreneurs everything they need to know about the Black beauty industry. As...
Today’s Al Roker switches to another major show after tense spat with co-hosts Craig Melvin & Savannah Guthrie
AL Roker appeared on NBC Nightly News hours after his spat with Today co-hosts Craig Melvin and Savannah Guthrie. The beloved weatherman revealed he was at Studio 1a to film the news program on Tuesday. Al, 68, shared a video from the set of the show on Instagram. Dressed in...
The Whittaker family, the most inbred family in America, shares some of their life online through Soft White Underbelly
Mark Laita, the host of the Soft White Underbelly youtube channel, is one of the first to highlight the Whittaker family. Mark first came to know the Whittaker family in 2004 while working on his book ¨Created Equal¨.
Jeff Bezos’s advice for bosses who are leading meetings: Talk last
In an interview, Lauren Sánchez, Bezos's partner, revealed he advises bosses to talk last in meetings so no one is influenced by their opinion.
$40k a post within three months of fame: Welcome to the world of the influencer, the most sought-after career which can ‘vanish overnight’
Being a YouTuber or influencer like Tik Tok star Addison Rae is the "dream job" for American teams - but it's a grueling road to success. Press trips, glitzy parties, free products and massive fees. It’s no wonder a career in social media is now the dream job for the majority of American teens. Yet in between the highlights are some very real-world concerns: longevity, ethics and authenticity.
James Cameron Gets Scientific To Prove That Jack Really Had No Chance On That Door
James Cameron is one of the best directors of all time, but he's also a man of science. Since the beginning of his career, his films have tackled complex ideas pertaining to nature and technology, albeit with frightening outcomes. From "The Terminator" to "Avatar: The Way of Water," Jim's films are rooted in real-world concerns to some degree, and that's what makes them more thought-provoking than your average blockbuster.
Jerry Seinfeld Attributes Seinfeld's Success To Its 'Handmade' Production
It's difficult to produce a sitcom and have it go on the air, but actually keeping it running for multiple seasons is like hitting the TV lottery. With "Seinfeld," not only did the NBC series achieve the amazing feat of lasting nine seasons, but it's considered by many as one of the greatest sitcoms of all time. But what was the formula that allowed the show to reach the heights that it did? Its titular star, Jerry Seinfeld, believes it was because its production had such a unique recipe to it.
Austin Butler Got To Keep Two Incredible Props From The Elvis Set
It's not a given that actors get to keep props from productions. Otherwise, we'd never see items like one of Luke Skywalker's lightsabers being auctioned off for nearly a half-million dollars decades after a film like "Star Wars" is released (via The Hollywood Reporter). Lucky for Austin Butler — whose riveting performance in the titular role of "Elvis" earned him an Oscar nomination for Best Actor — he got to keep not one, but two major pieces of screen memorabilia connected to his character to treasure.
Breaking Bad Was On The Verge Of Cancelation Year After Year According To RJ Mitte
There's a sad trend going on with many TV series as of late. In the era of streaming where platforms are more than happy to greenlight any old show that comes along, it's becoming exceedingly rare for series to get picked up for more than a couple of seasons. Even shows that have sizable fan bases like "Warrior Nun" end up getting the ax because (at least in Netflix's eyes) it's just not feasible to keep it going.
Rick And Morty Star Kari Wahlgren's Recording Session Outfits Are Often Influenced By Her Characters
Voice actors are a mysterious bunch. Their work can be just as influential as any live-action actor, but when they're waiting in line in front of us at the bagel stand, we don't recognize them (unless they're Mark Hamill). Voice actors typically don't need to concern themselves with numerous factors necessitated by live-action shoots: sets, costumes, makeup, etc. In theory, voice actors need simply arrive at the recording studio on time with their best selves. In practice, maybe there's a little more to it than that.
Jolene Blalock Had Strong Opinions For Star Trek: Enterprise's Writers Over T'Pol's Look
Loyalty to the canon is incredibly important to most devotees of "Star Trek." In "Star Trek Creator: The Authorized Biography of Gene Roddenberry," author and journalist David Alexander illustrates the lengths that the creator of "Star Trek" himself went to make sure that the internal lore and science of the crew of Starfleet, the United Federation of Planets, and all of the various races and species, remained consistent. Of course, there's also the stereotype of the pedantic Trekkie, always able to pick up on the slightest deviation from the canon.
Cat Person Review: An Intriguing Story That Loses Its Focus
Born from a wildly controversial short story in The New Yorker and premiering at the 2023 Sundance Film Festival, "Cat Person" is nothing less than the cinematic embodiment of chaos. Sometimes a knowing wink at dating culture, sometimes a psychological thriller worthy of a Lifetime Movie of the Week, it never seems to figure out exactly what it wants to do. What it does know, however, is that it's going to bring the drama. While Emilia Jones and Nicholas Braun bring their considerable charms to a delightfully off-kilter couple, the fact that 'Cat Person," continually insists upon veering into left field makes it kind of a mess.
Super Bowl LVII Is Expected To Showcase Trailers For The Flash, Ant-Man 3, The Little Mermaid, And More
The holidays are long over, and the new year is in full swing, which can only mean one thing: the Super Bowl is right around the corner. This year, Super Bowl LVII will emanate from State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, and will see the Kansas City Chiefs take on the Philadelphia Eagles. One has to imagine that it will be an intense game as both teams vie for a place in the history books, but many viewers likely won't care much for the athletic competition. Rather, they'll be focused on other aspects of the broadcast.
