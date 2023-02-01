It's difficult to produce a sitcom and have it go on the air, but actually keeping it running for multiple seasons is like hitting the TV lottery. With "Seinfeld," not only did the NBC series achieve the amazing feat of lasting nine seasons, but it's considered by many as one of the greatest sitcoms of all time. But what was the formula that allowed the show to reach the heights that it did? Its titular star, Jerry Seinfeld, believes it was because its production had such a unique recipe to it.

1 DAY AGO